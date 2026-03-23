Michael Lyster had the skill and talent to make his job look effortless

Michael Lyster in The Sunday Game studio, in October 2016: “He was completely unflappable. Nothing would faze the guy." Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

There was uproar when RTÉ decided to change the theme music of The Sunday Game in 2004. The antique brass and marching beat of Jagerlatein had been the soundtrack of the GAA summer for 25 years by then, but the creatives thought the show needed a makeover; a change in mood music.

Naturally, Michael Lyster was caught in the crossfire. “The number of people who came up to me to change the music [back] was incredible,” he said years later. “And I was going, ‘Sure, don’t be giving out to me. Ring RTÉ and make them change it.’”

The Sunday Game was an institution in Irish broadcasting, with a deep-rooted audience. Over the years, there were changes in the analysts’ chairs and to the on-screen graphics and to the studio design, and all of that was absorbed by the viewers.

But, in an important sense, the theme tune and Lyster were of a piece: everybody likes the comfort of the familiar. For 35 years, the show rolled from the trumpet blast of James Last’s composition to the smiling face of Lyster. Nobody tired of that. Any other sequence would have been an unwelcome disturbance. Jagerlatein was the sound of the championship and Lyster was its face.

Gary Lineker hosted Match of The Day for 26 years, and Des Lynam did it for 11 years before that: add them together and they only barely cover the span of Lyster’s residency on The Sunday Game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In a volatile industry, where tastes are always changing and audiences crave different flavours, Lyster’s longevity in the role was extraordinary. Gary Lineker hosted Match of The Day for 26 years, and Des Lynam did it for 11 years before that: add them together and they only barely cover the span of Lyster’s residency on The Sunday Game. No wonder his death at the weekend, at the age of 71, resonated within GAA circles.

His talent was not just as a link man or a front man, but as a mediator in the studio. Like the old telephone exchange, he plugged the conversations in and out. In the early years, The Sunday Game studio was a frictionless place, but that wasn’t true when Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke led the football coverage, and Ger Loughnane inflamed the hurling output.

In that tremulous environment, Lyster understood his role: he threw the ball in and only blew the whistle for completely unacceptable foul play. “He had a brilliant and uncanny knack for getting out of the way,” says Rory O’Neill, who worked with Lyster for 13 years as producer of The Sunday Game.

Michael Lyster (left) and Pete Finnerty gather their thoughts in Croke Park, 1989. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“He was completely unflappable. Nothing would faze the guy. If a herd of elephants ran through the studio he wouldn’t bat an eyelid. He was so cool. Ice cold.”

Lyster knew that people didn’t tune in to hear his opinion. Across all sports now, it is common practice for studio anchors to take an editorial line in their questions, and it takes very little interpretation to read their minds. Lyster wasn’t like that. He played the role of facilitator with a straight bat.

Lyster couldn’t have prospered in the role for as long as he did without the tacit approval of the audience. His performances didn’t excite uproar on social media, where people in the public eye are hauled in and out of kangaroo courts on a daily basis.

Michael Lyster: People were more likely to have no view about him than a hostile view. In the modern world, such compliments cannot be taken for granted. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

During his 35 years on The Sunday Game there was never any suggestion that the programme would benefit from a different person in the presenter’s chair. That was a remarkable consensus. He wasn’t a source of annoyance or irritation. He breezed into shot and breezed out without leaving a stain or a stink. People were more likely to have no view about him than a hostile view. In the modern world, such compliments cannot be taken for granted.

Lyster’s style clearly evolved over time. You will find early editions of The Sunday Game on YouTube where the exchanges are stilted and humourless, but the climate in the studio changed over the years, bringing more extreme weather systems. Lyster took it in his stride. There was more joshing and ribbing too and he played that game at his ease.

“For people tuning in,” says O’Neill, “he was like a warm blanket.”

When people make their job look effortless, it is easy to lose sight of the skill and the talent. With Michael Lyster, that should be remembered.