National Hurling League finals as they happened: Limerick overcome Cork to claim Division 1A title

Fixtures:

Division 1B Final

Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20 (FT)

Division 1A Final

Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10 (HT)

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Well, that’s all for today’s National Hurling League finals, and that’s all for the national leagues as a whole. Limerick and Clare continued their fine starts to the season with league titles at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both sides will be back out later this month in the always thrilling Munster Championship. As always, the championship will prove the real test, and we still have loads of great hurling to look forward to in the coming months.

That’s all from me for now, thanks for joining us throughout the leagues, and goodnight!

[ Limerick were both awesome and erratic, but their superiority over Cork was never in doubtOpens in new window ]

[ Limerick finish strongly to take Cork’s league crown in a strange affair of a finalOpens in new window ]

Clare and Dublin will replace Offaly and Waterford in next year’s Division 1A lineup. Stephen Barry was at the Gaelic Grounds to see the two sides battle for the Division 1B title, where Clare pipped the Dubs to the crown.

[Éibhear Quilligan save helps Clare take Division 1B title as they hold off Dublin revival]

Attention will turn quickly for both sides to the Munster Championship. Cork will be out again in two weeks to face their All-Ireland final conquerors Tipperary, while Limerick will open their campaign the following week in a rematch of today’s match.

Aaron Gillane won man of the match today and told TG4 that he doesn’t mind who’s taking the frees “as long as they’re going over”. Based on today, he doesn’t need any easy frees to rack up a big tally. He got 1-4 from play, as well as three frees when Aidan O’Connor went off at the end.

Jarlath Burns says that he is looking forward to seeing this pair of teams go at it again in the Munster Championship, before handing over the trophy to Cian Lynch.

Full-time: Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21

Limerick win Division 1A with a second victory over Cork this year. Of course, there could be a good few more meetings of these two left in the summer.

74 Mins: Reidy and Fitzgibbon exchange points. Hayes ryns onto a ball and gets very physical with his challenger afterwards, causing a small ruck. The ref seems content to let everything pass now. Limerick 1-26 Cork 1-21

72 Mins: Robbie O’Flynn is fed the ball by Damien Cahalane, but his shot at goal goes wide. Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20

69 Mins: Aaron Gillane scores a beauty over his shoulder. Looks like that will be that. Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20

68 Mins: Hegarty is coming on brilliantly at the end here. Getting out in front of his man, he pops one over to make it a four-point game. Tim O’Mahony rushes an effort at the other end, and it goes wide.

67 Mins: Hegarty wins a high fetch from Quaid’s puckout and Gillane converts the free after the big man is fouled. Limerick 1-23 Cork 1-20

65 Mins: Connolly gets another handy free for Limerick handling the ball on the ground. Limerick 1-22 Cork 1-20

64 Mins: Mark Coleman reduces the gap to two. Cork look hungrier than before now. Byrnes plays a long ball up to Gillane, who skins Mellerick totally, but the corner-forward goes for goal from a speculative angle and Collins saves it. Byrnes points the 65′. Limerick 1-22 Cork 1-19

61 Mins: Cork have a long range free to get it down to three again. Robbie O’Flynn comes on. The free goes over from O’Mahony. Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-18

59 Mins: Cian Lynch does one of those lovely lifts, and is pulled down by Buckley. Aaron Gillane is on the frees now, as O’Connor has gone off. He sticks it over. Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17

57 Mins: Tim O’Mahony scores a cracker after a lovely bit of interplay between Cork players in midfield. Then William Buckley scores from miles out to bring the gap to three. Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-17

55 Mins: Some great defending from both teams. First, Patrick Collins claims a long free from Byrnes under huge pressure, then Shane Barrett flicks to ball away from Hegarty when the big man seems to be easing up for a score. Gillane gets a beauty of a score, but Patrick Collins is sure it wasn’t over. Hugh O’Connor, a sub, replies for Cork. Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-15

