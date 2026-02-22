NFL Division 3: Down and Westmeath stick to promotion track with comprehensive wins

Down and Westmeath, the two teams relegated last season, remain on course for an immediate return to Division 2 after Sunday’s fourth round of games in Division 3.

Down overcame a late first-half slip to keep their 100 per cent record intact in Wexford with a 1-29 to 1-19 away win. A punched goal in the 27th minute by John McGeough put the Mourne men five points clear, but a hat-trick of Wexford two-pointers quickly turned the tables.

The outstanding Pat Havern, who finished with 0-14 to his name, kicked a two-pointer on the hooter to give Down a 1-13 to 0-14 lead at the break.

Goalkeeper Darragh Brooks ended up as Wexford’s top scorer, knocking over four two-point frees, while Eoin Porter scored a late consolation goal. However, Down always looked in control, keeping themselves well on course for promotion with eight points in the bag.

Luke Loughlin netted for Westmeath in their Division 3 win over Fermanagh. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

In Mullingar, Westmeath maintained their push for promotion despite trailing by seven points at the interval. A power-packed second half aided by the wind saw them to a 12-point victory against bottom-of-the-table Fermanagh.

Westmeath manager Mark McHugh will be unhappy with the two soft goals his side conceded, Paul Breen and Aogan Kelm raising green flags in the first half to put Declan Bonner’s men 2-9 to 0-8 ahead for the interval. But a tour de force from Brían Cooney, who finished with 0-7 from play, and a soccer-style goal by Luke Loughlin in the 55th minute ultimately earned them the win, 1-26 to 2-11.

Meanwhile, blustery conditions at Markievicz Park didn’t stunt the attacking excellence of Niall Murphy and Alan McLoughlin as they helped get a much-improved Sligo back on track, overcoming a dogged 14-man Limerick, 1-18 to 1-15.

Despite James Naughton’s outstanding performance for the Shannonsiders’, contributing seven points, the loss of Sean Clancy with 20 minutes remaining was a huge blow for the visitors. But Sligo were worthy winners, having led 1-10 to 1-6 at half-time before pushing on with intent to the final whistle.

And finally, Clare eased their relegation worries somewhat in defeating Laois by 0-24 to 2-15 at Cusack Park, the visitors reduced to 14 men after 24 minutes when.captain Brian Byrne was shown a straight red card.

Weekend results:

Sligo 1-18 Limerick 1-15

Wexford 1-19 Down 1-29

Westmeath 1-26 Fermanagh 2-11

Clare 0-24 Laois 2-15