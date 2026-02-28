Malachy Clerkin: The GAA’s split season is a success – so why are we still debating it?

The stupidest thing about the GAA’s split season is that we’re still talking about it. We do this in Ireland. We relitigate the stuff that has already been agreed, forever fighting the last war long after the peace has been settled. You still hear people giving out about the smoking ban and Saipan and even small stuff like the Treaty and suchlike. We’re a dose for it.

The split season is the GAA’s version of all that. The split season is here, it’s a success, it’s not going anywhere. Not ever. Not a chance. And still, fully six years after it first tumbled into existence during Covid, there are motions to Congress this weekend that are scrabbling around the edges of the split season, fighting for ground.

Historically, reform in the national games has tended to fall into one of two buckets, depending on what your priority is. If you want change without scaring the horses too much, you go piecemeal. If you want to get the thing done and figure you can live with the noise, you take a big swing.

With the split season, almost uniquely in the history of the association, the GAA has taken on an enormous change to how things are done and ended up with something that the vast, vast majority of the people playing the games are in favour of. Across the board, players love the split season.

In 2024, a survey of more than 800 players in Cork found 86.5 per cent of players were in favour of it. Do you have any idea how rare it is to get 86.5 per cent of Cork GAA people to agree on anything? Years ago, as one of the hurling strikes went on long after everyone else had lost interest, a Kerry friend delighted himself in explaining that there was no end in sight because “there are two sides fighting each other and they’re both from Cork”.

But on the split season, they’re as one. Same goes for an overwhelming majority of hurlers and footballers nationwide. Nobody is wondering when their championship will happen, nobody is afraid they’re going to have to cancel their summer holiday because a game is getting moved, everyone knows that August is “go time”. In a sane world, that would be the end of the conversation.

Instead, we have poor, put-upon Páraic Duffy press-ganged into bringing a motion to Congress this weekend asking whether or not the All-Ireland finals should be moved into August. Granted, at the time of writing, the motion looks doomed. The vibes are that it will be demolished on the floor – and that’s only if it hasn’t been withdrawn overnight.

The Cork players parade before the Cork vs Tipperary All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park on July 20th, 2025. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The opposition to it has essentially fallen into two separate categories. One, the genuine dual counties, who are already squeezed for time to be able to run their county championships at the various different levels. And two, the flinty club fundamentalists – mostly, but not exclusively, in Ulster – who see any ceding of more territory to the intercounty game as the thin edge of the wedge that will ultimately lead to the split season caving in on itself.

That’s two very formidable foes to be going up against at the best of times. Taking them on when they happen to have right on their side? More or less impossible. Whatever way you slice it, the likes of Cork and Galway and Wexford and Tipperary need to get their hurling and football championships started in early August in order to get them finished by the time the provincial championships come around. They don’t have two weeks to play with.

And as for the fire and brimstone beloved of the club-game preachers, even if their doomsday predictions don’t come to pass, it’s undeniable that their hearts are in the right place. The club game has four months to call its own. If you’re going to slice half a month out of it, you need a good reason.

That’s where the rubber misses the road here. There is no good reason to extend the intercounty season into August. All the arguments in favour feel woolly and amorphous. Complaining about missed promotional opportunities sounds silly when the GAA has just announced that gate revenues jumped by 16.8 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Commercial revenue is up, sponsorships are up, counties are making more from streaming their club championships. Why are we still talking about this?

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland SHC final in Croke Park on July 20th, 2025. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mostly, it’s because people don’t like admitting they were wrong. There’s still that feeling in some people that moving the All-Irelands from September felt wrong when it happened first and that it still feels wrong. But the All-Irelands haven’t been in September since 2019 and the sky hasn’t fallen in.

When there was the big showdown between Congress delegates and the Club Players’ Association back in 2017, one of the association’s stated aims was to bring the All-Ireland finals back into August. That’s only nine years ago but it seemed such a radical move that plenty of people rained derision down upon them for it.

“Sports have to guard their own patch and fight their own corner,” said one particularly mouthy pundit. “September is known as the month when the GAA comes to a head ... It would be open season for the other sports to move the finals ... I think they’d be mad to do it.”

Reader, that mouthy pundit was me. I was on the Second Captains podcast, nine years ago this week – and I was talking through my hoop. I was entirely wrong. The split season works and not alone weren’t the GAA mad to move the finals out of September, the July finals are finding their feet. This weekend should set them in stone once and for all.

Can we talk about something else now?