53 Mins: Cork look to be through on goal, but Shane Barrett’s last minute pass to Hayes is called as a throw. Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14

51 Mins: William Buckley gets a nice score after getting out in front of Sean Finn. Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14

50 Mins: Tim O’Mahony drives an important free wide. Limerick have had their number so far this half. Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-13

48 Mins: Gillane gets another score, getting out in front of Mellerick. Neither Mellerick or O’Donoghue have the measure of him today. Brian Hayes gets a quick score back for Cork, but Cathal O’Neill replies with maybe the best score of the afternoon. Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-13

45 Mins: Diarmaid Byrnes takes over for a long-range free, and he drives it over. Cork play some lovely stuff out of defence, but Adam English turns over Harnedy brilliantly. Gillane wins a free at the other end. Limerick 1-16 Cork 1-12

44 Mins: Tommy O’Connell bursts up the middle and pops it over. Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-12

42 Mins: Robert Downey is called for pulling down Hegarty, maybe a touch soft. Aidan O’Connor is taking a long time over these frees now and it’s winding up the Cork crowd. He belts this one over. Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-11

40 Mins: Alan Connolly wins and scores a free. Tim O’Mahony had a wild pull at the sliotar a minute before that he should really have been carded for, but the ref missed the contact on Hegarty’s elbow. Meanwhile, O’Connor takes a free, but it’s well wide. Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-11

38 Mins: Lots of scrapping for possession early on. Cathal O’Neill is back on now, so Casey must have only been a temporary replacement. William Buckley puts one wide well inside his range. Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-10

36 Mins: Kyle Hayes gets onto the ball straight away and is fouled as he’s shooting, so O’Connor has a chance to get his eye back in after a poor end to the half. He drives it low and over the bar. Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-10

It’s worth mentioning that Clare and Dublin both had their better half shooting into the goal that Limerick shot into in the first half. Cork will be hoping that pattern continues.

Here’s the Gillane goal that looked to have put Limerick firmly in the driver’s seat.

17 nóim @LimerickCLG 1-11 (14)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-02 (5)



Cúl! Tá sé sin dochreidte ó Aaron Gillane, an-phíosa imeartha uaidh 🤯



What an individual piece of skill that is from Gillane, a fantastic goal!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/EzP2GM3ipu — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

Half-time: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10

That half ended at breakneck speed, and with a growing needle in the game. The crowd and Limerick definitely aren’t happy with the disallowed goal, which was a bit of a headscratcher. Cork will be delighted to only be three points down, after being pummelled for the first twenty minutes.

38 Mins: The ref is still sorting this mess out, handing out cards to English and O’Connell, and then finally restarting it with a throw-in. O’Connell bursts out with it like the clappers, feeds Hayes who controls it perfectly and pops it over. Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10

35+3 nóim @LimerickCLG 1-13 (16)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-10 (13)



Tá ráta oibre Chorcaí feabhsaithe agus is scór an-thábhachtach é sin ag Brian Hayes 👏



Cork finish the 1st half strongly to cut Limerick's lead.



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/YSQfQlK4UC — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

36 Mins: Everyone seemed to be in the square there, trying to force the ball over the line. Collins made a brilliant save from Cian Lynch, and then it was eventually pushed over the line, before a small melee broke out. That’s still going on now two minutes later, but there doesn’t seem to be much serious in it. No goal is being awarded anyways. Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9

33 Mins: Alan Connolly gets another handy free, but this time he really had to work to get it, being bundled over himself. Then Adam English gets in for a goal at the other end, but Tommy O’Connell comes from out of nowhere to get a brilliant hook in. The next puckout is lost short by Cork and Limerick seem to bundle in a goal, but the ref has his hand up for a free. Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9

31 Mins: Gearóid Hegarty cracks over a score from way downtown. Cathal O’Neill is off with an injury and Peter Casey is off. Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-8

29 Mins: Aidan O’Connor misses two frees in a row, which is crazy for him. At the other end, Fitzgibbons cracks over a beauty. Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-8

