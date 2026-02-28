Jordan Morris stars as Meath edge towards Division One with dominant win over Kildare

NFL Division Two: Kildare 0-10 Meath 1-21

Best of luck getting Meath manager Robbie Brennan to acknowledge it but Division One football is within his team’s reach now.

A Jordan Morris masterclass – the Kingscourt man struck 1-5 from play – helped propel last season’s All-Ireland semi-finalists to their fourth win of the campaign.

There were strong performers in all sectors with four first-half points from Jack O’Connor helping to establish a big early lead.

The 14-point winning margin helped Meath’s scoring difference while the opportunity to blood two League debutants, Charlie O’Connor and former Under-20 star Jamie Murphy, was useful too.

Goalkeeper Seán Brennan converted three placed balls late on, totalling 0-5 as two of those were two-point frees, swelling the margin of victory but hardly flattering the visitors who were dominant throughout.

Meath have matches against Tyrone, at Croke Park, and Offaly left to come while Kildare, stuck on three points, have testing fixtures against Cork and Louth to fulfil.

Asked about promotion, boss Brennan doled out a well rehearsed line at this stage.

“It’s just back to training on Tuesday night, that’s genuinely the next challenge,” he said. “It was a strong response after losing in Cork. There were things tactically that we had to go after but ultimately it was about making more contact and working harder. We needed to play up to the levels that we expect lads to hit and to be fair training was good during the week and boys really went after it tonight.”

The Morris goal in the 12th minute put daylight between the teams at that early stage as Meath already led 1-4 to 0-1.

Kildare lived off scraps and, trailing by nine points after 17 minutes, were grateful for two-point scores from Darragh Kirwan and Brian McLoughlin which gave them hope.

Still, when Meath closed out the half with points from O’Connor and Kinsella to lead 1-9 to 0-5, they were in pole position.

Colm Moran and Ben Loakman struck back-to-back points for Kildare in the third quarter but Brian Flanagan’s Lilywhites never really built a head of steam.

Meath: S Brennan (0-2-1, 2tpf, 1f); B O’Halloran, S Lavin, S Rafferty; D Keogan, S Coffey, C Caulfield; B Menton, J Flynn (0-0-1); J O’Connor (0-0-4), R Kinsella (0-0-2), A O’Neill; J Morris (1-0-5), E Frayne (0-0-1), A Lynch (0-0-1).

Subs: Ronan Ryan for Lavin (35-h/t), C McBride for Menton (36-41), O Martin for O’Connor (43), McBride for O’Neill (49), K Curtis (0-0-1) for Lynch (54), C O’Connor (0-0-1) for Menton (54-59), J Scully for Kinsella (65), J Murphy for Frayne (67).

Kildare: C Burke; B Byrne, P Spillane, H O’Neill; J Harris, E Lawlor, J McKevitt; C Bolton, B Gibbons; C Dalton, D Kirwan (0-1-0), C Moran (0-0-1); B McLoughlin (0-1-1), A Beirne (0-0-1, 1f), B Loakman (0-0-3, 2f).

Subs: R Burke for McKevitt (21), K Feely for Beirne (h/t), E Cully for Moran (43), S Doran for Dalton (54), L Kelly for O’Neill (61).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).