NFL final round live updates: Promotion, relegation and final places at stake across four divisions

Division One

Last round of fixtures (all 3.30pm): Armagh v Kerry, Athletic Grounds (GAA+ & BBC iPlayer); Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium (TG4); Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park (Spórt TG4 YouTube); Monaghan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park (Spórt TG4 YouTube).

Division Two

Last round of fixtures (all 1.15pm):

Derry 1-0 Cavan 0-3, 6 mins

Kildare 0-4 Louth 0-3, 9 mins

Offaly 0-3 Meath 1-2, 9 mins

Tyrone 0-1 Cork 0-4, 10 mins

Division Three

Last round of fixtures (all 2pm): Down v Laois, Páirc Esler; Limerick v Fermanagh, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale; Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park; Wexford v Westmeath, Wexford Park (TG4, deferred).

Division Four

Last round of fixtures (all 1pm):

Antrim 0-8 London 0-5, 15 mins

Carlow 1-4 Leitrim 2-3, 17 mins

Longford 0-2 Wicklow 2-7, 18 mins

Tipperary 1-6 Waterford 0-6, 20 mins

Goal for Derry! Off the ground, Loughlin into the corner, after Cavan had led by three.

Derry 1-0 Cavan 0-3

Cork have taken a 0-4 to 0-1 lead over Tyrone, after no points in the first seven minutes, but coming to life in the past few.

Goal for Meath! Menton takes it well, getting in ahead of the keeper after a direct ball, a point for Lynch then follows

Offaly 0-2 Meath 1-1

Alex Beirne scores the first point of the day in Kildare v Louth. Conor Melia scores a two-pointer for Offaly to give them a two-point lead against Meath.

Good start by Wicklow, 1-4 to 0-1 up early doors as a win would get them promoted. Two early goals for Leitrim give them the lead against Carlow, as the Division Two matches are about to get under way.

An early point for Wicklow against Longford in Division Four, where all matches got under way at 1pm. Per Gordon Manning:

“There is a web of head-to-head permutations as well, but essentially there are only two teams fully in control of their fate – Carlow and Wicklow. If Joe Murphy’s Carlow beat Leitrim they would be promoted, irrespective of results elsewhere. The same goes for Oisín McConville’s Wicklow against Longford. Should either or both sides fail to win, a five-strong chasing pack would suddenly be in the mix as teams try to snatch a promotion spot in the tightest of divisions. All told, it’s probable scoring difference and/or head-to-head records will ultimately play a role in painting the promotion picture come Sunday afternoon."

Here is how the tables look before the matches begin:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final round of the National Football League, with 26 teams having something to play for in the final games.

First up it’s Division Four at 1pm, where seven teams are vying for the two promotion spots, led by Wicklow and Carlow. Then at 1.15pm it’s Division Two, where Cork and Meath are in pole position for promotion, but Derry and Louth are still in with a chance. Kildare, Tyrone and Cavan looking to avoid relegation. In Division Three at 2pm, it’s a straight shootout between Wexford and Westmeath for promotion, with Limerick, Sligo and Laois looking to stay up.

Finally in Division One at 3.30pm, Donegal, Kerry, Roscommon and Mayo have a chance of making Division One final, with Galway, Dublin and Armagh battling relegation.