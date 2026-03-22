Sam Mulroy stars as Louth see off Kildare and send them back to Division Three

Kildare's Darragh Kirwan is challenged by Sam Mulroy of Louth during the National Football League Division Two game at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Division Two: Kildare 0-25 Louth 1-25

Louth recorded a victory in St Conleth’s Park that ultimately counted for nothing in their push for promotion to Division One, but it was a result that confirmed Kildare’s immediate return to Division Three.

The Leinster champions arrived in Newbridge knowing they needed a favour elsewhere, while Kildare’s survival hopes relied on Derry defeating Cavan – a result that did indeed materialise. Yet Brian Flanagan’s side were unable to capitalise, and last year’s Tailteann Cup winners find themselves facing football in the third tier once again in 2027.

With the stakes high, the contest had an edge from the opening whistle. Injuries punctuated the early exchanges, forcing four substitutions before the 26 minute mark. Louth were first to adjust, making a change inside three minutes and another shortly after, but neither team allowed the disruptions to blunt the intensity of the opening quarter.

The game swung repeatedly in that early period, with Louth edging ahead 0-9 to 0-8 after 23 minutes. But it was the spell between then and the half‑time whistle that proved decisive. Sam Mulroy, as so often, assumed centre stage with a pair of two‑pointers, and Louth outscored their hosts by six in that crucial window. What had been a tight, tense affair suddenly opened up, and the visitors carried a commanding 0-17 to 0-10 advantage into the interval.

Kildare needed a fast start to have any chance of salvaging their season, and they responded with the first three points after the restart through Tommy Gill, Alex Beirne and Jack Robinson. But Louth refused to yield. They absorbed that burst, steadied again, and kept the scoreboard moving. Dara McDonnell interrupted Kildare’s momentum, though a 43rd‑minute two‑point free by Brian McLoughlin brought the deficit back to three.

Kildare's Darragh Ryan dejected after the game. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

That was as close as Kildare came. Mulroy and Conall McCaul nudged Louth’s lead back out to five, and when Kieran McArdle fired home the game’s only goal in the 55th minute, the outcome felt sealed. At 1-23 to 0-18, Kildare were clinging on more in hope than expectation.

To their credit, they rallied again, with Beirne and three superb Robinson efforts reducing the margin. But Louth always kept daylight between the sides. McCaul and Ciarán Keenan added further scores, and although Brian McLoughlin struck a late two‑pointer, it was little more than consolation for a Kildare team now left to confront another season in Division Three.

Louth, meanwhile, move forward with confidence. Promotion may have slipped away, but their league campaign sends them into the defence of their Leinster title with real momentum.

KILDARE: C Burke; H O’Neill, P Spillane, R Burke; T Gill (0-0-2), B Byrne, B McCormack; E Lawler, B McLoughlin (0-2-3, 2tpf); D Kirwan, A Beirne (0-0-6, 2f), C Dalton (0-0-1); C Moran (0-0-1), C Bolton, B Loakman (0-0-2).

Subs: M Dempsey for O’Neill (24 mins); D Ryan for McCormack (26); J Robinson (0-0-5) for Moran (h-t); E Cully (0-0-1) for Gill, B Gibbons for Dalton (both 56).

LOUTH: N McDonnell; E Carolan, D Campbell, D Nally; C McKeever, D McDonnell (0-0-2), E Callaghan; T Durnin, C Early (0-0-1); P Mathews (0-1-1), S Mulroy (0-3-2, 2tpf, 1f), J Maguire; C Keenan (0-0-4), C McCaul (0-0-3), K McArdle (1-0-1).

Subs: T McDonnell (0-1-0) for O’Callaghan (3 mins); L Gray for Campbell (10); C Branigan for Maguire (44); S Callaghan (0-0-1) for T Durnin (47); S Reynolds for K McArdle (69).

Referee: Patrick Neilon (Roscommon).