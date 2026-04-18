Weekend’s hurling fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Tipperary v Cork

Saturday

Leinster SHC, Round One

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 4.30pm – Live on GAA+

The 18-point walloping administered by Galway six weeks ago at the same venue was just one of the eye-catching elements that night. Nobody could quite remember when Kilkenny had been so supine in the face of defeat and that is guaranteed to have been a central consideration for Derek Lyng’s team in the interim and he sends 11 of March’s team back to atone.

Galway, however, had another impressive detail to report. The performance was delivered by a team featuring just six starters from last summer’s tame exit against Tipperary. The infusion of youth throughout the team – from Cillian Trayers and Joshua Ryan at the back, to Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland in attack – has thoroughly refreshed Micheál Donoghue’s team, who lost uniformly by 12 points to Cork, Tipperary and Limerick in last year’s league but this season, made every one of those matches ultra-competitive.

Championship necessarily raises the bar for young players and that will be the focus this weekend. Few expect another blowout, but it is vital for Galway that they maintain the county’s good record at home in this fixture. Again, a year ago they were dismal when the match was played at Nowlan Park and got little traction in their season thereafter.

Kilkenny in championship nearly always play up to a high percentage of potential and that is priced in to Saturday. But what is the potential of the current group? The absence of Huw Lawlor and Billy Ryan has been a season-long impediment, but the return of TJ Reid at the age of 38 for the league match in Thurles appeared to lift the team and he managed 1-4 from play.

When it has mattered in recent times, the six-in-a-row Leinster champions have always had Galway’s measure. They may have absorbed group defeats by the westerners en route to provincial success but this should matter a lot to Galway. Verdict: Galway

TJ Reid will once again be on hand as Kilkenny look to continue their claim on Leinster. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kildare v Wexford, St Conleth’s Park, 6.30pm

Two good league campaigns in Division 1B behind them – Wexford were within a late Dublin equaliser of getting promoted, whereas Kildare comfortably held their newfound status – the counties get their championships started.

In the final league match between them, Wexford had a big win but Kildare were already secure and fiddled with selection.

Precedent indicates that the best displays of newcomers to the Liam MacCarthy Cup ranks arrive in the early matches, before the gravity strikes. Wexford though have played well and the fundamentals of their league win remain. Verdict: Wexford

Offaly v Dublin, O’Connor Park, 6.30pm – Live on GAA+

A year ago, Dublin were lucky to survive this fixture when it was at Parnell Park. Unfortunately for Offaly, injuries beset them but they will be up for this given record of competitiveness in the fixture.

Captain Charlie Mitchell was excellent last year but misses out with illness. Against that, Adam Screeney is back.

Dublin had a successful league and ultimately ran Clare close in the Division 1B final. If Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s team are to challenge in Leinster, they should be winning this. Verdict: Dublin

Sunday

Munster SHC, Round One

Clare v Waterford, Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm – Live on RTÉ2

But for this fixture going wrong last year, Clare would have qualified out of Munster. That day, they had to start a championship match without either Shane O’Donnell or Tony Kelly for the first time in a decade. Kelly is back but O’Donnell is on the bench and somewhat surprisingly, Mark Rodgers also starts despite an injury in the 1B final against Dublin. Can Brian Lohan’s team step up after a spring spent in the second tier?

They’ll reflect that it didn’t stop Waterford beating them last year, although Peter Queally’s men again didn’t make the top three. Unlucky to be relegated, the team has strengthened since. Stephen Bennett returns for another load-bearing campaign and long-time prodigal Austin Gleeson is on the match day panel.

Tony Kelly returns to the starting fold for Clare in their Munster opener against Waterford on Sunday. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

They have the wherewithal to make Clare uncomfortable with their running game, particularly with David McInerney injured, but the return of Kelly, who missed the final against Dublin, to pull the strings promises more for Clare. Verdict: Clare

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm – Live on RTÉ2

This eagerly anticipated revisiting of last year’s All-Ireland final is upon us, but much water has flowed under the bridge in the meantime. Ben O’Connor took over Cork from Pat Ryan and has amended rather than overhauled the team. In fact, Liam Cahill makes nearly as many changes to Tipp as his counterpart.

If the secret to Tipperary’s success was the deployment of an extra defender, Cahill leaves his options open to repeat that with the announced team but Cork presumably will be more prepared than they looked last July. O’Connor introduces some young blood in the forwards, and both Barry Walsh and William Buckley earned their places during the league.

More intriguingly, Cork sparingly rearrange the defence, although the personnel remain the same. The identity of the full back is the only change, probably just as well given the wreckage John McGrath left in last year’s final. Ciarán Joyce’s transition was not universally welcomed as a solution but he is a focused defender and man-marked Cian Lynch well in last year’s Munster final and followed it up by keeping Shane O’Brien quiet in the recent league final.

It is a positive sign that Cahill can replace the 2025 young hurler of the year Darragh McCarthy, who starts on the bench, and the All-Ireland champions have had a pleasingly low-key season to date. Cork though need to balance the books and can do so without bankrupting Tipp. Verdict: Cork