Limerick finish strongly to take Cork’s league crown in a strange affair of a final

Limerick's Aaron Gillane is challenged by Cork's Seán O'Donoghue during the National Hurling League Division 1A Final at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

NHL Division 1A final: Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21

A year ago, Cork won their first league title in nearly 30 years. They had steamrollered Tipperary by 10 points, rounding off a powerful, forward-led scoring run in the competition’s closing stages. On Sunday, they lost that title to a Limerick team who had been giving signals of intent throughout the campaign. Except this time, it was a bit more complicated.

What could be read into the latest chapter in this rivalry? The suspicion is, not much. Given Limerick’s early dominance, it was borderline miraculous that they led by just three at half-time. And in the end, Cork had latched on to the contest and an Alan O’Connor free closed them to within two of their opponents, 1-20 to 1-22.

With momentum swinging their way, they looked like they were in business – but it was illusory. Limerick pulled away in the time remaining with five scores to Cork’s solitary one.

Limerick were deserving winners. They controlled play for longer periods, created more opportunities with 40 attempts and had the match’s outstanding performer in Aaron Gillane.

Yet the occasion was at times strangely muted, as if the crowd of 41,678 were trying to work out what significance it all held. There was none of the high-stakes tactics and relentless movement that has characterised the teams’ recent epic championship meetings.

Referee Shane Hynes was a punctilious presence. And if that led to a greater number of frees than usual, 35, it’s fair to say that he wasn’t imagining the fouls either.

Those taking the frees had their own subplot. Aidan O’Connor has been more than efficient taking charge of dead-ball duties for Limerick, even after Gillane returned from injury, but his radar was a little scrambled here with three hit wide. Gillane was flawless from his three, albeit after O’Connor had been replaced.

Cork's Brian Hayes and Barry Nash of Limerick during the final. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Cork’s Alan Connolly has had his doubters since taking on the heavy mantle of the retired Patrick Horgan. Here he landed seven from eight, although a number, including the run of four that helped to tighten the margin in the second quarter, were invitingly positioned.

Limerick hit the ground running, racing into a six-point lead. The only disruption was when Brian Hayes cut in along the endline but he fired into the side-netting in the second minute.

Gillane’s persecution of Seán O’Donoghue was under way when he took him on and had a shot at goal that Patrick Collins had to save at the cost of a 65. This was followed sharply by Diarmaid Byrnes rising to claim a puck-out over Darragh Fitzgibbon and rifling over the sixth point. His next intervention was less constructive – a wayward hand pass across his own goal, which fell short of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, presenting Hayes with a gaping net and a goal chance that required only a tap down.

Limerick pressed on, undaunted. They were having joy on the Cork puck-out and reasserted themselves on the scoreboard, moving to 11 points in answer to the goal and two points landed by Séamus Harnedy and William Buckley. Gillane swept in for Limerick’s goal, again leaving O’Donoghue, who had to go off injured before half-time, in his wake in the 18th minute and the lead was nine.

Tempers flare during the game between Limerick's Kyle Hayes and Niall O'Leary of Cork. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork somehow clung on. Limerick took a scoring holiday with just 0-2 in the second quarter while the holders shot 0-8, many from frees exploiting Limerick’s indiscipline at the back.

There looked to be a momentum swing when after two attacks on goal had come to nothing, Cian Lynch looked like he had forced the ball over the line in a free-for-all which saw Adam English and Tommy O’Connell yellow-carded.

Instead, a free out was awarded and then recategorised as a throw-in from which the same O’Connell, who had a positive match for Cork, bounded away to set up Hayes for the closing point of the half and the 1-13 to 1-10 margin that had the home team perplexed at how such early dominance with the wind had come to so little.

Cork didn’t play like a team inspired by their circumstances and the lead never really appeared under pressure until their late and ultimately misleading rally. Gillane maintained his high-performance levels, thriving as much in Ger Millerick’s company as he had previously.

Still terrorising the corner, he had a couple of points from play before he took over the frees and at one point turned Millerick and drew a save from Collins for a 65, converted by Byrnes.

There was a frisson of controversy at the start of the final quarter when Shane Barrett was pulled for a thrown handpass into Hayes who had an unhindered run on goal, but Limerick were pulling away and stretched the lead to six, 1-20 to 1-14 by the 56th minute.

Cathal O’Neill had to leave the field temporarily before half-time but was able to return and had an effective second half, plucking down a puck-out and scoring in the 49th minute and popping up in his own full-back line for a valuable intervention 10 minutes later.

Cork’s scoring run began with Hugh O’Connor and was followed by a couple from Tim O’Mahony and then Mark Coleman to cut the margin to two.

In keeping with the counterintuitive and anticlimactic way of the afternoon the contest fizzled out with Limerick efficiently putting away their chances for an authoritative win in advance of the counties’ championship date in three weeks’ time.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes (0-3, 1f), W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; A English (0-3), C Lynch (capt); G Hegarty (0-2), A O’Connor (0-8, 7f), C O’Neill (0-2); A Gillane (1-7, 3f), S O’Brien (0-1), D Reidy (0-1).

Subs: P Casey for O’Brien (54 mins); D O’Donovan for O’Connor (58); E Hurley for Lynch (67); C Coughlan for Byrnes (70).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, C Joyce, S O’Donoghue; E Downey, R Downey, M Mullins; T O’Mahony (0-2, 1f), T O’Connell (0-1); S Harnedy (0-1), S Barrett, D Fitzgibbon (capt) (0-2); W Buckley (0-3), B Hayes (1-3), A Connolly (0-7f).

Subs: G Millerick for O’Donoghue (35 mins); M Coleman (0-1) for Mullins (48); H O’Connor (0-1) for Harnedy (50); R O’Flynn for O’Connell (62); D Dalton for Buckley (69); D Cahalane for R Downey (70).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).