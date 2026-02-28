Weekend’s hurling league fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Kilkenny v Cork

Saturday

Division 1B

Carlow v Clare, Dr Cullen Park, 6pm – The Banner are on their way back to Division 1A and are likely to maintain their 100 per cent winning record here. Clare have too much firepower for Carlow to keep the flames at bay. Verdict: Clare

Sunday

Division 1A

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 2pm – After narrow defeats to Tipperary and Cork, Galway finally got their first win by beating Offaly last weekend. Waterford, on the other hand, will feel they were unlucky not to take something away from Nowlan Park. Chances are they’ll leave Pearse Stadium empty-handed too. Verdict: Galway

Offaly v Limerick, O’Connor Park, 2pm – Offaly have found the going tough in Division 1A and it’s difficult to see them earning their first points of the campaign here. Limerick were keen to deliver a message last weekend in Thurles, and John Kiely’s men will surely harness that momentum to put up a decent tally on Offaly. Verdict: Limerick

Offaly’s Ter Guinan in action against Galway's Padraic Mannion during last weekend's Division 1A fixture. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 3.15pm (Live, TG4) – Ben O’Connor’s Cork reign has started at breakneck speed – three straight victories and a few tasty pulls across the ankles of the lads in Croke Park who he feels are taking manliness out of hurling. Well, Cork-Kilkenny games are rarely timid affairs, and this is unlikely to be any different. In a shoot-out, Cork have more weapons. Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Down v Kildare, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 1pm – Both teams will see this as a real opportunity to bag a victory. Outside of their opening-day defeat to Dublin, Kildare have shown some very decent form, including a win over Antrim and a four-point defeat to Clare. Verdict: Kildare

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2pm – Dublin showed immense character to salvage a draw against Wexford at Croke Park last Saturday, and in doing so kept their promotion hopes alive, while Antrim’s win over Carlow released some of the pressure on Davy Fitzgerald. Both counties have had their issues with discipline, but the visitors carry the greater attacking threat. Verdict: Dublin