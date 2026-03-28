‘You can express yourself’: Cork enjoying the best of Steven Sherlock now the fear has gone

Nothing that matters should happen in January, but on the opening day of the league, the Cork footballers got themselves into a tizzy. Cavan led by seven points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with 11 minutes left and if there had been a snap referendum on Cork’s promotion chances, there would have been a violent swing towards No.

Steven Sherlock came on midway through the second half to begin the third chapter in his Cork career. Cut from the panel once, walked away once, came back twice. With his first possession near the sideline, he took a punt from outside the 40-metre arc, oblivious to the angle or the odds. It wasn’t his mission to play a safe pass.

The shot missed. Forget, forgive: reload.

“We were chasing the game,” Sherlock says. “There had to be gambles taken.”

Cork’s late surge was funnelled into the last-gasp need for a two-pointer. They kept feeding Sherlock and with time running out he was fouled just outside the arc.

“I remember looking up at the clock and it was like 68 minutes,” he says. “I was thinking, ‘This has to go over’. I missed two frees against Dingle late in the Munster [club] final and they were going through my head.”

Sherlock landed the free with nerveless conviction. In Cork’s drive for promotion over the last two months, he kicked 32 scores; 10 of them were two-pointers, more than all the other Cork players added together.

When Sherlock stepped away from the intercounty game at the end of 2024, there was no premium on outside shooting. Mostly it was seen as an act of desperation or impatience. Under the old rules, kicking was a rubric of approved zones and managed risk. The shot map wasn’t framed by freedom of choice.

Steven Sherlock sending a 45 over the bar for Cork against Derry earlier this month. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Sherlock was one of the expressive players indentured to the old rules and behaviours – maybe not against his will, but against his nature. Very few were exempt. Maybe none. When Cork were eliminated by Louth in the 2024 championship, they scored 1-8 and lost by a point. Cork’s forwards mustered four points between them; Sherlock failed to score and was replaced midway through the second half, choked in an airless match.

When I was dropped ... I just didn’t agree with the decision ... there was anger, frustration, disappointment

Games like that hastened the revolution. Under the new rules, football is no longer a game dictated by actuaries, where possession is invested in low-yield savings accounts. If you want to win now, you must run the table.

“Back in the old rules you were so scared to lose,” says Sherlock. “You were so scared to give away the ball because possession was so vital at the time. You were scared to get turned over. There was such an element of fear within the old game.

“I didn’t really find it hard to play [under the old rules] because when you’re in the moment, you’re just trying to do everything you can to win. I didn’t enjoy being part of 15 men behind the ball. I don’t think many people enjoyed it. I don’t think managers liked coaching it. But you were going out not to lose rather than to win.

“Whereas now, it’s attack, attack, attack. You can take on shots, you can take gambles, you’re going out to express yourself. Under the old rules you would never have been told not to shoot, it was just embedded in all of us – management and players. That was the way the game was. Your percentages had to be high, you had to make sure your percentage shots were on. Within the game now there is no real element of fear.”

By the end of 2024 his intercounty career had reached a bottleneck. He had some injuries at the beginning of that season, but the essential problem was he couldn’t dislodge Brian Hurley at the tip of Cork’s spear. In the eyes of the Cork management, it was one or the other.

That year Sherlock was introduced off the bench for 11 games in a row before he eventually started against Tyrone and Louth in the round-robin phase of the championship. He was 27 years of age; not young enough or not old enough to be content as an impact sub.

“I’d say it was massive pressure,” says Paul O’Keeffe, who managed Sherlock for five years with St Finbarr’s. “It probably wasn’t the most enjoyable. I don’t think he was enjoying it as much as he is now, or as much as he always enjoyed the club stuff. And if you’re at it for a long time, and it’s not enjoyable, that wears you down as well. I think it gave him a second wind to be honest – that break gave him a new lease of life.”

