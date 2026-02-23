What happens to Kilkenny in the league matters beyond the county and province

Nobody would want to get carried away with the league midstream but there were good reasons to frame Sunday’s match at Nowlan Park as existential – well, highly consequential – for Kilkenny, Waterford and the league itself.

This was particularly the case for Kilkenny. The county went into the weekend with just two points from a less than sweeping victory over bottom of the table Offaly and needing to pick up a win to drift away from the trapdoor zone.

They do still have to play Galway, who are currently in the second relegation slot and hardly anyone would view that as an impossible task, but away from the top counties – Cork, Limerick and Tipperary – there are at present no guaranteed survivors.

[ Waterford fall narrowly short in typical Kilkenny endgameOpens in new window ]

After his team’s defeat following a 76th-minute winner for Kilkenny, Waterford manager Peter Queally knew it was time to focus on the coming week.

“We just have to look back now and reflect and work on why we were so lethargic and hesitant in that first 15, 20 minutes and build on that the next day coming out of the blocks. Because it’s very important now, seven days’ time to turn it around and get a result up in Salthill.”

Avoiding relegation is clearly a priority for Waterford, but how important is the league? In other words, how much would it matter if a team had to slip into Division 1B for a season?

Waterford manager Peter Queally ahead of Sunday's Division 1A fixture against Kilkenny. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

There’s insufficient data on that for the moment. For a two-year spell in the past decade, both Galway and Limerick managed to emerge from Division 1B and win the All-Ireland.

Promotion from the second flight was part of Limerick’s momentum in 2018, which led them all the way to Liam MacCarthy. Galway weren’t even bothered to achieve that much in the 2017 league, but in a powerful statement demolished the reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the decider.

Since then, such upward mobility has not been very much in evidence. From 2019 on, league finalists have generally translated into high championship achievers – with the exception of Waterford and Cork in 2022.

[ Kobe McDonald makes statement Mayo debut: Five things we learned from the weekend’s GAAOpens in new window ]

Three times, the league winners have gone on to add the All-Ireland – Limerick in 2020 and 2023, and Clare two years ago. As in 2023, last year’s league final was replicated in the All-Ireland, in which Tipperary stunningly turned the tables. Otherwise, league finalists more often than not attained at least the level of All-Ireland semi-finals.

Talk after Kilkenny’s narrow win on Sunday was that hurling also needed the county to be in the top division. This wasn’t a swipe at Waterford but an acknowledgment that if both the relegated counties this year are to come from Leinster, which is still a live possibility, and Clare are to complete their expected promotion, next year’s Division 1A will be more or less the same as the Munster Championship.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett with Kilkenny's Mikey Butler. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

It’s not that there’s any fear of a confusion of priorities. Both Queally and Derek Lyng made clear in their injury bulletins that important players were being minded until later, including Waterford’s former All-Star full back Conor Prunty and Kilkenny veteran TJ Reid.

The league is still preparatory but it has also been indicative. Even Limerick’s leviathan presence was undermined in the past two seasons by flawed spring campaigns – something John Kiely’s team appear to be guarding against this year.

Another strong consideration from Kilkenny’s perspective is the county’s ultra-competitive approach. They mightn’t have won an All-Ireland for 11 years and counting, an unsurprising decline given the gradual withdrawal of so many generational talents, but equally, they contest nearly everything.

In the last five years, Kilkenny have been to three league finals, counting their shared Covid-era title in 2021. Six successive Leinster titles have been claimed and with them, places in the last four of the championship. Two All-Ireland finals have been reached and lost – one by only two points – to Limerick.

In the transition from Brian Cody to Lyng, that competitive integrity has not been lost. They may have had better teams but nothing is easily yielded, as their immovable status in the province shows.

There have also been a litany of format changes since Galway and Limerick managed to leverage their Division 1B to win All-Irelands.

Limerick's Pat Ryan celebrates scoring a goal during the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final against Cork. John Kiely's side, having won Division 1B of the NHL earlier in the season, went on to claim the All-Ireland title. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In 2020, the league structure initially embraced a mixed-ability format over two equal first division groups before two years ago deciding to go full hierarchy with two up and two down between 1A and 1B.

The round-robin championship format was in place in 2018, but was only starting out. Since then, the need to maintain tempo has been uppermost in contenders’ minds, as the correlation between league and championship suggests.

This season will be very interesting in that Clare, All-Ireland champions in 2024, will contest Munster after a spell in the lower division. They are the first contenders since 2018 to have to deal with this.

Will it impact them? It may be that Brian Lohan’s team has enough muscle memory not to lose competitiveness and the standard will be ideal for trialling players, but we – and they – will see.

Kilkenny’s most recent All-Ireland was the last won by a county from Leinster. During the interim decade, Galway won once while competing in the same provincial championship, but the run from 2018 to last year saw eight successive All-Ireland titles go to Munster, a record for any province.

If Division 1A effectively becomes the Munster Championship, by extension Leinster becomes 1B, which presumably would be of deep concern to the GAA.