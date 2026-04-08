Kevin Quinn longing for some good old days in Wicklow football

For as long as Kevin Quinn can remember he’s been surrounded by some legends of Wicklow football, and also some myths. He also feels the time is ripe for the current Wicklow team to leave a lasting mark of their own.

Quinn is a nephew of Kevin O’Brien, who in 1990 won Wicklow’s first and only All Star, the same year he helped Baltinglass win the Leinster and All-Ireland club titles – also a first for any Wicklow team.

O’Brien later served as selector with the late Mick O’Dwyer, who held the position of Wicklow senior football manager for five years, from 2007-11. Although only five or six years old, Quinn was brought along to some training sessions during that period, already keen it seems to make an impression.

“I used to go to the odd training session with my uncle, and I’d meet Micko,” says Quinn. “I remember kicking football around trying to catch his eye, and he used to always just say, ‘kick with the right and with the left’.

“And I’d have gone to a lot of the games. I remember going to the Down match [the 2009 All-Ireland qualifier], when they beat them by a point, and Tony Hannon kicked the winner. They were all good days, the crowds in Aughrim, that’s something as well you’d want to see more of.

“The footballing people are there in the county. It’s just about putting together performances so they can get behind us. That’s the aim, get football back on a high in the county.”

Former Wicklow footballer Kevin O'Brien, who in 1990 won the county's first and only All Star. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

That quest for brighter days begins on Sunday, when Wicklow head to Carlow for the first round of the Leinster championship – the winners going on to play Dublin. Carlow already stole a march on Wicklow this year in gaining promotion to Division 3 on their way to winning the divisional decider over Longford, who had denied Wicklow promotion in the last round.

“We were obviously disappointed, probably weren’t consistent enough with performances throughout the league. We threw away big leads, and things went against us. I think you just have to park that, learn from it, and move on to the championship.

“All eyes at the minute are on Carlow. We know that they’re going to be gunning for it, and we have to be gunning for it as well. I’m sure it’ll be a cracker of a game.”

At 24, Quinn is in his sixth season with the senior panel, breaking through in 2021, the same year he helped his club Blessington win a county title for the first time since 1983 – when his father Paddy Quinn was a key defender. He has fast become one of the most prolific and versatile Wicklow forwards of recent seasons, and credits manager Oisín McConville with carefully nurturing his progress.

“This is his fourth year in with us. Obviously he was a forward as well, he’s been there, done that. He’s won it all really. Any bit of advice you from him, you really do try to take it on.

Wicklow manager Óisin McConville. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“I still think that with a bit of luck on our side that something is coming. We’re kind of waiting for that break. A lot of us would have played minor together and a couple of years in the under-20s, we are coming into our prime and starting to make progress.”

One of the enduring myths around Wicklow football is that the county is so widely divided by mountains – as in the 20,000 hectares of the Wicklow Mountains National Park, the largest continuous upland region in the country – it’s often difficult to bring the best players togethe, especially in the icy depths of winter.

“It can be very tricky,” admits Quinn. “The mountains do really put a big divide down the county. It can be hard to get over them, even going to training. But on the Wicklow team that’s there at the minute, we’re such a closely knit bunch of lads, it’s just about gelling them all together.

“I think driving on the club standard as well is something that needs to be worked on throughout the county. It is about time that we do start kicking on and looking around us. We do have firepower there and raw talent in our group.

“We’ve just been on the end of unfortunate results, but we’re hoping that we if stay at it, and stick with Oisín, that our day will come. We want to go a step further and see what happens.”