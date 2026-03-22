Seán Ryan’s late goal sends Wexford up to Division Two after dramatic last-gasp win over Westmeath

Wexford’s Seán Ryan celebrates scoring the late goal that secured both victory over Westmeath and promotion to Division Two of the National Football League. Photograph: Inpho

Wexford gained promotion from Division Three in the most astonishing fashion when a goal from sub Seán Ryan with a few seconds left before the full-time hooter gave them a one-point victory in a winner-takes-all match against Westmeath in Wexford Park. They will join table-toppers Down in Division Two in 2027.

The first quarter was a tit-for-tat affair with never more than a point in it. However, with Matthew Whittaker in outstanding form, scoring three single points from play from wing back, Westmeath finished the half strongly and they were full value for their five-point lead at the interval (0-10 to 0-5).

Mark McHugh’s troops maintained their advantage in the third quarter and when Jonathan Lynam scored a wonderful goal in the 56th minute they led by eight points (1-16 to 0-11). Ryan replied immediately with his first goal, but it seemed highly unlikely that they would do enough to win the game. A draw would have been enough to see Westmeath go up.

A brace of two-point frees from goalkeeper Darragh Brooks kept John Hegarty’s men within striking distance and Ryan proved to be the Wexford hero when he tapped the rebound to the net from close range after Cian Hughes’s shot had been blocked with the clock reading 69 minutes and 57 seconds. The hooter sounded within a couple of seconds with the scoreboard reading 2-16 to 1-18.

Wexford’s Michael Kinsella is congratulated by Miley Connors from Bunclody at Wexford Park. Photograph: Inpho

Elsewhere, the only other issues to be decided were the relegation places. There were wins for Limerick, Laois and Sligo over Fermanagh, Down and Clare respectively. Limerick’s win brought them to five points but it was not enough to prevent an immediate return to Division Four alongside Fermanagh, who ended the campaign with just two points. Down’s first loss was academic as they still ended up on 12 points, two ahead of Wexford.

Limerick edged out Fermanagh by 2-15 to 0-20 in Rathkeale, coming from 11 points down at one stage. Rory O’Brien’s last-gasp two-pointer won the day for Jimmy Lee’s men. Their goals were scored by James Naughton and Tony McCarthy.

In Markievicz Park, 14-man Sligo edged out Clare, also by a single point, 2-23 to 0-28. Darragh Cummins’s dismissal for two yellow cards failed to prevent the home team from ending their campaign on a high, both of their goals coming in the second half from Kyle Cawley and Cian Lally. It was Jack Lavin who fired over the winning point with time almost up.

Laois gave their fans a boost ahead of a Leinster championship derby clash with Offaly by emerging from Newry with a surprise four-point win against the already-promoted Mourne County men on a scoreline of 2-22 to 0-24.