Late Lee Chin goal sees Wexford off to a winning start in Leinster

Leinster SHC, round one: Kildare 1-14 Wexford 1-22

An injury-time goal by Lee Chin sealed a first round win in the Leinster championship for Wexford at St Conleths Park but they were made work for it by a gallant Kildare effort.

Last year’s McDonagh Cup winners were level at half-time in their first championship game against this level of opponent since the 1970s, but Wexford eventually wore them down in the second half.

Chin was at the heart of all the good that Wexford did and Kildare found it difficult to keep a handle on the outstanding Faythe Harriers man.

The pitch in Newbridge under the main stand was covered in sand, not conducive to any great hurling, but Wexford made the better start and Chin scored the first three frees to make it 0-3 to 0-1 before Mark Fanning landed a monster effort from his own half.

A couple of quick-fire David Qualter frees got Kildare back into the game, but Wexford had moved three ahead heading into the last 15 minutes of the half when Kildare upped the ante.

Jack Sheridan celebrates scoring a goal for Kildare. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Paul Dolan and Cian Boran landed fine points before Kildare’s best moment came on the half-hour mark when a long ball found Muiris Curtin and he offloaded to Jack Sheridan to fire home for 1-6 to 0-7.

Kildare had chances to lead for the break but Wexford ensured parity with points from Conor Hearne and returning captain Jack O’Connor.

After Sheridan hit the first point of the second half, Wexford scored six of the next seven and finally put some daylight between the teams.

Kildare stuck to their task and a brilliant point from centrefield by the superb Cathal McCabe left three between the teams heading into the last 10 minutes. However, Chin’s well-taken goal pulled Wexford away for the eight-point win.

KILDARE: P McKenna; L O’Reilly, R Boran, D O’Meara, P Dolan (0-2), C Boran (0-1), S Leacy (0-1); D Guerin, C Boran (0-1); D Qualter (0-2f), C McCabe, G Keegan (0-1), M Curtin, T Power (0-1), J Sheridan (1-5, 2f). Subs: D Melville for Qualter (56 mins), C Kehoe for O’Meara (58), R Hogan for Power (64), T Ryan for Curtin (68).

WEXFORD: M Fanning (0-1f); D Carley, C Foley, S Reck, D Reck (0-1), R Lawlor, D O’Leary (0-1f); C Hearne (0-1), E Wickham (0-1); R Banville (0-2), L Chin (1-12, 9f, 1’65), J O’Connor (0-1), K Foley, J Redmond, S Roche (0-1). Subs: R Higgins for Redmond (45 mins), C Byrne for O’Connor (50), J Byrne (0-1) for Roche (62), D Clarke for Carley (66).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).