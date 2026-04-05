Éibhear Quilligan save helps Clare take Division 1B title as they hold off Dublin revival

Clare's Shane Meehan celebrates scoring a goal during the NHL Division 1B final at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

NHL Division 1B final: Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20

Two years ago, Clare claimed Division 1A silverware en route to an All-Ireland title. They’ll be hoping the Division 1B trophy will have a similar momentum-building effect after holding off a Dublin fightback at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

They did collect some concerns out of this contest, though, as Mark Rodgers hobbled off after appearing to twist his ankle. The free-taker had nailed 0-12 from 12 shots, including three from play. He did express hope, though, that it was just a knock in collecting the man of the match award.

The Banner led by 10, 2-15 to 2-5, at half-time. Yet towards the end, they had to rely on an Éibhear Quilligan save to prevent Cian O’Sullivan (1-10) from levelling. Three late points from Diarmuid Ryan ensured the victory.

Clare showed three changes in personnel compared to their opening-round victory over Dublin.

Dublin decided to play into the wind and gained an early foothold. John Hetherton lost his hurley but kept battling for the sliotar, forcing it towards the onrushing O’Sullivan. The All Star survived Rory Hayes’s desperate swipe across his path and was superbly saved by Quilligan. Thomas Walsh pulled the play back for a black-card penalty, sending Hayes to the sin bin. Hetherton stepped up to unload a rocket into the corner for 1-0 to 0-1.

They had a two-point lead and a numerical advantage, but across the subsequent 10 minutes, the 14-man Banner outgunned them by 2-5 to 0-2.

It took them just 80 seconds to retake the lead. As the clouds burst, Ryan rained the sliotar down on Shane O’Donnell, who flicked it beyond Conor Donohoe. From there, he bounced the ball off the turf with a finish to deceive Dublin goalkeeper Seán Brennan.

O’Sullivan brought the sides level for the only time before Shane O’Donnell replied again with another score off his left.

O’Sullivan almost carved out another goal opening, only for Brian Hayes to drop the pass under pressure from Cathal Malone.

Clare and Dublin players battle for possession during the Division 1B final. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The challenge match feel was underlined when Darragh Power was allowed to stroll forward for a point, but Clare elevated matters with a 1-4 streak. Rodgers outfielded Eoghan O’Donnell for a point.

Shane O’Donnell laid on a goal chance for Ryan, who was denied by Paddy Smyth’s diving hook. He rifled the second chance to the net, but Walsh’s whistle had already brought play back for a free, which Rodgers slotted.

Shane Meehan, the only Clare player to start all seven league games, showed just why with a quick-fire 1-1. For the goal, Darragh Lohan’s sideline cut broke off Shane O’Donnell and Meehan flicked his finish high past Brennan.

It was 2-6 to 1-2 after 16 minutes as Rory Hayes was reintroduced. Back to 15 men, Peter Duggan rumbled into space for the next point.

Dublin got a lifeline from Brennan’s long delivery. O’Sullivan was once again sniping around the fringes of the ruck and slipped a fine shot to the far corner.

Clare cancelled that out with the next three points. Shane O’Donnell was fouled twice more, for Rodgers frees, with the latter resulting in a Smyth yellow card. He was immediately switched off the full forward, with Conor McHugh initially taking the responsibilities before they were reshuffled to Eoghan O’Donnell. A Meehan point made it 2-10 to 2-2.

By that juncture, Dublin had got off just six shots. Donohoe raised that total with back-to-back points passing the half-hour mark.

From there, Clare scored five of the final six points. Three came from Rodgers, including two frees, with Ryan Taylor and Meehan also scoring. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing slotted a free in response; his first from three attempts.

Trailing 2-15 to 2-5, Ó Dúlaing was one of three players withdrawn by Niall Ó Ceallacháin at half-time alongside Smyth and Conor Groarke. Paddy Dunleavy, John Bellew, and Ronan Hayes were called upon.

Dublin's Fergal Whitely and Cathal Malone of Clare compete for possession. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Clare also made two changes. Ian Galvin and Jack O’Neill replaced Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald.

Turning to play with the wind, Dublin resumed with six unanswered points in six minutes. Donohoe, Power, Brian Hayes, and three points from new free-taker O’Sullivan, including one from play, accounted for that streak.

Three Rodgers frees steadied Clare, but the Scariff sharpshooter soon hobbled off after seeming to twist his ankle.

After a Fergal Whitely point, the Banner reeled off another pair from a Peter Duggan free and Taylor for 2-20 to 2-12.

Dublin showed some steel with five of the next six points, either side of a Duggan free. Donohoe’s fourth point was followed by three O’Sullivan frees and a Dara Purcell score.

Ryan gave Clare a five-point cushion entering the final 10 minutes. However, they leaked a second goal from a route one free in the 63rd minute as Whitely whipped the loose sliotar to the net for 2-22 to 3-17.

After a Galvin settler, Dublin were almost in for the leveller. O’Sullivan read the breaking ball, but his fierce shot was diverted over by Quilligan. But two more from Ryan provided enough of a cushion to survive.

The games only get bigger from here. Clare host Waterford in a fortnight’s time, while Dublin travel to Offaly in their provincial opener.

CLARE: É Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, C Leen; D Ryan (0-3), N O’Farrell, C Malone; Darragh Lohan, R Taylor (0-2); P Duggan (0-4, 3f), D Reidy, D Fitzgerald; M Rodgers (0-12, 9f), S O’Donnell (1-1), S Meehan (1-3).

Subs: J O’Neill for Fitzgerald, I Galvin (0-1) for O’Donnell (both h-t); D Stritch for Rodgers (49 mins, inj); J Conlon for Darragh Lohan (56), Daithí Lohan for Leen (67, inj).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; C Groarke, P Smyth, E O’Donnell; P Doyle, C Crummey, C McHugh; C Burke, C Donohoe (0-4); F Whitely (1-1), B Hayes (0-1), D Ó Dúlaing (0-1, f); D Power (0-2), J Hetherton (1-0, pen), C O’Sullivan (1-10, 6f).

Subs: A Dunphy for Smyth, J Bellew for Groarke, R Hayes for Ó Dúlaing (all h-t); D Purcell (0-1) for Power (56 mins).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).