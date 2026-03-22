Cork beat Tyrone in Omagh to seal return to Division One after 10 years

Steven Sherlock hit five points in Cork's victory away to Tyrone. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

NFL Division Two: Tyrone 0-19 Cork 0-22

Cork are a Division One team once again, with victory over Tyrone in Omagh sealing their return to the top tier following a 10-year absence.

The Rebels had to work hard for their three-points win over a Red Hand side that has failed to fire this season, but threatened to derail John Cleary’s promotion project with a strong second-half challenge.

In the end, Brian Hurley, a throwback to their Division One days, came off the bench to drive it home, hitting four late points to seal it for the Munster men.

Playing into the wind, Cork were rewarded for courageously pressing the Tyrone kick-out, establishing a midfield platform that helped them reel off the opening three points through Mark Cronin, Colm O’Callaghan and Steven Sherlock.

Ethan Jordan’s Tyrone opener punctuated another Rebel surge, with O’Callaghan driving through for his second, and Luke Fahy on target, before Seán McDonnell brought a fine save from goalkeeper Oisín O’Kane.

With O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire on top in the middle third, the Munster men responded to a Jordan two-pointer with another volley of scores, Tommy Walsh pushing them five clear by the end of the opening quarter.

But Brian Kennedy was instrumental in turning the midfield battle in the home side’s favour, and scores from Jordan, Mattie Donnelly and Darragh Canavan helped them close the gap, while Darren McCurry smashed a screamer against the crossbar.

In the opening moments of the second half, substitute Eoin McElholm got through to force Cork goalkeeper Patrick Doyle into a save,

Tyrone briefly led through Donnelly, but Cork, breaking at pace, regained the lead as O’Callaghan stroked over his third of the afternoon.

The advantage changed rapidly as Canavan and Donnelly struck again, but Cork, with dynamic wing backs Brian O’Driscoll and Luke Fahy making ground along the flanks, regained control.

When Sherlock sent over a brilliant two-pointer, followed by a free, they led by three moving into the final quarter.

And while Donnelly kept the Red Hands in touch, bringing his tally to six from play, it was Cork who had the finishing power, Hurley seeing a long-range effort bounce over for a two-pointer, and a late fisted effort to seal victory.

TYRONE: O O’Kane; J Clarke; P Teague, C Quinn; B Cullen, N Devlin, S O’Donnell; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick (0-0-1); B McDonnell, R Cassidy, M Donnelly (0-0-6); D McCurry (0-0-2), D Canavan (0-0-4, 1f), E Jordan (0-1-3, 2f).

Subs: E McElholm for Jordan (h-t); F Burns for McDonnell (38 mins); C Daly (0-0-1) for Cassidy (54); M McKernan for Cullen (60); C Bogue for McCurry (67).

CORK: P Doyle; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, S Meehan; B O’Driscoll, T Walsh (0-0-1), L Fahy (0-0-1); C O’Callaghan (0-0-3), I Maguire (0-0-1); P Walsh, M Cronin (0-0-2, 1f), S McDonnell (0-0-2); C Óg Jones (0-0-2), D Sheedy (0-0-1), S Sherlock (0-1-3, 2f).

Subs: B Hurley (0-1-2) for Sheedy (58 mins); R Deane for Walsh (60); K O’Donovan for Fahy (61); S Walsh for McDonnell (67); D Buckley for Maguire (70).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).