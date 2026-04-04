Cork-Limerick rivalry has rewritten the rules on intensity

Seconds after the final whistle blew, the stewards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh surrendered to the rip tide and opened the gates of the Blackrock End terrace. Thousands of young Cork supporters flooded the pitch, a few of them carrying red-smoked flares. Glory Days by Bruce Springsteen boomed over the public address, nobody paying any heed to the lyrics about failed promise. All of it was instant and unexpected and rapturous.

John Kiely watched the scene unfold and beckoned to the Limerick cameraman in the South Stand to keep filming. It was only round three of the Munster championship and Cork were still not certain to progress any further, but Kiely was already thinking about fuel for a fire.

“That game in 2024 was the birth of this Cork team,” says Graeme Mulcahy, who was in his 16th and final year on the Limerick panel. “If they had lost that game I feel like that would have been the end of that team. Pat Ryan probably would have gone. I remember sitting on the bench, watching the flood of Cork people coming onto the pitch and I remember thinking, ‘we’ve opened the door for this team’. You could sense how dangerous they could be.”

Nobody understood the significance of Cork’s win at the time or if there was any. There was too much other stuff to compute. Limerick had shipped 3-28, the most they had ever conceded under Kiely; they had also scored 3-26, the biggest losing score in the history of the championship.

But the underlying trends were full of stuff that challenged the core of Limerick’s power: Cork had gone for them in the air and sourced a staggering 3-24 from puck-outs. Going long from restarts against Limerick, and hitting it down the middle, flew in the face of established best practice. Cork did it anyway.

At the beginning of the Limerick project in 2017, their lead analyst Sean O’Donnell convinced Kiely and Paul Kinnerk about the potency of shooting in bulk. According to his research, the team that takes the most shots wins 92 per cent of the time. Throughout Limerick’s peak years, that was one of their empowering metrics: they took more shots than their opponents.

That night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, though, the tables were turned; in a game of 80 shots, Cork had 41.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick tussles with Cork's Ger Millerick during last month's National League game at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

[ Cork’s Pat Ryan: ‘I knew I was running on empty. I’ve only had two nights of unbroken sleep in the last year’Opens in new window ]

Limerick already knew how to beat Cork. In the championship, they hadn’t lost to them since 2019 – a four-game streak that included wins by eight points, 16 and 11. In those matches, Limerick controlled everything that mattered, from the terms of the fight to the fight itself. When they made the rules, they never expected to lose.

“Over the years,” says Mulcahy, “you’d be trying to keep it more physical and try to dominate Cork teams like that. Our physicality would have stood to us. You don’t want to be getting into a shot-for-shot game against them.”

All of a sudden, Cork had become a problem. They had discovered a formula that worked. Everything was predicated on speed: lightning restarts, explosive running. It was like that Keanu Reeves movie, where the bomb will go off if the bus drops below 50 miles an hour.

“Cork went away from trying to get into the contact zone with Limerick,” says Barry Hennessy, who was on the Limerick panel for a decade and is coach to the Meath hurlers now. “They knew that Limerick’s strengths were to suffocate you, get you into the contact zone, turn you over and hit you on the break.

“If you look at those games in 2024 (Munster championship and All-Ireland semi-final), they moved the ball so quick. We always said the half-back line for Cork was the launchpad. You had to shut that down early because if you let them start from there, you’re literally going to be chasing shadows up the field.

“They were taking about three seconds to make a play on the ball. It was frighteningly quick. There was a runner off the shoulder and another runner ahead of the play, moving the ball up the field by using a link player in the line ahead. Any time Limerick have struggled against Cork was through not shutting down that ball early.”

Since the Munster championship match in 2024, Cork and Limerick have met six times in league and championship. Limerick have won twice and there has been one draw. Cork, though, won the games where the chips were stacked in a tower on the table.

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy competes for possession with Ciaran Joyce of Cork during a National Hurling League Division 1 match between the counties in 2023 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

For their own purposes, Limerick didn’t need to win in the Páirc two years ago, apart from their desire to eliminate Cork. The other defeats, though, were concussive and consequential. Two months later, Cork spiked Limerick’s push for five All-Irelands in a row in Croke Park. When they beat them in the Gaelic Grounds last June, they denied them seven Munster titles in succession. More than that, they forced Limerick into an inconvenient All-Ireland quarter-final where their season perished.

The outlier was the round-robin game last summer in the Gaelic Grounds, where Cork were unaccountably flat and passive and Limerick won by 16 points, just as they had done in the 2021 All-Ireland final. In 2021, though, that was an indisputable measure of Limerick’s superiority over Cork; last summer, it had no traction just three weeks later.

