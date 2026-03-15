Roscommon’s Fiona Tully and Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy claim All-Ireland Senior Handball titles

Roscommon's Fiona Tully (right) in action against Galway's Ciana Ní Churraoin during the All-Ireland Senior Women's Singles final at The National Handball Centre in Croke Park. Photograph: Stephen Marken

Roscommon’s Fiona Tully’s path to the top wasn’t easy but her persistence was rewarded with an outstanding victory over Galway’s world champion Ciana Ní Churraoin in the All-Ireland Senior Singles final at Croke Park.

After falling short in several major finals in recent years, the former Roscommon footballer took her chance on the big stage, overcoming the favourite on a scoreline of 21-17, 21-14.

In the men’s final, Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy produced a superb performance to defeat Clare’s Diarmaid Nash 21-19, 21-7 in claiming his eighth senior crown.

Both Tully and Ní Churraoin appeared tense in the early exchanges but the St Coman’s player found her rhythm at crucial stages, including a blistering spell in the second game when she rattled off three successive ace serves.

“I don’t know if I thought it was ever going to happen,” said Tully. “I’m delighted, finally getting over the line in a big final.

“I’m pretty delighted with how I figured out the game today and happy with how I played.”

Tully’s victory also saw the Women’s Senior Singles title return to the famous St Coman’s club in Roscommon Town for the first time after what was the first ever all-Connacht women’s decider.

Robbie McCarthy during the All-Ireland Men's Singles final against Diarmaid Nash. Photograph: Stephen Marken

McCarthy, meanwhile, had hinted at retirement after the Senior Softball Singles final last August but ultimately decided to continue, looking sharp as ever in this display.

“I’d say there’s a lot of people raging I did come back, but it’s their fault. A couple of people brought me back to be honest and I just want to say thanks to them people, they know who they are,” said McCarthy.

“It feels great to be back and pick up another one. I’m just playing for fun now, no pressure, I’m just enjoying myself and it seems to be working. I really appreciate everything everyone did for me this year.

“I’m not going to say whether I will or whether I won’t (continue to play) because I made that mistake already.

“I’m just going to play and enjoy myself and if I feel like I’m able to compete and stick with the younger lads, I’m happy. Just enjoying myself and still being around the game is really nice.”