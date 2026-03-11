Donegal’s Ulster championship match against Down to be played in Letterkenny

Donegal’s Ulster senior football championship quarter-final against Down next month will be played at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The Donegal County Board confirmed upgrade works on the pitch at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will not be completed in time for the provincial championship clash on Sunday, April 26th.

Jim McGuinness had hoped the Ballybofey venue would be available for the fixture – given how MacCumhaill Park has become something of a fortress for the team, plus the ground has a significantly larger capacity to cater for almost 18,000.

During his two spells as Donegal manager, McGuinness had never lost a league or championship game in Ballybofey until last May’s round-robin defeat to Tyrone.

A crowd of 8,900 attended last month’s league clash between Donegal and Mayo in Letterkenny, after the capacity for O’Donnell Park was increased for that fixture.

This will be the first Ulster championship match in Letterkenny since 1951 when Donegal played out a draw with Antrim.

“CLG Dhún na nGall wish to confirm that our county executive have notified Ulster GAA that our nominated venue for our senior football championship Quarter-Final v Down GAA is O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny,” stated Donegal GAA.

“Our primary ground, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey has been undergoing improvement works, which include a new pitch surface. And while works are on schedule, the venue is not yet available.

“We wish CLG Sean MacCumhaills well with the completion of same. Our thanks to St Eunan’s GAA for their hospitality and we look forward to another exciting Ulster Senior Football Championship.”