27 Mins: Cork get another fairly soft free, as Buckley is nudged by Mike Casey. Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-7

26 Mins: Limerick concede another soft free in front of goal. It’s for Kyle Hayes picking the ball up, but the replay shows it was just off the floor. Hard to believe that there’s only six in it now when Limerick have been so dominant. Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-6

24 Mins: Back-to-back frees for Alan Connolly, both from simple positions go over. Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-3

21 Mins: A handy free for O’Connor goes over. Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-3

20 Mins: Limerick descend on Cork’s midfield duo, who are dithering a little on the ball, and tear into them like wild animals. It’s one of those turnovers that delights the crowd and demoralises the opposition, and it’s typical of their performance so far. Limerick 1-11 Cork 1-3

17 Mins: Shane O’Brien gets a great chance in loads of spcace and sticks it over.

GOAL for Limerick! No more than Gillane and Limerick deserve. A low ball came into him, and he flicked it beyond O’Donoghue and ran onto it. He still had so much to do when he lifted it, but he only had a goal on his mind and buried it from 20 yards. Limerick 1-11 Cork 1-3

16 Mins: Adam English gets his third point of the game. Then Cork go forward and Fitzgibbon plays a beauty of a crossfield pass to Hayes, who dishes off to Buckley for a lovely, well-worked score. Limerick 0-10 Cork 1-2

14 Mins: Limerick do well to win a ball in their full-back line, and work it forward. Shane O’Brein helps it on from his hands and knees, and Barry Nash gets in behind unmarked, but misses a simple point chance. Gillane wins a free the next time it comes forward, but the replay shows him holding O’Donoghue as much as he’s being held. O’Connor taps it over. Limerick 0-9 Cork 1-1

11 Mins: Cathal O’Neill makes his first burst of the game, and Eoin Downey swings over his arm illegally to try and knock the ball of his hurl. O’Neill’s arm breaks the hurl, and Aidan O’Connor gets another free and another point. Limerick 0-8 Cork 1-1

9 Mins: GOAL for Cork! Diarmaid Byrnes breaks the golden rule, trying a pass across his own goal, and with Quaid out of his goal to look for the pass, no one is watching Brian Hayes. The underhit pass drops straight for the big man, and he taps it into the empty net. The two sides exchange points after that. Limerick 0-7 Cork 1-1

8 nóim @LimerickCLG 0-06 (6)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-00 (3)



Cúl! Botún uafásach ansin agus bhí Brian Hayes san áit cheart do Chorcaigh 🙈



Cork have been gifted a goal and that will lift their spirits!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/escRVeaIpj — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

7 Mins: Diarmaid Byrnes gets up high to fetch a ball and drives it over. Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-0

5 Mins: Aaron Gillane gets a ball inside, and burns Seán O’Donoghue on the outside. The corner-back does enough to force him to take a one-handed shot at goal which Patrick Collins saves. O’Connor points the 65′ with a low, driven shot. Limerick 0-5 Cork 0-0

4 Mins: Rob Downey comes under huge pressure from a puckout, and throws the ball away. That gives Aidan O’Connor a first free, which he points. Limerick 0-4 Cork 0-0

2 Mins: Brian Hayes gets a bit adventurous, looking for a goal, but only hits the sidenetting with a speculative effort. Adam English catches the next puckout and slots a second over for the hosts. Cork hit another wide from William Buckley. Then Hegarty and Gillane link up for a point. Limerick 0-3 Cork 0-0

1 Mins: Things start scrappily, but Kyle Hayes finally rises the ball and sends Adam English through for the game’s first score. Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-0

The anthem is now being sung and the parade is done, so we’re nearly underway at the Gaelic Grounds.