The All-Ireland semi-final in 2024 was fascinating because hardly anybody expected Limerick to be caught twice in the same season. Over the last 10 years, they have been the leaders in cold-eyed analysis and hard-nosed solutions. Instead, Cork beat them with essentially the same template.

“The stuff we looked at [between the two games] was nearly all linked to puckouts,” says Mulcahy. “Getting reset for the quick puckouts, not allowing them out easily. And then the long puckouts, which Cork used massively to their advantage in terms of using Brian Hayes and overloading one side of the field with [Séamus] Harnedy. We looked at that in training, but Cork were still the master of it when it came to the day in Croke Park.”

After the Munster championship game that summer, Kiely had been exercised about the speed of Cork’s puckouts, particularly the one that led to Cork’s game-winning penalty in the closing minutes. “We scored a point,” said Kiely, “and we got punished because the ball was pucked out literally as the ball went over the bar.”

Not literally, but about two seconds later. After a score, goalkeepers are supposed to wait for a signal from the referee, but not all referees apply that stricture. That night, Cork assumed the referee’s permission. For one puckout in the second half, Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins took a sliotar from the umpire’s pocket as he was waving the white flag for a Limerick score.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins was focused on quick puckouts in Cork's championship victories against Limerick in 2024. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In Croke Park, Cork took the same breakneck approach. They managed to generate 31 shots from restarts alone. In the second half, Declan Dalton scored two long-range points, fed directly from puckouts, where the ball travelled the length of the field in 12 seconds and 18 seconds.

According to Christy O’Connor’s analysis, Collins managed to discharge 15 of his puck-outs in less than 10 seconds; six of them were unloaded within five seconds.

What it led to was another whirlwind shootout, with a stretched pitch and far less physical contact than Limerick would have liked. Incredibly, there were just two rucks in the match, the longest of which lasted seven seconds. In their winning years, power and aggression were central planks of Limerick’s dominance; in those games against Cork, they were punching a ghost.

So, after a game with 80 shots in the Páirc, there were 99 shots in the All-Ireland semi-final. Limerick edged the numbers this time, 50-49, but lost by two points again. Once more, Cork had dictated the terms of engagement.

“As coaches, the way we believed the game should be played was fast and forward,” said Donal O’Rourke, the Cork coach for three years under Pat Ryan. “Full-blooded stuff, high-intensity, high-octane hurling. Pat and me had a saying, ‘If you’re moving the ball fast, you’re moving it too slow’. We put all our eggs into one basket and we went after it. It was our vision.”

In the build-up, the Limerick players were shown the post-match footage from the game in the Páirc. It made no difference. As Séamus Flanagan said on the Smaller Fish podcast, this Limerick team never depended on emotion: it was about being accountable to performance metrics and each other. Most of the time, that worked.

The other tactical nuance was Cork’s commitment to three inside forwards. They tried it against Limerick in 2023, but in a game that they lost by a point it had passed under the radar. The purpose of that move was to tie down Barry Nash and not allow him to influence the game as a playmaker.

Limerick's Dan Morrissey is beaten to the catch by Brian Hayes of Cork during the 2024 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The three inside forwards, though, were also stationed conspicuously close to goal to create space between the Limerick full-back line and half-back line. Compressing the space inside their own 45-metre line had been another of Limerick’s fundamental principles, but Cork had been able to generate some leverage there. For Cork, it was pointless having pace in the team if there was nowhere to run.

“In fairness to Pat Ryan, he took that chance,” says Hennessy. “Everyone knows that Limerick are going to play zonal and Cork got great joy with runners between the zones and hurting Limerick that way.

“What happened over the years [and what Cork also used to do against Limerick] was that teams sat off defensively and tried to protect [their full-back line] as much as possible. Limerick were used to teams sitting off them and allowing them to build from further back the field. But Cork were confident enough in their defenders to chase fellas down. They got joy from that because Limerick weren’t used to it.

“With the speed of hurling that Cork have and the pace that they have, what’s required to shut that down for 70-odd minutes is frightening. It’s off the charts in terms of work rate and intensity. If you’re any way off at all, you’re going to suffer.”

In the Munster final last year, Limerick finally put a brake on Cork’s long puckouts. Having racked up 3-19 from that source across the two games in 2024, Cork only won 13 of their 33 long puck-outs that day, for a dividend of 1-7.

But Limerick were dragged into another blistering shoot-out: including extra-time, there were 102 attempts at goal. Cork had more shots in normal time and more in extra-time. Even that monumental effort was only good enough to force penalties.

“Every time we played Limerick,” said Pat Ryan, “they always took a pound of flesh off us, whether we beat them or they beat us.”

In Sunday’s league final at the Gaelic Grounds, that glorious process resumes.

[ Declan Hannon: ‘I’ll be interested to see how Limerick bounce back’Opens in new window ]