NHL Division 1B: Clare survive Kildare test as Wexford share the spoils with Dublin

Clare kept up their winning-form despite a testing challenge from Kildare to push one point ahead of Wexford at the top of the Division 1B table as Keith Rossiter’s side had to settle for a draw against Dublin at Croke Park.

Brian Lohan’s side were forced to up their tempo after the break in Newbridge on Saturday as Kildare bolstered their reputation in asking tough questions of the 2024 All-Ireland champions.

At one point in the second half, Brian Dowling’s side led by four points forcing the Banner bench to turn the tide with a dominant final quarter.

With their minds similarly on promotion, Wexford went to Croke Park looking for a fourth successive win of the campaign, only to be forced to share the spoils thanks to a late equaliser for Dublin from Chris Crummey.

With Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side reduced to 13, Richie Lawlor and Conor Burke both receiving their marching orders, Wexford thought they were home and dry holding a two-point lead approaching full-time, but last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists weren’t for beating, Brian Hayes reducing the deficit to the minimum with 70 minutes on the clock leaving Crummey to snatch the leveller at the death.

The final game of the weekend saw Antrim come out on top in Belfast, defeating Carlow at Corrigan Park for their first victory this season.

The hosts went from strength to strength as scores from Conal Cunning, James McNaughton and Seaan Elliot helped ensure the much-needed victory for the Saffrons, seeing them climb to fifth in the table.

Clare and Wexford have room to breath at the top, with eight and seven points respectively, with Dublin next in line with three points. Kildare lead the midtable, the Lilywhites, Antrim and Carlow all with two points apiece, while Down look in trouble without a point to their credit from their three outings so far.

Weeken d results:

Dublin 4-19 Wexford 3-22

Kildare 3-14 Clare 0-27

Antrim 0-25 Carlow 0-12