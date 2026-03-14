Dessie Hutchinson, Tom O’Sullivan, Siobhán Divilly and Lisa Casserly named club players of the year

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson broke new ground on Friday night by winning a second AIB club player of the year award. The Waterford hurler was also honoured when his club won the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship in 2022.
The prolific forward, who scored 2-21 in the provincial and All-Ireland campaigns, adding to his 7-56 haul from the Waterford championship, was also included in the hurling team of the year for the fourth time since 2018.
Also nominated were his club team-mates Stephen O’Keeffe and Paddy Leavey.
Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan, Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Siobhán Divilly and Athenry’s Lisa Casserly were also chosen as club players of the year and were honoured at a banquet in Croke Park on Friday night.
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An All-Ireland winner with club and county, O’Sullivan was a standout even amid the melodrama of Dingle’s high-wire progress to the Andy Merrigan Cup, which included a string of last-gasp victories from the Munster final and through the All-Ireland series.
The Kerry all-court player symbolised his multi-function in the final against St Brigid’s when he switched with equal facility from kicking vital scores, 0-5 from play – to go with 0-6 in the semi-final against Ballyboden – to man-marking detail on the exceptional Ruaidhrí Fallon, who together with O’Sullivan’s clubmate Dylan Geaney, was also shortlisted for the award.
Siobhán Divilly, winner of the women’s football player of the year award, was orchestrator-in-chief for Galway champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne as they won a fifth successive All-Ireland senior title.
Operating at centrefield, Divilly was Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final win over St Ergnet’s, whose Cathy Carey joined Divilly and Kilkerrin clubmate Nicola Ward on the nominations list.
And there was a double for Galway as Athenry won the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title after an epic replay against Cork’s St Finbarr’s. Lisa Casserly played a starring role throughout the season which saw the club earn a first county title since 2009.
Part of a half-back line that proved a decisive defensive bulwark in the final replay at an icy Semple Stadium, Casserly was outstanding as Athenry held off a furious second-half onslaught.
She had also been greatly influential in the semi-final win over Dicksboro and had been nominated alongside team-mate Therese Donohue and St Finbarr’s Sorcha McCartan.