With more ups and downs than a trampoline park, there’s nothing like the last day of the league

The last day of the football league is decadent and depraved. Four and a half hours of play across 16 matches, with more ups and downs than a trampoline park. The sort of afternoon makes you a little less afraid of the AI revolution – after all, Claude might be able to rewrite the entire works of Shakespeare in the style of Jay-Z at the push of a button but could he tell you what an injury-time goal in Wexford Park will mean for the Tailteann Cup?

No, Claude would have his ass handed to him by the last day of the league.

Especially this particular last day of the league. Going into Sunday, no fewer than 26 of the 32 teams had something tangible to play for. Fully 19 of them were in with a chance of making their various league finals, with the others scrambling to squirm out of the relegation mess.

Keeping across the roiling, shape-shifting mathematics of the day posed the sort of headaches that cause Trinity boffins wish they’d done an arts degree. You had to balance points totals, points differences, head-to-head records and the sum of the square on the hypotenuse. And do it all in real-time.

The bare outcomes do scant enough justice to how it all washed out. Kerry and Donegal will play in the Division One final, an apparently obvious paring since they’ve been comfortably the two best teams in the league. But there was nothing straightforward about it. The final line-up changed three times in the last five minutes of the campaign, with Mayo in line to play both of them at different times before ultimately getting squeezed out.

Galway’s Robert Finnerty celebrates kicking a late two-pointer against Dublin. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

At the bottom of the table, life was just as unpredictable. Monaghan were already down but their plunge partners changed four times in the closing quarter-hour. Armagh were gone, then Galway, then Armagh, before finally it was Dublin’s turn to stand on the trapdoor. Con O’Callaghan took a swing at a two-pointer and as it leaked to the right, that was that. Two months of football, 28 games up and down the land and it all came down to a swing of the Dublin talisman’s left boot.

It had been that sort of day all over. Divisions Three and Four came down to the last kick of the last minute of injury-time, Division Two was in the balance right up to the hooter as well. You never quite knew where you were until the hooters hooted and the whistles went.

The wildness started early and never let up. Ten minutes into the Division Four games and five goals had been scored already. Wicklow and Tipperary raced into strong leads against Longford and Waterford, Leitrim were 2-2 to 1-1 up away to Carlow. With Antrim a point ahead of London, that meant Wicklow and Antrim going up. Seconds later, London equalised against Antrim – so Carlow were back in second. The top of the table had changed four times already and the other divisions hadn’t even thrown in yet.

Sam Callinan of Mayo poses for a selfie with a supporter at the end of the game against Roscommon. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

That’s the sort of day it was always going to be. Everything happening everywhere – and happening all at once. Spin the tape on to the Division Four full-times and Carlow were top of the table but Wicklow, who had led from flag fall, were suddenly nowhere to be seen. That was because Longford had come from 11 points down to score the winner in the 75th minute, sending, among others, Shannonside Radio into conniptions.

“THEY’VE COME FROM THE DEAD!” roared Longford commentator John Duffy. “They were dead and they weren’t fully buried! There was only about three or four shovels of clay thrown in on the coffin and then they decided to kick the coffin open. And they’ve come out of the grave and they’ve won it! People who have gone to their grave before them, we’ll be thinking about them…”

That’s what the last day of the league does to you. Longford were nowhere and then they were heading for Division Three. Much the same happened one tier up – Wexford had been behind most of the day against Westmeath and were eight points down with a quarter of an hour remaining. But they came and came and finished the game with a two-pointer and a goal in the dying minutes to jump up to Division Two.

That’s back-to-back promotions for Wexford, who last played Division Two football in 2013. As recently as 2022, they finished sixth in Division Four; next year, they’ll play league football against Dublin, Tyrone, Monaghan and Derry. Kildare’s relegation means they’re not guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire but no matter – it’s a stunning success story for John Hegarty and his team.

Wexford players celebrate at the final whistle of their game against Westmeath. Photograph: Inpho

But that’s the league for you. Everyone pooh-poohs it, everyone shrugs their shoulders at it, nobody would be caught dead admitting that they think it matters. And yet up and down the country on its final day, teams of all stripes wired into it, clawing and scraping to the very last drop to get what they could out of it.

What a day. What a competition.

Ups And Downs

Division One

Final: Donegal v Kerry

Relegated: Monaghan and Dublin

Division Two

Final: Meath v Cork

Relegated: Offaly and Kildare

Division Three

Final: Down v Wexford

Relegated: Limerick and Fermanagh

Division Four

Final: Carlow v Longford