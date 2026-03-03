GPA to pursue scrapping of pre-season competitions after Congress left issue unresolved

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are expected to bring a motion to the next meeting of the GAA’s Central Council looking to discontinue the pre-season competitions.

The reinstatement of the January competitions this season was a source of frustration for the GPA and the intercounty players’ body had hoped decisions at Congress last weekend would consign them to the scrapheap.

However, the withdrawal of the proposal to extend the intercounty season has complicated matters on that front.

The GPA’s motion to enshrine a maximum 30-week intercounty season in the GAA’s fixtures calendar was successful at Congress last Saturday, with 66.7 per cent of delegates voting in favour of the proposal.

However, the GPA’s motion was tabled with Central Council’s plans to extend the intercounty season by two weeks in mind. If the All-Ireland football final was moved to August, a 30-week season would prevent intercounty games from being scheduled in early January – thus closing the window on the pre-season competitions.

The motion from the players’ body was passed on Saturday morning. Later in the day, however, the Central Council proposal to extend the season was withdrawn after the mood-music in the room indicated it was set for a heavy defeat.

Speaking afterwards, both GAA president Jarlath Burns and director general Tom Ryan said the clear message from Congress was for retaining July All-Ireland finals and not to extend the campaign to August.

Essentially, it now leaves GAA fixture-makers with a 30-week intercounty window from the start of January until the end of July.

Provincial councils – most notably Connacht and Ulster – have been strong in their views that the January competitions should be retained. Indeed, Connacht secretary John Prenty suggested during Congress that the 30-week season would now help maintain their inclusion in the fixtures calendar.

The competitions – including the McKenna Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup, O’Byrne Cup, Munster SHL and Walsh Cup – were suspended in 2025 but returned to the calendar this year. As it now stands, they would be in play for 2027 too.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons has indicated he intends to continue the association’s campaign to have the competitions discontinued. It is understood the GPA will table a motion along those lines at the next meeting of Central Council.

Indeed, the GPA appear to have support in the form of the GAA president.

GAA director general Tom Ryan (left) and GAA president Jarlath Burns during GAA Congress at Croke Park last Saturday, which was interrupted by protesters. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“People who say to me, ‘I love the pre-season competitions, it gets me out of the house and blows the cobwebs out of the first week of January’,” remarked Burns.

“But getting that guy out of the house and getting them into the Athletic Grounds in the first week of January means that the Armagh team and the other teams have an extra four weeks of training, just to get him out of the house.

“We have to remember that our high-performance athletes, amateur athletes, are the single biggest, busiest volunteers we have. We have to mind those people, we have to do our best.”

The decision to withdraw the motion on extending the season was criticised by several delegates who were in the room at Congress last Saturday. Galway chairman Paul Bellew, who was against the proposal, had asked Burns to allow Congress to vote, believing a heavy result rejecting it would send out a strong message, discouraging any future plans to alter the split season.

Despite delegates not getting the opportunity to vote on the motion, Ryan stressed the prevalent mood from delegates was a desire for All-Ireland finals not to go beyond July.

“That’s the message that’s getting loud and clear,” said the association’s director general.

“One of the attractions of maybe if we had moved [the motion], it was that was going to draw a line under that, that’s the end of this. But you can infer the same thing from the message that we had [on Saturday] – leave it where it is.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us to come up with something meaningful. That was a well-thought-out proposal, there was logic to it and people didn’t want it, which is fair enough. July is where we are.”