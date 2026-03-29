Donegal beat Kerry at their own game in dominating the kick-out battle

Jim McGuinness feels Donegal’s ability to gain a foothold in the middle of the field was the platform for their dominant National Football League final win over Kerry.

The Division 1 decider was a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, but that was about the only similarity between how the games panned out.

After 21 minutes in the final last July, Kerry led 0-13 to 0-4 and were in complete control. But after 21 minutes of Sunday’s league decider Donegal were 0-8 to 1-1 in the ascendancy.

Donegal’s ability to retain possession from their own kick-outs was significant, but dismantling Kerry’s restarts was the real key – starving the Kingdom of the ball and limiting opportunities for David Clifford and co to cause damage.

“It was a very different 20 minutes to last summer. We were able to get our hands on the ball and it settled us into the game, that had a big impact on it,” said McGuinness.

“We used the ball then well when we got the ball. Getting our hands on the ball early in the game had a big impact on everybody settling down, relaxing and kicking scores.”

Kerry's Tadgh Morley attempts a block on Donegal's Michael Murphy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Donegal’s dominance during the opening period saw them kick 10 points without reply, Kerry going 20 minutes without a score.

“We were looking at the analysis during the week of Armagh against Kerry last week, and Kerry did a serious number on the Armagh kick-out early in that game,” McGuinness added.

“There’s massive momentum from that, and that’s really how it played out today. We were able to get our own away and we were able to win a number of Kerry’s (kick-outs) early in the game and it settled us.

“Last summer, we desperately wanted to get hands on the ball in the first quarter of that game too and we desperately wanted to put pressure on the Kerry kick-out. It just didn’t work out that way. It worked that way today.

“That’s the challenge that faces every team. How can we get possession of the ball, how can we win possession of the ball and use it really well?”

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor reckons his side lacked energy because of their exertions in last Sunday’s final group game against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds but agreed with the assessment that possession from restarts was pivotal.

“They obviously dominated the kick-outs today. We did well on the kick-outs in the All-Ireland final,” said O’Connor.

Sean O'Shea takes a free for Kerry. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“I think that’s the game, once you dominate the kick-outs against a team like Donegal, who don’t give the ball away too cheaply, we were in for a hard afternoon. If you can win your share of the kick-outs, and we struggled in that area.

“A few things went against us during the week, we lost two or three players from the Armagh game and then you put new lads in who were a little bit undercooked and the partnership in the middle of the field was broken up with Sean O’Brien (missing).”

McGuinness finished his press conference by calling on the GAA to break up the trend of players screening to block runners, with the Donegal manager warning such third-man tackles could lead to serious injury.

“There’s an awful lot of screening going on in the attacking third, which I think somebody’s going to get hurt from,” said McGuinness.

“Screening is not in the rule book. It’s a black card. If you intentionally screen somebody, you’re coming across their path. So, I think that’s definitely something that probably needs to be stamped out going into the championship, because I do see a bad head injury coming from that one.”