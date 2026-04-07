INTO calls for end to Allianz sponsorship of Cumann na mBunscol

The GAA has faced numerous calls to end all partnerships with Allianz in light of the war in Gaza. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has passed a resolution calling for the GAA to end all Allianz sponsorship arrangements, including the insurance company’s partnership with Cumann na mBunscol.

Cumann na mBunscol, founded in 1971, is the primary school organisation where teachers volunteer their time to promote Gaelic games.

A broad motion was adopted at the INTO’s annual congress in Killarney on Tuesday in support of teachers and pupils in Palestine, demanding substantive action from the Irish Government in relation to human rights in Gaza, the Occupied Territories Bill and the GAA’s links with Allianz.

The resolution states that INTO supports “calls from within the GAA to demand an immediate end to Allianz’s sponsorship of GAA activities, in particular its sponsorship of Cumann na mBunscol.”

The INTO says the motion was passed with “overwhelming support” by the 900-plus delegates in attendance.

The proposal increases pressure on the GAA over its sponsorship links with Allianz. The association’s annual Congress was overshadowed when protesters gained access to the meeting at Croke Park in February.

Last June, Allianz was one of several companies named in a report by the UN’s special rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as financially aiding Israel’s war in Gaza.