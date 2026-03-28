Weekend’s football league finals: Predictions, throw-in times and TV details, including Kerry v Donegal

Satur d ay

Division 3 fina l

Down v Wexford, Croke Park, 7.15pm (Live on TG4)

Down have been the form team in this division and achieved promotion before last week’s final-round game against Laois, which turned out to be the Mourne County’s first loss of the season. Conor Laverty’s side won’t have lost too much sleep over that defeat though, as it’s almost certain Down already had one eye on this divisional final at Croke Park.

There are still several possible surprises in the provincial championships that could upset the order in terms of eligibility for the Sam Maguire competition, but naturally the victor here has a much stronger shout of avoiding the Tailteann Cup this summer.

Wexford’s Sean Ryan celebrates scoring a goal for Wexford against Westmeath last weekend to secure promotion to Division 2. Photograph: Inpho

Down had 10 points to spare on Wexford when the sides met in Wexford Park last month, so the Ulster outfit enter the fixture as favourites. Laverty’s side carry a much more potent attacking threat, having amassed 172 points over their seven group games. Wexford, in comparison, scored 142 points. However, the Model County had the best defensive record in the division, conceding 125 across seven games. Down shipped 144 points, so there should be opportunities for Wexford to trouble their opponents.

Still, there is also the context around which both teams enter the game. Down won the Tailteann Cup in 2024, so they have absolutely no desire or interest in playing there again this season. They see themselves as a Sam Maguire side now. Wexford, while they might not declare it publicly, have maxed out on what they wanted to get from this league. Back-to-back promotions is an incredible achievement. They have Division 2 football to look forward to in 2027. As for the championship up ahead, what is a realistic target for Wexford? Do they need to be in the All-Ireland SFC this year, or on the back of league promotion could they create even more momentum by challenging for the Tailteann Cup?

Verdict: Down

Division 4 fina l

Longford v Carlow, Croke Park, 5pm (Live on TG4)

What a difference a year makes. Exactly 12 months ago, in the days after their Division 4 league campaign ended with a midtable finish, Carlow’s season started to unravel as a public dispute arose between players and manager Shane Curran. Just three days before the divisional final, Curran stepped down. The following week Carlow appointed Joe Murphy on an interim basis to take the team for the championship. Subsequently, Carlow suffered a heavy defeat to Meath in the Leinster championship and ultimately exited the Tailteann Cup early. It was a year to forget.

Carlow manager Joe Murphy. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

But crucially in August it was announced Murphy had accepted a three-year term to remain at the helm. The Éire Óg clubman assembled a backroom team full of Carlow folk and gained buy-in from the players. Now, 12 months on from being managerless when the 2025 league finals took place, Carlow find themselves centre stage at Croke Park on Saturday. The Barrowsiders made life harder for themselves to gain promotion than was probably necessary after they had started the league with a four-game winning streak. Losses to Longford and London left them needing to pick up something from their final game against Leitrim. And pick up something they did, producing a strong display to run out 4-22 to 2-5 winners.

Carlow finished the group stages as the top scoring team in the division while also having meanest defence. Longford shipped 27 more points than them over the course of seven games. However, Mike Solan’s midlanders did beat Carlow 1-19 to 1-14 when the sides met at Pearse Park four weeks ago.

In so many ways this is a free shot for both teams as the main objective of their league season has been secured – promotion. Still, given Carlow appear to have rediscovered their mojo after a mid-campaign blip, Murphy’s men might finish out what has been a memorable league this year, for all the right reasons.

Verdict: Carlow

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor (right) commiserates with Donegal manager Jim McGuinness after last year's All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sun d ay

Division 1 fina l

Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm (Live on TG4)

The smoke and mirrors element of the league can be overstated when it gets to the final. Winners generally earn that status with good performances rather than because their opponents applied the brakes.

Look back at recent finals. How many times have the runners-up outperformed the winners in the championship that followed? Or, viewed through the obvious prism, just three teams this century have won the All-Ireland after losing a league final.

Of course, there will be lessons learned and ideas trialled, especially when two leading counties re-enact the previous year’s All-Ireland, but both sides will feel indemnified against too much consequential damage. At the same time, Sunday is unlikely to be as carefree as their regulation fixture in Ballyshannon, which ended in a four-point defeat for Kerry and Jack O’Connor admiring the scenery.

