Cork’s burning questions will be answered in Munster, the league was merely filler

It is 260 days since last year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling final. Just a flick of a hurl ago, yet time enough to squeeze in a mountain of pain, regret and recriminations.

For Cork, after the trauma of last July’s defeat to Tipperary, there needed to be a restorative aspect to this league campaign. They didn’t win the Division 1A title this year, but in some ways they probably got as much out of the competition as they did last season.

Still, questions remain. It will be July though, or so Cork fans hope, before the Holy Grail question is answered as to whether the manner of last year’s All-Ireland final collapse left irreparable scars.

For now, Ben O’Connor and his management team can only judge and be judged on what Cork produced over the course of the league. And in many ways the numbers from their league campaign this year were strikingly similar to what they produced in 2025.

Cork finished second in Division 1A last year, winning four of their six games, losing one and drawing one. They scored a total of 167 points and conceded 126, leaving them with a scoring difference of 41.

This season, Cork finished second in Division 1A again, winning five of their six group games and losing one. They scored a total of 174 points and conceded 132, leaving them with a scoring difference of 42.

Cork scored 18 goals and conceded five on their way to winning last year’s league title, while this term they registered 15 goals and conceded seven.

[ Cork won’t mourn a league title lost when championship beckons: What we learned from the GAA weekendOpens in new window ]

But speaking after Sunday’s loss to Limerick, O’Connor said Cork had “got exactly what we wanted out of the league”. A clear sign that it hasn’t been a lost spring of wallowing on Leeside.

Not that O’Connor has ripped up the team assembled by his predecessor Pat Ryan. Of Cork’s starting 15 from last year’s All-Ireland final, 11 lined out in this weekend’s league decider. Mark Coleman, Diarmuid Healy, Declan Dalton and Patrick Horgan were the quartet missing on Sunday.

Coleman didn’t start as a precaution over a slight hamstring strain, but he was introduced midway through the second half. Dalton also came in off the bench late on, while Healy is currently sidelined with a quad injury and Horgan has retired.

Micheál Mullins, Tommy O’Connell, Seamus Harnedy and William Buckley were the four players introduced. Harnedy and O’Connell both came on during last year’s All-Ireland final, while Buckley had a coming-of-age league in the Cork attack.

Still, despite the change of management there is a decent chance Cork will begin their Munster campaign with the same starting defence from last summer’s All-Ireland final.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane is challenged by Cork's Ger Millerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Patrick Collins continues to hold the goalkeeper’s jersey while O’Connor has moved his pieces around in the full back berths, though with Watergrasshill’s Dáire O’Leary starting on the edge of the square for Cork’s opening five league games. However, after a difficult group fixture against Limerick and a hamstring strain, O’Leary’s opportunities dried up in recent outings.

Ciarán Joyce lined out at three against Offaly and also in Sunday’s final against Limerick. It remains to be seen if O’Connor will continue with that tactical experiment for the championship – a positional switch that sees Joyce and Eoin Downey swap roles. Downey has joined his brother, Rob, in the half-back line, so it is a move that would see Joyce, an All-Star wing back in 2025, play at full back this summer.

Seán O’Donoghue went off injured at the weekend, but if he’s fit for two weeks’ time, chances are the sextet of Cork defenders for the championship will likely be comprised of the same players from last year’s All-Ireland decider.

Further up the field, Tommy O’Connell seems to have done enough to be handed a starting jersey at midfield. He brings a level of aggression to the pivotal middle third that Cork have needed.

O’Connor’s comments earlier in the season, voicing his long-held belief on the physicality of hurling, gave an insight as to how he would like to see the game played.

“They are trying to take the manliness out of the game,” he said, clearly intent on his team doing the opposite.

Tempers flare between Limerick's Kyle Hayes and Cork's Niall O'Leary. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Still, it’s hard not to feel the league will soon by viewed through the prism of experimentation. There was no mistaking Sunday’s league final for what it was – or more to the point, what it wasn’t. Championship.

Both teams wanted to win, but before a ball was struck in anger each knew the loser wouldn’t be mortally wounded.

Cork will be thankful to be free of the Gaelic Grounds for a while all the same – the Rebels have played already Limerick there on three occasions so far this season and returned down the road to Leeside with a hat-trick of losses.

Ultimately, Cork won the league but lost the year last season.

When Tipperary got a run on them at Croke Park, making Cork look as formidable as a soggy paper bag in a storm, nobody was grasping for comfort by declaring, ‘But sure didn’t the league go great.’

Similarly, few will be namechecking Sunday’s league final as a watershed moment in the story of the 2026 season.

The truth is: Cork’s season will be defined by what happens over a seven-day period later this month. They open their Munster championship with a trip to face All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday, April 19th. The following Sunday they will host Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

After those two rounds, we will know more about this Cork team, and they will know more about themselves too. All that has gone before is filler.

In the weekend that was, Limerick beat Cork in the league final. It wasn’t nothing, but it certainly wasn’t everything either. They’ll see each other again in a couple of weeks. And beyond that, they might eventually end up dancing at Croke Park in the summer.

Have Cork recovered from the trauma of last year’s All-Ireland final? The league didn’t answer that question either way, but we’ll find out soon enough.