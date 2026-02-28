Tyrone footballers facing Tailteann Cup threat if Offaly league test goes awry

There is a world in which Tyrone compete in the Tailteann Cup this summer. It is, admittedly, a distant world but it’s not a fictional one. Fail to beat Offaly this weekend and Tyrone’s season will veer off towards a precarious crossroads.

Tyrone have accumulated just three points from their four Division Two games so far this season, leaving them level with Kildare in the table and with only Cavan (2pts) and Offaly (0pts) below them.

If recent history has demonstrated anything during these fledgling years of the Tailteann Cup, it’s that you do not want to be hanging around the bottom end of the Division Two table. It has become a wasteland billeting only unappealing possibilities.

A victory over injury-plagued Offaly on Saturday and Tyrone’s road forward would certainly appear less treacherous, because given their Ulster SFC route (Armagh, Fermanagh, Donegal or Down), Malachy O’Rourke’s side do not want to be relying on a provincial final appearance to secure a place in the All-Ireland series.

It would be wrong to suggest there are alarm bells ringing in Tyrone but it is fair to say that kicking up dust at the tail end of Division Two is not exactly where the Red Hands expected to be 17 months into O’Rourke’s reign.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any kind of massive panic as regards to managerial changes or dropping down to the Tailteann Cup,” says former Tyrone forward Kyle Coney.

“But it is probably unknown territory for Tyrone. Over the last number of years we’ve generally been in Division One. But whenever we have slipped down, we’ve tended to come back up relatively quickly from Division Two, usually the following year.

“So, it’s not the ideal situation for Malachy and his backroom team to be in but I suppose they are just trying to find a formula that suits them at the minute.”

Tyrone manager Malachy O'Rourke. Photograph: Inpho/Lorcan Doherty

Under O’Rourke’s watch, Tyrone have played a total of 18 league and championship games – winning eight, losing eight and drawing two. Middle of the road stuff.

Their four league games this term have seen Tyrone draw with Kildare (who played with 14 men for most of the second half), lose to Derry, beat Cavan and lose to Louth. To add a truckload of salt to those wounds, both defeats were to teams managed by Tyrone men – Ciarán Meenagh in Derry and Gavin Devlin in Louth.

Mickey Harte, no less, will be Saturday’s opposing manager.

“Obviously results-wise it hasn’t been great, and performance-wise we haven’t played to the potential that we know we can,” says rising Tyrone player Eoin McElholm.

“It’s early doors yet, we’re only four games in, there are plenty more games to be played. We just need to tighten up, it’s on us to start performing well and getting results.”

Tyrone’s last three matches are Saturday’s clash at home to Offaly, then away to Meath at Croke Park and finally, home to Cork. Their cause won’t be helped by the absence of Darragh Canavan, who will miss the remainder of the league as he spends time travelling in Australia. Canavan is Tyrone’s top scorer with 0-18, including 0-9 scored against Cavan.

Tyrone have used 31 different players during the league so far, with eight starting in all four fixtures – Niall Morgan, Cormac Quinn, Ben Cullen, Michael McKernan, Ronan Cassidy, Conn Kilpatrick, Ciarán Daly and Mattie Donnelly.

O’Rourke made four changes between Tyrone’s first and second games, and there have been subsequent personnel switches between every match since.

Cavan's Niall Carolan with Tyrone's Eoin McElholm. Photograph: Inpho/Grace Halton

“I think that there’s a lot of turnover of players. For instance, one week you might see Conn Kilpatrick in the middle of the field but the next you see him at centre half forward, or Ciarán Daly dropping from wing forward to midfield,” adds Coney.

“Malachy’s just chopping and changing to try and find that right formula. He just hasn’t found it yet.”

Blending so many successful under-20 players has its challenges too. Of the three recent Tyrone All-Ireland under-20 winning sides (2022, 2024, 2025), 11 players have featured over the four league games.

Niall Devlin, captain of the 2022 under-20 side, will also play but he has been out with a hamstring injury.

“There are a lot of under-20s from the last few years on the panel,” adds McElholm, who was part of the 2024 and 2025 All-Ireland under-20 winning sides.

“It’s not easy, it’s a big step up. It’s just something that we as players are going to have to develop over the next few years, getting to that standard that’s needed at intercounty senior level.”

Tyrone are also down some key experienced players, with Peter Harte and Mark Bradley having stepped away, while Kieran McGeary is currently travelling and won’t be returning until later in the campaign.

Coney, a regular GAA analyst with RTÉ, was one of the stars of Tyrone’s 2008 All-Ireland minor winning side. And the Ardboe man feels there is enough talent in the squad to get Tyrone’s year back on track.

Kyle Coney. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

“We’ve had a number of under-20 teams that have won All-Irelands and we still have a lot of players involved from the Tyrone team that won the All-Ireland at senior level in 2021. And somebody like Peter Harte is a loss, not only as a player but a massive loss to the squad as well, to help in bringing through those under-20s.

“But I still think there’s enough strength in depth there that whenever it does click and Malachy finds that right formula, that things will start going in the right direction again.”

Indeed, for all the outside noise about Tyrone’s lacklustre start to 2026, within the county it seems there is some bemusement at talk of a doomsday scenario, whereby the team slips out of the All-Ireland series.

On checking stats with one widely respected Tyrone GAA observer, the quick reply suggested the narrative was even providing some light entertainment: “I see you boys are all panicking about Tyrone going to the Tailteann Cup (smiley face emoji)”.

Because with the influx of those under-20 All-Ireland winners to the senior panel, hopes remain high that further Sam Maguire triumphs are on the horizon for Tyrone. And O’Rourke has enough credit in the bank to still be seen as the man best equipped to take them to a fifth senior All-Ireland.

The man who guided Tyrone to the first three of those will be in the away dressingroom in Dungannon on Saturday. For Harte, it could prove to be a difficult homecoming given Offaly’s form and injury problems.

The Faithful County suffered a 23-point mauling against Derry last weekend and have not won a league game since beating Kildare in the Division Three final last March.

“No disrespect to Offaly but I think this game could provide an opportunity for Tyrone to rack up a few scores and get the confidence of some players back up again,” adds Coney.

“Derry put 2-25 on them last week and left a few chances behind them by all accounts. So hopefully Tyrone can get two points on the board and find a way out of this sort of predicament they’re in at the minute.

“Because I think with the type of players in the Tyrone squad, when the ground dries up it will suit them that a wee bit better and we’ll see the best of them come the summer.”

So with spring now upon us, by Saturday night Tyrone will hope to have banished this brief winter of Division Two discontent.

