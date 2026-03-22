Derry beat Cavan but miss out on promotion to top flight

Cavan's Ciarán Brady reacts to a missed chance during the game against Derry at Celtic park. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

NFL Division Two: Derry 1-20 Cavan 0-19

Derry enjoyed a four-point victory over Cavan at Celtic Park, but results elsewhere thwarted their hopes of promotion to Division One. Defeated but relieved Cavan will also play Division Two football next season.

Three-in-a-row from Cavan to conclude the first half left the visitors trailing just 1-9 to 0-9 at the break. Indeed Dermot McCabe’s side, scrapping for their Division Two lives, raced to an early 0-3 to no score lead early on. Gearóid McKiernan opened their account when he fisted over. Points from Conor Brady and Tiarnan Madden quickly followed suit.

Very much second best at kick-out time early on, Derry sprang into life in the eighth minute when Niall Loughlin drilled an unstoppable ball into the back of the Cavan net.

Shane McGuigan’s first two pointer of an impressive first half then handed the Oakleafers a 1-5 to 0-4 lead.

Ciarán Brady brought a fine save out of Shea McGuckin before Dara McVeety pointed the rebound as both sides wrestled for supremacy.

The hosts took a firm grip of midfield thereafter, however, which yielded five of the next six points with McGuigan again in the thick of their scoring.

Trailing 1-8 to 0-5 the Breffni County finished the opening half powerfully through a brace from McKiernan, and points from Oisín Brady and Tiarnan Madden.

Derry enjoyed the much better third quarter, rallying to a 1-15 to 0-10 advantage with Lachlan Murray finding a pocket of space and form. And when Ciarán Meenagh’s men led 1-18 to 0-14 the contest appeared done and dusted. However, with their Division Two status possibly on the line Cavan lasered over a number of two pointers from Oisín Brady, Ryan Donohoe and Dara McVeety to briefly suggest an upset win.

But late points from McGuigan, who hit 11 on the day, and substitute Seán Young confirmed the Derry win.

DERRY: S McGuckin; D Baker, R Forbes (0-0-1), R Ó Mianain; G McKinless, P McGrogan, M Downey; C Glass, B Rogers; E Doherty (0-0-3), D Higgins, P Cassidy; N Loughlin (1-0-1), S McGuigan (0-2-7, 2f), L Murray (0-0-3)

Subs: C McCluskey for Downey (h-t); N Toner for Ó Mianain (48 mins); Seán Young (0-0-1) for Cassidy (58); N O’Donnell for Higgins (64), S Kearney for Forbes (68)

CAVAN: L Brady; J McLoughlin, B O’Connell, Cormac Brady; N Carolan, Ciarán Brady (0-0-1), Conor Brady; R Donohoe (0-1-0), G McKiernan (0-0-5, 2f); T Madden (0-0-2), E Clarke, O Brady (0-1-2); E Shehu, D McVeety (0-1-1), P Lynch (0-1-0).

Subs: G Smith for Shehu (48 mins), P Corrigan for Conor Brady (56); F Shehu for O Brady (60); C McGovern for Lynch (68); R Tobin for Carolan (68).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).