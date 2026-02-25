Seán Moran: Proposal to extend GAA season into August looks doomed

Is the GAA acquiring a further dose of acclimatisation anxiety – or, as opponents might have it, Stockholm syndrome?

Do rumblings that delegates to next weekend’s annual congress may reject suggested later dates for the All-Ireland finals mean they have already adjusted to the new season or are simply apprehensive about changing it?

Word back from the counties suggests that the proposal to extend All-Ireland season by two weeks into August is encountering turbulence. Based on the report of former director general Páraic Duffy’s committee to review All-Ireland final dates and the operation of the split season, the idea is to push the season back into August, albeit with balancing safeguards.

The committee was a response by GAA president Jarlath Burns to what was seen as widespread discontent about the compressed nature of the intercounty championship and the lack of breathing space in the schedules, most obviously in the solitary week’s gap between hurling and football finals.

To that extent, it looked like pushing an open door. The review of the split season was brisk. “This committee believes that the paramount duty of the GAA is to serve its players and clubs. Therefore, it strongly endorses the split-season model.”

Having opted to allow the additional fortnight, the committee imposed a number of conditions. The highest-profile of these was the removal of the preseason provincial competitions from 2027 – they were revived earlier this year.

Another key consideration was player welfare, and the report also found that “reduced national media coverage and sponsors’ exposure are overwhelmingly offset by the improved playing experience of both club and county players, and by the greater prominence now afforded to the club game”.

The headline decision to stretch the championship calendar by two weeks was seen as sufficient time to address the need for more space in the schedules but not enough to endanger the gains made by club fixtures. It looked a decent balance.

When Cork county committee shot down the idea last week, the reverse did raise a few eyebrows because the Cork executive’s CEO Kevin O’Donovan had been a member of the committee.

Yet the margin was a relatively competitive 60-40, suggesting that in the GAA’s busiest dual county, a significant number of clubs were not overly worried by the compromise either.

It is always trouble for proposals – in any walk of life – when opposition comes from more than one angle. Whatever could be done to assuage misgivings about a specific consequence, when there are a couple the idea is under pressure.

That alternative angle has come from the endangerment of the preseason tournaments, especially in Connacht and Ulster where the FBD League and McKenna Cup generate useful revenue. The threat to turn off these taps has not been well received despite evidence that counties do not take the competitions seriously.

This year it was not unknown for a county to fulfil the occasional fixture with a largely unknown selection while the best players available were playing a challenge match elsewhere. Nonetheless, as the late Eugene McGee remarked, it is nearly impossible to get the GAA to discontinue competitions and there is a desire to hang on to these ones.

It had been assumed that these competitions were obsolete, as the price of extending the season. If that does not now happen, where will it leave them? The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has been the main proponents of abolition.

If for whatever reason that does not happen, will the players refuse to participate? The GPA has its own motion, number eight, down to restrict the intercounty season to 30 weeks in a calendar year, which is the current imprint.

If endorsement of the split season was the committee’s firmest finding, that has been echoed by the decision in both Cork and Galway, another strong dual county, to reject the extra two weeks.

Just this week, there was a statement from Glen in Derry, All-Ireland football champions in 2024, calling for opposition to the committee’s motion (motion 14): “... we believe this proposal risks undermining the split season, a structure that has brought greater certainty and fairness to clubs and players alike”.

There has also been silence on the other side. If the proposal has been attracting crossfire, it hasn’t been embraced by much fiery advocacy. The committee that produced the report did so in a spirit of catering for a perceived demand for additional weeks. If no such demand exists, then so be it.

Precedent is that major proposals need significant promotion, as was demonstrated by Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee (FRC), which produced granular detail on its proposals and submerged counties in information, answering any queries as soon as they arose.

One county official characterised it as being like Roberto Duran dropping his hands in the boxing ring against Sugar Ray Leonard and uttering “no mas” (no more). Almost all the FRC proposals scored approval ratings of at least 90 per cent.

Evidence is that a couple of other big ideas are losing out by not being as relentlessly sold. The integration with the women’s Gaelic games organisations is an obvious example. Most people accept that it is both desirable and inevitable, but the low-frequency hum of discord about insufficient detail has not been silenced and the hoped-for target date of 2027 is expected to be deferred.

On Monday night, a meeting of county chairs pushed back against the recommendations of the Amateur Status Review Committee, prompting concerns that motion 15, its central idea – the certification of county teams, like the Uefa licensing system – might not be a shoo-in for the same reasons of lack of detail concerning its operation.

Fail to prepare, as they say in Cork.

