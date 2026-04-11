Gaelic games previews: Offaly look to kick-start season, Tyrone aim to rise to Armagh

Saturday

Connacht SFC quarter-final: London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm (Live on GAA+)

London were in the promotion mix right until the final minutes of the final round of games in Division 4 this season. However, Mayo boss Andy Moran has enough experience of playing London not to underestimate the challenge in Ruislip this weekend. Moran was there in 2011 when the Exiles almost pulled of a shock victory. This has been an encouraging season for a London team moving in the right direction, but Mayo are just the wrong opposition for them to be meeting right now. Verdict: Mayo

Leinster SFC round one: Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 6pm

It has largely been a season in the shadows for both of these counties – Offaly finishing bottom of the Division 2 table and Laois winding up mid-table in Division 3. Injuries certainly played a part in Offaly’s poor form, though, as at stages during the league they were missing up to a dozen players. With the treatment table clearing, Mickey Harte will hope his side can kick-start their season with a championship win on home soil. Verdict: Offaly

Women’s NFL Division 1 final: Cork v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm (Live on TG4)

Cork ran out 1-10 to 2-5 winners when the sides met at Páirc Uí Rinn in February and they enter the decider as slight favourites. However, Galway carry a real goalscoring threat, netting a dozen in the group stages, and they appear to be a group driven to try to win the county’s first Division 1 league title. Verdict: Galway

Wicklow's Patrick O'Keane and Jordan Morrissey of Carlow during the teams' Tailteann Cup clash in 2023. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Sunday

Munster SFC quarter finals

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Two teams seemingly travelling in opposite directions after the league – Cork securing promotion to Division 1 while Limerick were relegated to Division 4. The Treaty County have given Cork their fill of it over the years but this season John Cleary’s Rebels should have too much firepower to come undone here. Verdict: Cork

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 2pm

It has been a difficult season for Waterford, with Ephie Fitzgerald’s side entering the championship on the back of losing all seven of their games in Division 4. They are 13 months without a win. Waterford finished the league with a scoring difference of -63 while Tipp finished with +13. When the sides met in the last round of the league, Tipp ran out 4-19 to 0-18 winners. Verdict: Tipperary

Leinster SFC round one

Carlow v Wicklow, Dr Cullen Park, 2.30pm

Carlow were the most consistent team in Division 4 and deservedly topped the table, while Wicklow fell agonisingly short of promotion by just one point. When the sides met in round two of the league, Carlow edged the game 1-15 to 2-9 and there is likely to be very little between the teams again here. The prize for the winner is to host Dublin in a Leinster quarter-final. Verdict: Carlow

Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park, 3pm

Westmeath must park the bitter disappointment of missing out on promotion from Division 3 because Longford suddenly have some momentum after snatching Division 4 promotion in the last round of games. Mark McHugh’s Westmeath look to have better forwards though, while Longford had the third worst defensive record in the basement division. Verdict: Westmeath

Connacht SFC quarter-finals

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 3pm

Leitrim (128) had the second lowest scoring tally in Division 4, with only bottom of the table Waterford (109) below them. Barry McNulty accounted for 1-25 of Leitrim’s total, so Steven Poacher will know more of his players need to step up in that department against Sligo. The Yeats County haven’t exactly been shooting the lights out either, but their 133 points were amassed against better opposition in Division 3. Verdict: Sligo

New York v Roscommon, Gaelic Park, New York, 8pm Irish time (Live on GAA+)

With questions growing over New York’s future in the Connacht championship, perhaps of more significance this weekend will be conversations off the pitch rather than the game on it. It remains a potentially tricky fixture for Roscommon but Mark Dowd’s side showed enough during the league to suggest they’ll come away from the Big Apple with a victory. Verdict: Roscommon

Ulster preliminary round: Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.15pm (Live on RTÉ 2 & BBC NI)

It won’t have been hard this week for Malachy O’Rourke to find paper clippings to rally his players with some good old-fashioned “they are all writing us off” motivation. Tyrone’s mediocre league campaign in Division 2 sees them travel to the Athletic Grounds as significant underdogs. Armagh finished just above the relegation zone in Division 1 but Kieran McGeeney’s men produced some very solid performances. A lack of clinical edge cost them on occasions but as a team they look far more cohesive than Tyrone. Armagh should also have the physical edge in this battle. Given the rivalry, few would be surprised if Tyrone produced their best display of the year here and left with the spoils but, at the same time, would anybody be shocked if Armagh won with a bit to spare? Verdict: Armagh

Camogie National League Division 1A final: Waterford v Galway, Nowlan Park, 2.15pm (Live on RTÉ)

Waterford finished top of the Division 1A table and also beat Galway during the group stages, the Munster outfit chalking up a 0-12 to 1-5 win in Athenry. However, Galway won their last three games and look to have hit form at just the right time for this final. Verdict: Galway

Other fixtures

Saturday

Nickey Rackard Cup: Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm; Tyrone v Sligo, Garvaghey, 2pm; Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup: Longford v Lancashire, Pearse Park, 1pm; Cavan v Warwickshire, Breffni Park, Cavan, 1pm; Leitrim v Monaghan, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 3pm.

Women’s NFL Division Three final: Antrim v Louth, Crossmaglen, 1pm (Live on TG4 YouTube).

Women’s NFL Division Two final: Cavan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 3pm (Live on TG4).

Camogie National League Division 3A final: Armagh v Roscommon, Abbotstown, 2pm (Live on Camogie YouTube).

Camogie National League Division 2A final: Kerry v Meath, Banagher, 3.30pm (Live on Camogie YouTube).

Sunday

Christy Ring Cup: Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1pm; Meath v Kerry, Trim, 1pm; Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park, Derry, 3pm

Camogie National League Division 1B final: Clare v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 12.15pm (Live on RTÉ).

Women’s NFL Division 4 final: Carlow v Leitrim, Birr, 2pm (Live on TG4 YouTube).