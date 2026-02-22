Louth secure deserved five-point win as Tyrone fail to get to grips with Páirc life

NFL, Division 2: Louth 1-15 Tyrone 0-13

Louth used every quirk of Páirc Mhuire to their advantage to defeat Tyrone for the first time in 32 years. A sticky pitch, with a gale blowing down the middle, took some getting used to and the Ulster side never fully did, trailing for the entire contest as Gavin Devlin’s team were full value for their five-point victory.

The first ingredients to the upset was the bright start and a lead to hold on to. Louth ticked those boxes inside the opening 10 minutes in Ardee and counterattacked with joy.

Kieran McArdle opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Seconds later, he sent Ciarán Downey through, and with Niall Morgan rushing the attacker, he expertly lobbed him.

Despite Darragh Canavan nipping and sniping away at the deficit, it was only keeping his side in touch, nothing more.

Louth adopted a two-point shot approach and besides a few misses, the Leinster champions raised three orange flags with the wind at their backs. Conor Grimes led the way, followed by Sam Mulroy and Dara McDonnell.

In sharp contrast, Tyrone did not find their target from beyond the arc for the entire game, a key factor why the expected match-winning surge never materialised.

With Canavan cutting the gap to three at the interval, 1-8 to 0-8, it looked to be only a matter of time. But they struggled to push on as they struggled on the heavily sanded surface.

Louth held on for a famous win despite Tommy Durnin coming on and leaving with a black card seconds later.

LOUTH: N McDonnell; P Tinnelly, D Campbell, D McKenny; T McDonnell, E Carolan, C Lennon (0-0-2); D McDonnell (0-1-0), C Early; P Mathews, S Mulroy (0-1-5, 5f), C Grimes (0-1-1); K McArdle (0-0-1), C Downey (1-0-0), Ryan Burns.

Subs: C McKeever for Mathews (45 mins); T Durnin for D McDonnell (48); E Callaghan for Campbell (56).

TYRONE: N Morgan (0-0-2); C Quinn, A Clarke, M Rafferty; R Cassidy (0-0-1), M McKernan (0-0-1), B Cullen; B Kennedy, C Daly (0-0-1); E McElholm, C Kilpatrick, F Burns; D Canavan (0-0-6, 2f), M Donnelly, S O’Donnell (0-0-1).

Subs: D McCurry (0-0-1) for McElholm (45 mins); R Brennan for Burns (48); R Canavan for Cullen (53); E Jordan for D Canavan (56); R McCullagh for Donnelly (64).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).