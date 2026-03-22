Something for everyone at the Athletic Grounds as Armagh and Kerry play out thrilling draw

Kerry's David Clifford gets away from Ross McQuillan of Armagh during the NFL Division One game at the Athletic Grounds. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

NFL Division One: Armagh 1-21 Kerry 0-24

Everybody took something away from a heaving Athletic Grounds. Kerry progressed to the Division One final, Armagh retained their top-flight status and the 12,124 in attendance got thoroughly entertained by a league game played with the no-holds barred ferocity of championship fare.

Moments after the final whistle sounded to signal a draw, the PA announcer informed the largely partisan home crowd that Galway had beaten Dublin over in Salthill. A mighty cheer went up from the hundreds who had already poured out on the pitch in the hope of spending a moment in David Clifford’s orbit.

But Clifford had already made a beeline down the tunnel by then, the young Armagh fans getting a taste of just how difficult it is to try pin down the Kerry forward.

The game ended in a cliffhanger with Armagh holding possession over the final two minutes, running down the clock to orchestrate a buzzer-beater shot to win.

They were controlled and patient with their build-up play but Kerry defended the scoring zone with superb discipline and ultimately Ross McQuillan was forced to hook an effort from an acute angle just before the hooter sounded. No score. Draw.

“I really enjoyed the occasion, brilliant atmosphere, a great Armagh crowd and they really got behind their team, so it was a great test,” said a content Jack O’Connor afterwards.

“That game today is worth a month’s training. I thought it was played at championship pace, to come in here with a full house, massive entertainment, sure what’s not to be happy about?”

And yet after 21 minutes, had you offered O’Connor a draw from his trip to Armagh, chances are the Kerry boss would have scoffed at such an affront.

Because the visitors had owned the opening stages of the contest, racing out to a 0-10 to no score lead. Armagh didn’t even get out of their own half of the field until the seventh minute, by which stage Kerry were already five points ahead.

Armagh's Conor Turbitt is tackled by Jason Foley of Kerry. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The more we see of this new game, the more we see how games ebb and flow on the momentum of kick-outs.

Armagh failed to retain any of their first five restarts, Kerry penned them in and made hay up top – Clifford, Dylan Geaney and Joe O’Connor all registering early scores.

Of their first 10 kick-outs, Armagh won only two. And on the scoreboard, they were 10 points to no score behind.

But then Cian McConville opened their account in the 23rd minute and for the remainder of the half, they hemmed Kerry in. The Kingdom failed to win possession from any of their last eight kick-outs in the first half.

Armagh, almost mirroring what Kerry had done to them in the opening stages, scored 10 points before the break to only trail by two at the turnaround, 0-12 to 0-10.

“We started the game really on fire but there’s no lead safe now,” added O’Connor.

The second half was a much more evenly fought affair over 35 pulsating minutes of big hits and big scores.

McQuillan sent over two lovely scores early in the second half before a 38th-minute point from Tomás McCormack brought Armagh level for the first time since the start of the game.

Clifford replied with a free for Kerry before Oisín O’Neill netted the game’s only goal, 1-14 to 0-15. Armagh had hit the front. But only momentarily.

Armagh's Jarly Óg Burns is tackled by Tom O’Sullivan of Kerry. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Tom O’Sullivan breezed forward to float over his second two-pointer of the day and Clifford added another orange flag score moments later as Kerry tried to quell the local uprising,

It didn’t work. Darragh McMullan clipped over a nice point to draw Armagh level again in the 53rd minute and thereafter the sides traded scores like a pair of heavyweight boxers standing on the spot and swinging. Neither prepared to take a backward step. It was gripping stuff.

“There were two good teams and some of the scores were top drawer. It’s one of those days where I would say everybody leaves with a smile on their face,” said Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

“Our first target for the game was just to perform on the day and we could forget about the permutations that came with it.

“Kerry were coming to town, they’re playing the best football in the country at the minute and they were coming to finish the job, so we had to put in a performance. Outside of the first 20 minutes, which was a disaster, we did that.”

For Kerry, a trip to Croke Park next Sunday awaits. The reigning league champions will look to defend their title against the only team to have beaten them so far in 2026 – Donegal.

“I wouldn’t get overexcited about revenge for a league defeat,” replied O’Connor when asked about the possibility of getting another shot at Donegal. “But it’s another good game for us.”

Armagh step off the stage now to start preparing for an Ulster SFC opener against Tyrone next month.

“Tyrone are a very good team, they never go too far away,” added McGeeney. “They’ll be not too happy with their performances, like ourselves, there are games they could have won [in the league].

“They’ll have their eye on this game a long way out. Tyrone and Armagh is usually a little bit feisty.”

The season is starting to heat up nicely.

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Gareth Murphy, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane; Ross McQuillan (0-0-3), Tiernan Kelly, Jarly Óg Burns (0-0-1); Paddy Burns, Ben Crealey (0-0-1); Tomás McCormack (0-0-1), Darragh McMullen (0-1-2), Greg McCabe (0-0-1); Cian McConville (0-0-3, 2f), Jason Duffy, Oisín Conaty (0-0-2).

Subs: Oisín O’Neill (1-0-2, 1f) for Burns (28 mins); Conor Turbitt (0-1-1) for Conaty (30, blood sub); O Conaty for Duffy (38); J Óg Burns for P Burns (52); Callum O’Neill for Kelly (64).

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Tom O’Sullivan (0-2-1), Mike Breen, Armin Heinrich; Joe O’Connor (0-1-2), Mark O’Shea; Seán O’Brien, Seán O’Shea (0-0-1), Graham O’Sullivan; Dylan Geaney (0-0-4), David Clifford (0-2-6, 1 2ptf, 1f), Keith Evans.

Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaoich for Murphy (32 mins); Tomás Kennedy for Evans (46 mins); Micheál Burns for G O’Sullivan (46 mins); Killian Spillane for Geaney (59 mins); Liam Smith for O’Brien (68 mins)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).