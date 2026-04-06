Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter

Cork take solace in a league of discovery

After Cork beat Tipperary by 10 points in the National Hurling League final last year, Pat Ryan was faced with unanswerable questions about “hype”. Within a fortnight, Paddy Power had paid out on all ante-post bets on Cork to win the All-Ireland. The hype was noisy and invasive and unmanageable.

After this year’s league final, Ben O’Connor has no such difficulty, which is precisely how he would like it. Instead, he has other issues. “We got everything we wanted out of the league,” he said after their six-point defeat to Limerick, “only we didn’t get the cup today.”

The principal purpose of the league is to find things out. Cork started the year searching for a full back, a free-taker, two new starters in the forward line and potentially a goalkeeper.

In the end, they have made no change between the sticks; Daire O’Leary was auditioned extensively for full back, but even before his hamstring injury it didn’t look like he was going to be Cork’s number three for the championship; Alan Connolly is the new free taker, even though his form in general play has been in-and-out and he failed to score from play in the league final.

One of the few consolations for Cork from the league final was the performance of Ciarán Joyce at full back. An All-Star wing back last year, and outstanding for Cork at number six at other times in the last three years, he is an improvised solution that might just work. Shane O’Brien was reduced to one point in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday and the Limerick full forward was replaced midway through the second half.

For Cork, the other boon from the league has been the emergence of William Buckley and Barry Walsh in attack. Buckley was man of the match for Cork in the All-Ireland minor final in 2021 and in the under-20 All-Ireland final two years later. His temperament and raw talent have never been in question, but he needed to show that he could survive in the maelstrom of senior hurling and he answered that question again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Barry Walsh – who is still a teenager – is the most exciting young forward that Cork have produced in many years. He wasn’t involved on Sunday, having scored 2-9 for the Cork under-20s during the week, but he will feature heavily in the coming weeks.

In the end, Cork got a lot of what they needed. The league never gives you everything. – Denis Walsh

Munster hold upper hand in provincial d ebate

The once tiresome arm-wrestle over which provincial hurling championship is better has lost its vigour in recent times. Indeed, it might be deemed almost Trump-esque now to declare the Leinster Hurling Championship a higher-standard competition than it’s Munster counterpart. Nothing over the weekend changed the debate in that respect.

Clare beat Dublin by three points in the Division 1B final at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday but the Banner had all but tied up the contest following a dominant first-half display. Clare were, by a distance, the strongest team in the division as the rest squabbled over second place.

The last time a Leinster county won the Division 1 league title outright was in 2018 when Kilkenny claimed the crown (and later shared the trophy after the Covid-impacted 2021 season). You have to go back to 2017 to find the last non-Munster winner of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling title when Galway lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Another league campaign has now come and gone without a Leinster winner. Given the outcome of the Division 1B final, coupled with the increased intensity and pace on show in the Division 1A decider, it would be a surprise if the dominance of Munster teams doesn’t also extend to the 2026 championship. – Gordon Manning

League writes nothing in stone

It’s always best to play a long game when assessing the league. The past two years have seen extremes of the experience.

Last season, Tipperary lost the decider to Cork by double digits before falling to the Rebels again in the Munster championship. Yet a few months later they were lifting Liam MacCarthy.

The previous season, Clare triumphed against Kilkenny to land the league title for the fifth time but their next outing, against then All-Ireland champions Limerick, looked to have set them back as they spilled a nine-point lead. Yet a few months later they were lifting Liam MacCarthy.

Progression from league to the All-Ireland is rarely linear. Since the ordinary season resumed after Covid in 2022, the four league winners – Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Cork – have all opened their championship campaigns with underwhelming performances, even if the first two were unconvincing winners against Tipperary and Waterford, respectively.

There was one interesting undercurrent around Limerick on Sunday – Tipperary’s miffed attitude over being written off in much of the pre-championship speculation.

What could possibly be the reason for dismissing the county’s chances of retaining the All-Ireland, a feat they haven’t managed in 61 years despite eight attempts?

The Tipp argument is that they have kept their powder dry, tried out loads of players and assessed their rising crop of under-age medallists so this year can be different.

“Are ye entering the championship this year?” was the jocular inquiry directed at a Tipp man at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

“We might as well,” was the response. – Seán Moran

Risk versus reward

One of the trickiest problems for any management team is deciding what to do with a defender who has picked up an early yellow card. It was one of the biggest talking points after last year’s All-Ireland final, when Cork full back Eoin Downey was booked in the first half, and eventually sent off on a second yellow. In the blizzard of after-timing, fans and commentators alike insisted that he should have been taken off at half-time.

It has been a recurring theme in Downey’s young career. In the 2024 round-robin game against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he was replaced in the first half after being booked, principally because Cork had suffered a sending off in their two previous matches and couldn’t take a chance on losing another player.

But later that year, when the teams met in the All-Ireland semi-final, Downey was also booked in the first half and Cork left him on. He wasn’t booked again in that game, Cork won by two points and Downey ended the season as the All-Star full back.

On Sunday, though, for the fourth time in a big game in the space of just 23 months, Downey picked up a first-half booking, this time after just 11 minutes. Again Cork left him on, and even though Downey was penalised for other fouls later in the game, he didn’t pick up a second yellow. The risk, though, doesn’t need to be spelt out.

In the opening game of the Munster round-robin last year, Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes picked up a yellow card after 12 minutes against Waterford and escaped with a warning after committing another yellow-card offence a minute later. After sideline consultation with the wing back, he was replaced after 18 minutes. Limerick decided it wasn’t worth the risk. They were right. – Denis Walsh

Shane O’Donnell leaves no doubt

It was around this time last year when Shane O’Donnell spoke about his efforts to get back playing with Clare in time for the Munster championship. Such was the loss of strength in his right shoulder after undergoing surgery that January, he said “it felt like I’m 150 years of age”.

The 2024 Hurler of the Year and two-time All-Ireland winner with Clare is still only 31. He was expected to be ruled out for six months, thus missing Clare’s entire championship campaign last year, but the enhanced pace of his recovery meant he did get back for their concluding Munster championship fixtures against Tipperary and Limerick.

He wasn’t quite back to his best, however, and Clare ultimately exited after the provincial round-robin stages, surrendering their All-Ireland title.

When O’Donnell was named to start the Division 1B final win over Dublin, there was still lots of uncertainty around his form. It was his first start of 2026 having played only 15 minutes off the bench against Antrim in early February. By half-time on Sunday all questions about his form had been answered – O’Donnell clearly back to his fiery best, scoring 1-1, assisting in 0-2, and absorbing fouls for three pointed frees during his 35 minutes on the pitch.

O’Donnell didn’t appear for the second half, Clare manager Brian Lohan explaining afterwards that he had “another knock”, although it did appear to be precautionary. Mark Rodgers also retired with an ankle injury, another worry for Clare ahead of their championship opener against Waterford on April 19th.

But Lohan had already seen enough to know O’Donnell will be critical to their championship prospects. He wasn’t taking any chances, knowing full well that once Clare have O’Donnell on the pitch, they’ll be a handful for any team. – Ian O’Riordan