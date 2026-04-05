John Kiely says Limerick ‘blessed’ with marksmen after Aaron Gillane sees home final win

Limerick boss John Kiely praised Aaron Gillane following his successful return to free-taking duties in Sunday’s National Hurling League Division 1A final against Cork.

Aidan O’Connor has been Limerick’s preferred taker during the league campaign and scored 0-8 in the final at the Gaelic Grounds, which Limerick won by 1-27 to 1-21. A couple of misses had crept in and Gillane took over after the Ballybrown man’s withdrawal. His three dead balls took his tally to 1-7 and put the seal on a man-of-the-match performance.

“He’s been practising like hell for the last seven or eight weeks and waiting for his opportunity,” said Kiely. “He showed incredible patience, incredible support for Aidan in his taking of the frees.

“It was never, ever an issue between them or between Aaron and me on it either. He totally supported Aidan in his free-taking.

“Listen, we’re blessed. We have two really good free-takers now on the pitch and that’s a huge asset for us to have.”

Speaking about the 2023 Hurler of the Year, Kiely added: “He knows there’s more there. He knows that himself.

“He had a couple of opportunities he could have got away with and got a few more bits out of it. He’ll be happy with what he got, but he’ll be disappointed with a few of the bits that got away from him.”

Kiely praised his players’ response to their opening-round loss.

“When we lost our first game below in Waterford, did anyone think we’d be here today? No. They absolutely didn’t. But the response from the players has been incredible in the time frame in between.

“We had a few dips here and there, but our response to them has always been positive and honest. I have to give great credit to the players for where they find themselves right now.

Cork's Brian Hayes reaches for the sliotar as Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick closes in. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“For a player to get into a national final is a great achievement. But when you get those opportunities, you have to take them. This group have shown in the past that they have that ability to take those opportunities when they come around.

“From a performance perspective, really happy with our start to the game. It hasn’t been good in the last couple of games and it was something we were going after in that first quarter. We did that and the return was really good.

[ Limerick were both awesome and erratic, but their superiority over Cork was never in doubtOpens in new window ]

“They got a lot of momentum in that last 12, 15 minutes of the first half. After playing with the breeze, we were only three points up, so you have to batten the hatches then for the second half. We had a challenging conversation at half-time and, to be fair to the lads, everything we asked of them in the second half, they produced.”

Diarmaid Byrnes had a pass intercepted for Brian Hayes’s goal. Kiely raised that moment to praise his reaction.

“Diarmaid make a mistake for the goal, but his response to it was really commendable. He didn’t allow that error to stay in his remaining part of the game. He responded brilliantly. It’s not me highlighting it, it’s more highlighting how he reacted to it.”

Cork manager Ben O’Connor felt short-changed over the free count, which ended 20-15 in Limerick’s favour.

“It was a bit scrappy,” he said. “There was a lot of frees given there. We didn’t get too many of them, but there was a lot of frees given. It slowed the game down for fellas.

“I’m not on about Limerick’s free-taker, but free-takers in general these days, there’s two minutes of free now from the time the whistle is blown to the time the ball is hit. Seven or eight frees, that’s 14 or 15 minutes wasted hitting frees.”

O’Connor concluded: “We got exactly what we wanted out of the league, only we didn’t get the cup today.

“We’re a bit off it yet. Limerick are still a good bit ahead of us and we have a lot of work to do.”