One element of Kerry’s All-Ireland win that must have been gnawing at Donegal all winter was the failure to devote special attention to Paudie Clifford, whose outlandish statistical involvement was the headline data from the final.

He’s not expected to play here, which would be like rehearsing Hamlet without the prince, except this Kerry team isn’t short of princes. Brother David was outstanding in the All-Ireland and has maintained that form, and Seán O’Shea has forcefully reminded everyone of how he and the younger Clifford originally emerged with parallel expectations.

It also cuts both ways. If Donegal are denied a road test of whether Finbarr Roarty’s limpet man-marking might solve the Paudie Clifford issue, Kerry are also uncertain as to possible impacts. It’s also worth recalling that another absentee, Gavin White, was named Man of the Match that day.

Kerry's Dylan Geaney is challenged by Armagh's Gareth Murphy during last weekend's game at the Athletic Grounds. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The fact is that Kerry’s forwards are performing to such a high level that the whole zonal/man-marking debate is nearly redundant because there are so many threats to counter: both Cliffords, O’Shea, increasingly, Dylan Geaney – even Tom O’Sullivan, whose counter-attacking looks to have been sharpened and embellished by his stellar club campaign.

For all that it can be infuriatingly anodyne, the insistence by both managers that they want different things from the league other than the actual title – enhanced panel depth, usually – is entirely plausible, but at this stage they may as well try to win silverware.

It was considered necessary for Donegal to take the earlier points, particularly when Kerry sent a shadow team, but the match turned out to be tighter than expected – despite the fact that at one stage, in O’Connor’s words, “it could have turned ugly”.

O’Shea was central to keeping the game competitive, his phenomenal kicking prowess racking up 0-11, including four two-point frees on a windy afternoon and his high-energy, all-court game even got him caught in possession in front of his own goal during another of Donegal’s acquired tactics, the high press.

On song, Jim McGuinness’s team move exceptionally fast in transition – O’Connor noting that they only spilled four possessions – and that element of the game caused discomfort for Kerry in February, as did a productive spell on the All-Ireland champions’ kick-outs – to which they responded by retaining all second-half restarts.

Donegal have a strong unit in the middle – Michael Langan, Jason McGee and Hugh McFadden – but it was a black area in the All-Ireland, at least until McFadden arrived to mitigate the losses, by which stage it was too late.

At present, Kerry are running as well as any All-Ireland champions could hope to be at this juncture. Armin Heinrich is holding the fort for White and others, like Cillian Trant and Keith Evans, are pushing hard as panel options. Their defence was outstanding in the Armagh endgame and they have the most potent forwards in the game.

Donegal will turn up from the start this time but Kerry will finish.

Verdict: Kerry

Meath's Jack Flynn. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Division 2 fina l

Meath v Cork, Croke Park, 1.45pm (Live on TG4)

A restoration project for these two counties, who at one point dominated football, admittedly more than three decades ago. Cork return to the top division 10 – TEN – years after relegation during which period Meath have featured there for just one season.

They claimed this advancement despite firm convictions among many that the season was set up for a Tyrone-Derry rebound back up the mountain.

It’s not as if the achievement came from nowhere. Both have made progress in the championship in recent years and both had remarkably consistent campaigns in the regulation fixtures.

Cork did get the nudge on their rivals in the February meeting in a tight finish but they were also hideously beaten by 20 points against Derry. It was an outlier but still, a massive indignity that Meath avoided at any stage of their impressive journey to date. John Cleary’s team did however manage the vital trip to Omagh admirably and without mishap.

Flying wing back Matty Taylor is out for a while with a collarbone injury but the team have been resilient and Chris Óg Jones and Steven Sherlock have looked very sharp in attack.

Meath's Jordan Morris in action against Cork's Daniel O'Mahony during last month's Division 2 game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Meath though have a few things going for them as they look to overturn the earlier defeat. Firstly, this is virtually a home match, as Robbie Brennan’s side have played their matches at Croke Park while Páirc Tailteann is being refurbished.

Secondly, they have scrapped out results in many of their big matches by calmly converting late chances. Jack Flynn, star of the Tailteann Cup victory three years ago, is back this season and kicked last-gasp two-pointers to rescue matches against both Cavan and Louth.

Jack O’Connor’s recent form has also been impressive – 1-8 and Man of the Match against Tyrone – whereas Jordan Morris and Eoghan Frayne have performed consistently.

Verdict: Meath