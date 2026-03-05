Five Dingle players make club football team of the year

Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan kicks a point to level the game in extra time in the final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland finalists Dingle and St Brigid’s dominate the AIB club football team of the year, with five and four players named respectively.

The Kerry side beat St Brigid’s 0-23 to after extra-time in a classic in January.

The three nominations for AIB club footballer of the year come from the two sides also, St Brigid’s Ruaidhrí Fallon and Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan and Dylan Geaney.

O’Sullivan and Conor Flannery feature in defence from Dingle, with Mark O’Connor in midfield and the Geaney cousins, Dylan and Paul, in the forwards.

St Brigid’s Fallon is collecting his second award in three years and is joined by Seán Trundle and Paul McGrath in defence and Conor Hand at centre forward.

Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s are represented by midfielder Céin D’Arcy and forwards Ross McGarry and Ryan O’Dwyer. Ulster champions Scotstown have goalkeeper Rory Beggan, with Damien McArdle at the back.

Completing the line-up is St Finbarr’s outstanding forward Steven Sherlock.

The team was selected by a panel of Gaelic games correspondents from across print, radio, TV and digital media, and the awards will be presented at a special function held at Croke Park on Friday, March 13th.

AIB club team of the year: Rory Beggan (Scotstown); Damien McArdle (Scotstown), Seán Trundle (St Brigid’s), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle); Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s), Conor Flannery (Dingle), Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s); Mark O’Connor (Dingle), Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s); Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Conor Hand (St Brigid’s), Dylan Geaney (Daingean Uí Chúis); Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Paul Geaney (Daingean Uí Chúis), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).