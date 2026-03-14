Dessie Hutchinson, Tom O’Sullivan, Siobhán Divilly and Lisa Casserly named club players of the year

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson was chosen at the hurling club player of the year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson broke new ground on Friday night by winning a second AIB club player of the year award. The Waterford hurler was also honoured when his club won the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship in 2022.

The prolific forward, who scored 2-21 in the provincial and All-Ireland campaigns, adding to his 7-56 haul from the Waterford championship, was also included in the hurling team of the year for the fourth time since 2018.

Also nominated were his club team-mates Stephen O’Keeffe and Paddy Leavey.

Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan, Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Siobhán Divilly and Athenry’s Lisa Casserly were also chosen as club players of the year and were honoured at a banquet in Croke Park on Friday night.

An All-Ireland winner with club and county, O’Sullivan was a standout even amid the melodrama of Dingle’s high-wire progress to the Andy Merrigan Cup, which included a string of last-gasp victories from the Munster final and through the All-Ireland series.

The Kerry all-court player symbolised his multi-function in the final against St Brigid’s when he switched with equal facility from kicking vital scores, 0-5 from play – to go with 0-6 in the semi-final against Ballyboden – to man-marking detail on the exceptional Ruaidhrí Fallon, who together with O’Sullivan’s clubmate Dylan Geaney, was also shortlisted for the award.

Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan celebrates kicking a late point against St Brigid's during the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final. Photograph: James Crombie/INpho

Siobhán Divilly, winner of the women’s football player of the year award, was orchestrator-in-chief for Galway champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne as they won a fifth successive All-Ireland senior title.

Operating at centrefield, Divilly was Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final win over St Ergnet’s, whose Cathy Carey joined Divilly and Kilkerrin clubmate Nicola Ward on the nominations list.

And there was a double for Galway as Athenry won the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title after an epic replay against Cork’s St Finbarr’s. Lisa Casserly played a starring role throughout the season which saw the club earn a first county title since 2009.

Part of a half-back line that proved a decisive defensive bulwark in the final replay at an icy Semple Stadium, Casserly was outstanding as Athenry held off a furious second-half onslaught.

She had also been greatly influential in the semi-final win over Dicksboro and had been nominated alongside team-mate Therese Donohue and St Finbarr’s Sorcha McCartan.