Letting Steven Sherlock take gambles often pays off for Cork. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

O’Keeffe wasn’t sure he would ever go back with Cork once he stepped away. Sherlock was conflicted about it too. The club season cleared the fog. Sherlock captained St Finbarr’s to the county title, finishing as top scorer in the Cork championship for the seventh time since 2017. Against Dingle in the Munster final, he gave one of the greatest exhibitions of long-range kicking ever seen in an elite club match: 16 points from 14 shots.

Cork wanted him; Sherlock was ready to go back. Under the new rules, their needs had aligned. Cork were looking for a shooter.

“If you were to ask me, ‘Did I regret the year out?’ Absolutely not,” says Sherlock. “I feel like in a few years’ time I could turn around and say it was one of the best decisions I ever made. You play your best football when you’re enjoying it the most. The two seasons that I wasn’t playing for Cork, we ended up winning the county. That’s been a real platform and a real driving force for me.”

His omission in 2020, though, was a wounding experience. Sherlock had made his championship debut the previous year, even though every appearance he made that summer was off the bench. He was part of the Cork squad when the 2020 National League was shut down by the pandemic, but he was left out when play resumed in the autumn.

“When I was dropped, I couldn’t really understand it,” he says. “I just didn’t agree with the decision at the time. I was still young [23 years of age] and there was years of developing to come.

“You know, there was anger, frustration, disappointment. I was given a few explanations, but I didn’t agree with any of them. I felt there was stuff I could have worked on as a developing player. But I used it as a driving force to kick on. I’m happy with myself that I used it as motivation to get back.”

The perception of Sherlock was that he was a beautiful footballer who needed to do more when he didn’t have the ball. At intercounty level, there was a query too about his effectiveness in 50/50 duels. At club level, none of that stuff held him back. If the Cork team was being picked purely on performances in the club championship, Sherlock would have been a certainty. It wasn’t as simple as that.

O’Keeffe tells a story from the semi-final of the 2021 championship, when they beat Castlehaven in a cliffhanger. “I was joking with him before the game. I said, ‘Steven, I’ll settle for 2-10 off you today’. I said I’ll set an outrageous target here now – just joking with him. He actually got 2-10. He came in afterwards and said, ‘Will that do ya?’”

Steven Sherlock lifting the Andy Scannell Cup for St Finbarr's after beating Nemo Rangers last year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Under the old rules, though, players like Sherlock were vulnerable to the all-court obligations of 15-man defending. When St Finbarr’s played Nemo Rangers in the following year’s county final, the player who marked Sherlock spent the whole game bombing on and dragging Sherlock into the Barrs’ defensive half.

“That is burnt into my brain,” says O’Keeffe. “I’m still traumatised by it.”

With the three-up rule, now, Sherlock is not burdened by much of that stuff. In their analysis package from the Cork-Tyrone game on League Sunday last weekend, Peter Canavan highlighted a block that Sherlock made inside Cork’s defensive D. But that was never his game.

“A bit like myself when I was playing, I wouldn’t have been the best in the world for tracking back,” says Jimmy Barry-Murphy, one of the greatest forwards in the history of Cork football, and part of the St Finbarr’s management team.

“I couldn’t imagine myself playing the modern game. Players like Steven, I think their energy should be conserved as much as possible. Obviously, every player has to work back, but there are certain players you want to mind their energy levels and keep them in the zone where they can get the crucial scores.”

At the beginning of last season, the Barrs brought in a sports psychologist, Stephanie Doherty. Her influence on the group was transformative. None of these things can be quantified exactly, but in a restorative year, she lifted him.

“She was phenomenal,” says Sherlock. “She really took control of the group. She made us more united. I didn’t think that was possible, but she did. It was my first year as captain and she was fantastic to me. I was ringing her, frustrated maybe, just from my own point of view. I leaned on her an awful lot.”

The last two months have been Sherlock’s best in a red jersey. What he needed most were freedom and trust.