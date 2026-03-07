Weekend’s hurling league fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Limerick v Cork

Saturday

Division 1A

Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 5.15pm (Live on RTÉ) – There have been some promising signs from Galway in recent weeks and the victory over Waterford will have injected confidence into the group. Cathal Mannion hit 0-9 against the Deise while his brother Pádraic pulled the strings from centre back. Kilkenny brought plenty of aggression to their clash with Cork last weekend but they need to find more punch up front. Verdict: Galway

Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm (Live on TG4) – John Kiely’s Limerick have posted three wins on the bounce and victory over Cork here would push them towards a probable league final against the Rebels. Exactly how appealing that would be to either camp is hard to know – nonetheless, this is a contest between the two in-form teams in the division. It has tended to be a pretty abrasive rivalry in recent years too, so chances are Limerick will be keen to stymie the Ben O’Connor project. Expect it to be frenetic and high-scoring, and don’t be surprised if referee Seán Stack is kept busy. Verdict: Limerick

Division 1B

Dublin v Down, Parnell Park, 5pm – Dublin’s 15-point demolition of Antrim last weekend has given the Dubs the upper hand in the race for second place in the division. Chris Crummey’s last-gasp equaliser against Wexford two weeks ago might yet prove to be the pivotal moment in the promotion race. Down have been competitive at stages during the league but they come up against a Dublin side who know a victory here will take them closer to the prize of Division 1A hurling. Verdict: Dublin

Division 3

Tyrone v Armagh, Garvaghey, 2pm

Division 4

Leitrim v Lancashire , Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm

, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm Sligo v Cavan , Enniscrone, 1.30pm

, Enniscrone, 1.30pm Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2.30pm

Waterford manager Peter Queally has reason to look up, a little, before his team take on Tipperary. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Sunday

Division 1A

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 3.15pm (Live on TG4) – With a scoring difference of minus 13, only Offaly lag behind Waterford in that metric at this stage of the league. But there have been enough bright sparks through the campaign for Peter Queally to feel his side have a shot against Tipp in Walsh Park. The Premier County produced a lacklustre display last time out against Limerick but, ominously for Waterford, the All-Ireland champions have had two weeks to stew over that defeat. Verdict: Tipperary

Division 1B

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, 1.15pm (Live on TG4) – Keith Rossiter’s side might live to rue the concession of an injury-time Dublin equaliser in their last outing, because that score has changed the complexion of the promotion battle. Stripped back, if Wexford lose in Ennis then it’s very unlikely they will finish ahead of Dublin. And while Clare have already secured promotion, the Banner continue to look the standout team in this division and will want to maintain their 100 per cent record. Verdict: Clare

Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm – Cathal Dowling’s hat-trick against Down last weekend fired Kildare to their second victory of the campaign – having previously beaten Antrim – and so the Lilywhites are within touching distance of survival in the division. Carlow are the lowest-scoring team in 1B with a total of 78 points. Kildare, who have scored 97 points, have momentum and home advantage. Verdict: Kildare

Division 2

Kerry v Mayo , Austin Stack Park, 1pm

, Austin Stack Park, 1pm Laois v Meath , O’Moore Park, 2pm

, O’Moore Park, 2pm Westmeath v Derry, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm

Division 3