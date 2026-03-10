No public sale of tickets for first three rounds of Munster hurling championship

Crowds at the Limerick v Cork game in last year's Munster SHC at the Gaelic grounds. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There will be no public sale of tickets for the opening three rounds of the 2026 Munster senior hurling championship.

Following another season of record numbers attending Munster SHC matches – with 329,299 across the 11 fixtures in 2025 and bringing in gate receipts of over €8 million – the provincial council has taken the decision to sell all tickets for the opening three rounds of the 2026 competition through the relevant county boards.

“Due to capacity constraints at some venues, along with the expected demand from our clubs, the opening three rounds will be distributed through county boards to ensure fair and equitable access for competing counties,” stated Munster GAA.

“This approach reflects the fact that four of the first six games are being hosted in smaller-capacity venues, while the other two games involve Cork, Limerick and Tipperary, with the first-round game between Tipperary and Cork being a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final.”

Any returned tickets will subsequently be released for public sale on the Wednesday prior to each game.

For rounds four and five, tickets will go on public sale on April 8th. Competing counties will also receive allocations for those games.

Season ticket holders for the respective counties will be allocated tickets by the association’s season ticket team. A limited number of juvenile group tickets will be available for all matches apart from the games at Cusack Park.

After two years of increases, ticket prices for Munster SHC games will remain unchanged for 2026 at €35 for adult stand tickets and €30 for adult terrace tickets. Student and OAP prices are €30 and €25 and juvenile tickets (under-16) are priced at €5.

In his annual report for 2025, Munster secretary Kieran Leddy stressed the importance of the hurling championship for the province.

“The senior hurling championship continues to be the maim income driver for the Munster Council,” he said.

“While 315,931 people attended the hurling games in 2024, this year [2025] saw 329,299 people entering through the turnstiles to enjoy the Munster senior hurling championship, an increase of 13,368 or 4 per cent.

“The gate receipts for the senior hurling championship increased to €8,381,960 in 2025 from €6,794,936 in 2024, an increase of €1,587,024 or 23 per cent. This was mainly due to an increase of €5 on adult stand and terrace tickets.”

2026 Munster SHC Fixtures

Round 1, April 19th: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm.

Round 2, April 26th: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm; Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 4pm.

Round 3, May 3rd: Clare vs Limerick, Cusack Park, 2pm; May 9th: Waterford vs Cork, Walsh Park, 6pm.

Round 4, May 16th: Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 7pm; May 17th: Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Round 5, May 24th: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm; Limerick v Tipperary; Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.