The lineups for today’s Division 1A final are as follows:

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Ciarán Joyce, Seán O’Donoghue; Eoin Downey, Robert Downey, Micheál Mullins; Tim O’Mahony, Tommy O’Connell; Séamus Harnedy, Shane Barrett, Darragh Fitzgibbon; William Buckley, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue, Kyle Hayes; Adam English, Cian Lynch; Gearóid Hegarty, Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill; Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien, David Reidy

Now attention turns to the main event of the day, the Division 1A final between Cork and Limerick. Will Cork go back-to-back in Division 1A, or will Limerick beat the Rebels for the second time this year?

A fairly unbothered trophy lift from Clare captain Conor Cleary, who gives a special mention to today’s referee Thomas Walsh for letting them get on with an enjoyable, if physical game.

So, Clare are Division 1B champions after a very good final. Mark Rodgers is deservedly named man of the match, but Diarmuid Ryan could also have taken that award, as well as Cian O’Sullivan for the losing side. Dublin’s second half performance was a big positive for them.

72 Mins: Dublin have a free from about 40 metres. It’s dropped in and Paddy Doyle has a wild swing at the breaking ball, which he could have been carded for, but that’s it!

Full-time: Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20

71 Mins: Quilligan takes a long-range freeand Dublin win the break, but they’re under too much pressure to clear and keep giving it back to Clare men. Eventually, Ryan puts it over. Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20

69 Mins: The ball lands in the Clare square and the ref is determined not to give a decision either way despite the chaos. Eventually, Clare win it, but he awards a free in for Dublin for throwing the ball. Clare 2-25 Dublin 3-20

67 Mins: O’Sullivan narrows the gap to two with a lovely score. At the next puckout, Diarmuid Ryan breaks onto the ball at a hundred miles an hour and pops it over. Clare 2-25 Dublin 3-19

65 Mins: Good score from Peter Duggan from a free. Clare 2-24 Dublin 3-18

64 Mins: Ian Galvin gets a really important score for Clare, and it was a lovely score too. Then an amazing save at the other end from Quilligan, to deny Cian O’Sullivan. He should really have passed it to the open Whitely inside him though. Clare 2-23 Dublin 3-18

63 Mins: GOAL for Dublin! A long ball into the 14-yard box falls to Whitely, who scuttles it in on the ground. Clare 2-22 Dublin 3-17

61 Mins: Peter Duggan and Andrew Dunphy are down getting treatment after a clash. Clare 2-22 Dublin 2-17

60 Mins: Diarmuid Ryan does really well to get a score when he looked to have lost the ball originally. Clare 2-22 Dublin 2-17

58 Mins: Dara Purcell, off the bench, gets a lovely score for Dublin. Cian O’Sullivan has a free in his own half now, and could bring the lead down to four - he nails it. Clare 2-21 Dublin 2-17

56 Mins: Peter Duggan points another free for Clare. Clare 2-21 Dublin 2-15

53 Mins: Cian O’Sullivan pops a difficult free, and then Fergal Whitely wins a soft enough free, so it’s two in a row for the corner-forward. Clare 2-20 Dublin 2-15

51 Mins: Two quality scores from midfielders, Ryan Taylor for Clare and Conor Donohoe for Dublin. Clare 2-20 Dublin 2-13

50 Mins: Diarmuid Ryan steals the ball away in midfield and plays it to Ian Galvin, who is fouled. Duggan takes over the frees and points it. Clare 2-19 Dublin 2-12

47 Mins: David Reidy is incensed not to get a free, when the balll goes in and he’s being held. To be fair, he’s still not wrestled free of his marker by the time the ball is worked up for a Dublin score. Looks like Mark Rodgers is coming off with an injury. Clare 2-18 Dublin 2-12

45 Mins: It’s three in a row for Rodgers, after he is fouled and points the free. Clare’s big advantage is their ability to win their own ball into the full-forward line. It’s been good quality service into them too. Clare 2-18 Dublin 2-11

42 Mins: Mark Rodgers gets Clare off the mark for the half with a free. From the puckout, Clare win the ball and David Reidy plays a low ball towards Meehan, who is tripped. Another free for Rodgers. Clare 2-17 Dublin 2-11

