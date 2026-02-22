Cork take major step closer to Division One as they see off fast-finishing Meath

Tommy Walsh, Daniel O'Mahony and Luke Fahy celebrate Cork's victory over Meath at full-time at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

NFL, Division 2: Cork 1-23 Meath 1-21

The chant of ‘Rebels, Rebels’ rang out among the 6,223 crowd at Páirc Uí Rinn after Cork took a major step towards Division One promotion by holding on for a two-point victory over Meath.

The table-topping Leesiders played the final 13 minutes with 14 men after Ian Maguire saw red when leading by six. Meath got it back to one before Chris Óg Jones kicked the insurance point to complete his 1-4 tally.

Cork still had to survive a late scare as Ciarán Caulfield’s two-point attempt dropped short into Adam O’Neill’s grasp, but Luke Fahy produced the game-saving block.

It was a fitting end to an entertaining game where all but four scores came in open play.

The Rebels began with a decent wind at their backs. They stole plenty of possession from the Meath kick-out, although it took them until the final three minutes of the first half to really hammer home that advantage.

Aaron Lynch put Meath ahead after a patient opening attack before Mark Cronin curled over his first two-pointer of the half at the other end. Cork had a goal chance when Colm O’Callaghan’s pass bounced through for Paul Walsh. The Kanturk man was denied by Seán Brennan, but Steven Sherlock gained some compensation by slotting the 45.

Three points in a row from Lynch, Jordan Morris, and Ruairí Kinsella brought the Royals level at 0-5 apiece.

Dara Sheedy fired over from Cork’s next goal opening and Sherlock tacked on a free. When the hosts were penalised 50 metres under the kick-out rule, Meath equalised for a second time through Brennan’s two-point free.

Cronin replied in kind by curling over off his left from outside the arc. Morris and Kinsella’s third points trimmed the gap back to one with just under three minutes to play.

That was enough time for Cork to reel off 1-3. First, midfielders O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire combined for the latter to release Jones, who buried the ball low past Brennan. Cronin added a point and Sherlock drove over from outside the arc for a 1-15 to 0-11 interval lead.

James Conlon of Meath solos during the game against Cork. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Meath were back in touch within two minutes of the restart when Jack Flynn pointed from an acute angle. Then, Morris regained possession and raced away to square for Eoghan Frayne to palm to the net.

Cork seemed to have weathered the storm when clipping three points on the trot through Fahy, Seán McDonnell and Sheedy for a 1-19 to 1-13 lead.

James Conlon’s introduction saw Meath create a couple of big opportunities to get back within reach. The St Colmcille’s clubman was first foiled by a Seán Meehan diving block, with Micheál Aodh Martin completing the save. Next, he teed up Morris, who was blocked by Daniel O’Mahony, before tapping over the rebound.

Cork still led by six, 1-21 to 1-15, when they were reduced to 14 men. Adam O’Neill was left on the turf, and after McDonnell’s point, Conor Dourneen spoke to his linesman before producing the red card from his back pocket to send Maguire off.

McDonnell got in for a sight of goal, which he fired over. Meath strung together five points in a row, including a huge Frayne two-pointer, but Jones broke through to settle the contest.

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, S Meehan, D O’Mahony; M Taylor, T Walsh, L Fahy (0-0-1); C O’Callaghan (0-0-1), I Maguire (0-0-1); P Walsh, D Sheedy (0-0-4), S McDonnell (0-0-3); M Cronin (0-2-1), C Óg Jones (1-0-4), S Sherlock (0-1-2, 1f, 1 45).

Subs: R Deane for P Walsh (54 mins); S Walsh for Sheedy (60); R Maguire for Taylor (63); D Buckley for O’Callaghan (65); K O’Donovan for Meehan (68).

MEATH: S Brennan (0-1-0, tpf); R Ryan, S Lavin, B O’Halloran; D Keogan, S Coffey (0-0-1), C Caulfield (0-0-1); B Menton, J Flynn (0-0-3); C McBride, R Kinsella (0-0-3), C Duke; J Morris (0-0-4, 1f), A Lynch (0-0-2), E Frayne (1-1-1).

Subs: A O’Neill for McBride (35 mins); J O’Connor (0-0-2) for Duke (h-t); J Conlon for Lynch (48); J Scully for Ryan (59).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).