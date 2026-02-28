Weekend’s football league fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Donegal v Galway

Sa turday

Division 2

Cavan v Louth, Breffni Park, 5.15pm (Live, TG4) – Cavan won by six points when the sides met last February, but both are now under new management. Dermot McCabe finally got his first win as Cavan boss last weekend in beating Kildare, while Gavin Devlin has so far guided Louth to victories over Offaly and Tyrone. Defeat here for Cavan could be hugely damaging to their survival hopes. With so much on the line, there might be very little between the teams at the end. Verdict: Draw

Tyrone v Offaly, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 6pm (GAA+) – Offaly look to be the right team at the right time for Tyrone. The Faithful – beset by injuries – arrive to Dungannon having lost all four of their games so far and with a scoring difference of -42, the worst across all four divisions. Verdict: Tyrone

Kildare v Meath, St Conleth’s Park, 7pm (Live, RTÉ2) – Kildare delivered one of their most disappointing performances under Brian Flanagan in last weekend’s defeat to Cavan. Meath have looked really impressive at stages, but losing to Cork might just have taken some of the wind from their sails. Coupled with an expected Kildare response to their Cavan display, the home side could edge a tight affair. Verdict: Kildare

Meath's Jordan Morris in action against Cork's Daniel O'Mahony. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Division 3

Down v Fermanagh, Páirc Esler, 6pm – Down have been the pacesetters in the division and are one of only four teams in the league with a 100 per cent record after four rounds. Fermanagh have been struggling, and having managed to register only 62 points in four winless matches, it’s hard to see where Declan Bonner’s side can find the scores against a Down team with 96 points posted so far. Verdict: Down

Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 6pm – Laois have the joint lowest scoring tally, alongside Waterford, of 61 points from four games. They will also be without captain Brian Byrne for this encounter after his red card in last weekend’s defeat to Clare. Westmeath have had a positive start under Mark McHugh, winning the O’Byrne Cup, and a victory here would leave them in pole position to claim second place in the division. Verdict: Westmeath

Limerick v Clare, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6pm – Only one point separates the Munster neighbours in the table but the difference between victory and defeat here is considerable. The winner would move to the safety of the mid-table while the loser would face the threat of relegation. That’s enough to focus minds in both camps. Verdict: Draw

Division 4

Antrim v Wicklow, Roger Casements, Portglenone, 5pm – Antrim posted a much-needed win last weekend, beating Leitrim for their first victory of the campaign. It ensures this will be a very tricky assignment for promotion chasing Wicklow. Verdict: Antrim

SUNDAY

Division 1

Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.15pm – Kerry swatted Dublin away at Croke Park last Saturday without having to slip out of third gear before Monaghan suffered a 19-point defeat to Mayo on Sunday. There is a sense that Monaghan just don’t have the depth of talent to remain in Division 1 right now. Verdict: Kerry

Kerry's Joe O'Connor during last weekend's Division 1 fixture against Dublin at Croke Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Mayo v Armagh, MacHale Park, 1.15pm – Armagh are very unlucky to have only two points. Kieran McGeeney’s men have looked very good at times and but for a lack of clinical finishing, they’d be further up the table. As for Mayo, Andy Moran’s positivity has rubbed off in these honeymoon months at the outset of his reign. And after last weekend’s Kobe McDonald unveiling, the hype train has left the station. Mayo are humming. It’s an ideal scenario for the visitors. Verdict: Armagh

Donegal v Galway, Father Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 1.15pm (Live, TG4) – It is hard to know where Galway are right now, reeling in a 12-point deficit to draw with Kerry one week and then throwing away a 13-point lead to lose against Roscommon the next. Donegal, in contrast, have been the model of consistency and a fifth-straight victory would leave them eyeing up a league final. Verdict: Donegal

Roscommon v Dublin, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm (Live, TG4 Player; Deferred, TG4) – Here is Dublin’s current reality: the bookies have Roscommon as 8-15 favourites to win this game. If Dublin can’t rely on Con O’Callaghan for the scores, where will they come from? Roscommon, tipped by many for relegation at the outset, are instead in contention for a league final place. But Ger Brennan needs players to stand up or ship out – and this fixture might prove to be their best chance to make a case. Verdict: Dublin

Division 2

Derry v Cork, Celtic Park, 1pm – Cork are the only unbeaten team in the division and celebrated last weekend’s win over Meath with the gusto of a side believing in themselves again. The problem for the Rebels is that they are coming up against opponents in a very similar frame of mind. Derry arguably have better footballers though, and they currently boast the best defensive record of any team in the top three divisions, having only conceded 63 points after four games. Verdict: Derry

Derry's Conor McAteer is challenged by Meath's Adam O'Neill. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Division 3

Wexford v Sligo, Wexford Park, 1pm – Both teams are on four points, so defeat for either would all but wreck their promotion chances. Wexford will hope home advantage counts, but in Niall Murphy Sligo have the potential difference-maker. Verdict: Sligo

Division 4

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm – London have picked up three points so far and this is a fixture the Exiles will feel could produce a second victory of the campaign, Waterford having lost all four of their games thus far. Verdict: London

Longford v Carlow, Pearse Park, 2pm – Free-scoring Carlow have set the tempo in the division, sitting top of the table with four successive victories. Joe Murphy appears to have got real buy-in from his players and they will know victory here would cut a clear path towards Division 3. Verdict: Carlow

Tipperary v Leitrim, Clonmel, 2pm – Both teams have struggled for consistency and the loser can forget about promotion this season. Verdict: Leitrim