40 Mins: Cian O’Sullivan pops over a handy free. Then Brian Hayes adds a fifth in a row. This is the start Dublin needed. Then another comes in from O’Sullivan after the puckout. Clare 2-15 Dublin 2-11

38 Mins: A great free from Cian O’Sullivan adds another for Dublin. Clare 2-15 Dublin 2-8

37 Mins: Dublin start fast, with Donohoe registering his third point of the game. David Reidy hits Clare’s first wide of the half. Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald are off for the Banner. Ian Galvin and Jack O’Neill are on. Dublin also make three subs at half-time. Darragh Power grabs a point now. Clare 2-15 Dublin 2-7

Here’s Shane Meehan’s beauty from the first half of Clare-Dublin.

16 nóim @GaaClare 2-06 (12)@DubGAAOfficial 1-02 (5)



Cúl eile! Tá An Clár ag déanamh scrios anseo faoi láthair 🤯



Shane Meehan with a great finish to the net stretches Clare's lead.



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/5rMPUTY7CZ — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

Half-time: Clare 2-15 Dublin 2-5

Meehan and Rodgers add two late beauties for the Banner.

35 Mins: Conor Cleary is absolutely raging at the ref for giving Hetherton a soft free. Ryan Taylor scored a lovely solo effort for the Banner a moment earlier. Rodgers proves his worth again by adding a tough free. Clare 2-13 Dublin 2-5

32 Mins: Mark Rodgers nails an excellent free from a long way out. Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing cannot repeat the feat for Dublin from an easier spot. Clare 2-11 Dublin 2-4

30 Mins: Eoghan O’Donnell makes a super run down the middle, and this time Donohoe points it. Dublin work the ball very well between Brian Hayes, Fergal Whitely and Donohoe to add another. Clare 2-10 Dublin 2-4

28 Mins: The game comes to a halt as players on both sides get treatment. There’s a good bit of fighting for the ball at both ends, but it ends in a Conor Donohoe miss for Dublin. Meehan adds another for the Banner. Clare 2-10 Dublin 2-2

24 Mins: Eoghan O’Donnell gets caught in two minds passing out of defence and ends up spooning an awful ball skywards, which Shane O’Donnell gets to first. Paddy Smith has to pull the Clare man down, so it’s another handy one for Rodgers and a yellow for Smith. Clare 2-9 Dublin 2-2

23 Mins: Simple tapover free for Rodgers. Clare 2-8 Dublin 2-2

21 Mins: Conor McHugh is getting treatment for a cut on his eyebrow, so has to come off for a moment.

GOAL for Dublin! Cian O’Sullivan is the first to rise the ball from a big ruck, and buries it low into the corner. Clare 2-7 Dublin 2-2

21 nóim @GaaClare 2-07 (13)@DubGAAOfficial 2-02 (8)



Cúl! An-chríoch ar fad ó Cian O'Sullivan agus bhí sé sin ag teastáil uathu 🔥



It's a goalfest at the minute here in Limerick!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/4APJhwqQ9I — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

18 Mins: Peter Duggan knocks another over for the Banner. Brian Hayes goes on a brilliant solo run for the Dubs, but it comes to nothing. They can’t really get things going up front. Clare 2-7 Dublin 1-2

16 Mins: GOAL for Clare! Shane Meehan with a cracker! A long ball into O’Donnell breaks for the corner-forward, who skins his man with some great control and then bats it beyond Seán Brennan. Clare 2-6 Dublin 1-2

15 Mins: Ryan sends in a long free for Clare, and Shane Meehan wins the break and taps it over. Clare 1-6 Dublin 1-2

13 Mins: Conor Groarke puts a high tackle in on Shane O’Donnell, but the full-forward manages to send Diarmuid Ryan through for a goal chance. He can’t take it, so it comes back for a handy Rodgers free. Clare 1-5 Dublin 1-2

12 Mins: O’Donnell and Rodgers notch points for the Banner, while Darragh Power and Cian O’Sullivan keep things ticking over for Dublin. Clare 1-4 Dublin 1-2

8 Mins: GOAL for Clare! Shane O’Donnell wins the ball really well, scoops it up and buries it into the Dublin net. Clare 1-1 Dublin 1-0

8 nóim @GaaClare 1-01 (4)@DubGAAOfficial 1-00 (3)



Cúl! An-fhreagra ó Chontae an Chláir ⚡



Shane O'Donnell only had one thing on his mind, and he finds the back of the Dublin net!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/8RcSPuEWah — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

6 Mins: Penalty for Dublin! Rory Hayes is black-carded for a pull on Cian O’Sullivan when the corner-forward was through on goal. Quilligan made a great save the first time, but he can’t stop Hetherton’s penalty. Clare 0-1 Dublin 1-0

4 Mins: Eoghan O’Donnell slashes a sideline cut straight back out again, but Peter Duggan can’t do much with his attempt off the ground. O’Donnell takes Mark Rodgers out of it a minute later to give the corner-forward an easy free. Clare 0-1 Dublin 0-0

1 Mins: We’re underway a minute early at the Gaelic Grounds. Clare hit the post just seconds in and then a Dublin effort is blocked dow. David Fitzgerald has a wild effort, making it three misses to start with. Clare 0-0 Dublin 0-0

Dublin have made one change to the team they named earlier in the week. Conor Groarke comes into the side.

One change to the starting Dublin team.



Conor Groarke comes into the side in place of Andrew Dunphy. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/8Ns9PWz5cR — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 5, 2026

Clare start just as named. Ten minutes to throw-in.

The Clare side to contest the @AllianzIreland Divison 1B Hurling Final this Sunday has been named .



📍 The TUS Gaelic Grounds



⏰ 1;45 throw in



🎟️ https://t.co/ezmvhBtPF8



Best of luck lads #WeAreTheBanner pic.twitter.com/uQAyRRgOar — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 3, 2026

About 25 minutes until throw-in for the Division 1B final. A win today would see the Dublin hurlers lift their first piece of silverware since the Leinster title in 2013.

Before today’s main event, Clare take on Dublin in the Division 1B final. The 2024 All-Ireland champions have made a good start after last year’s poor campaign, winning all of their league matches. Meanwhile, Dublin are trying to build on their strong form last year, where they shocked Limerick and reached the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2013. Denis Walsh is going with the form team in his preview of this one.

[Division 1B final: Clare should be too strong for Dublin in decider]

The Gaelic Grounds looks in great condition ahead of the two finals. Today, it hosts the top tier hurling final for the first time since 2017.

The Gaelic Grounds plays host to the Division 1 hurling league finals today. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Denis Walsh also did a preview for today’s 1A final, which meant he had the unenviable task of picking a winner. He sees the Treaty County edging out a win at home today.

[Limerick’s league zeal should see them past experimental Cork in Division 1A decider]

Ahead of today’s renewal of a classic Munster rivalry, Denis Walsh looks at why it became the sport’s current biggest draw. During Limerick’s glory years, four successive championship wins over Cork put the Rebels firmly in their rear view mirror. But since 2024, the tide has started to turn.

[Cork-Limerick rivalry has rewritten the rules on intensity]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the National Hurling League finals! It’s the final day of the national leagues across both codes, as the Division 1A and 1B head to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to see who takes the titles.

First up, 2024 All-Ireland champions Clare look to continue their perfect start to the season against Dublin in the Division 1B final (1.45pm). In the first round of the campaign, the Banner shaded it, winning by two points after a late Tony Kelly goal.

Then in the Division 1A final, Cork look to win back-to-back titles against Limerick (4.00pm). Limerick sunk the Rebels earlier in the league with an eight-point win, but this rivalry has been to close to call over the past couple of years. The two sides played out a classic in last year’s Munster final at the same venue, where Cork won out on penalties.