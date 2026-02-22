Cavan battle back to defeat Kildare and keep survival hopes alive

Gearóid McKiernan played a leading role for Cavan in their win over KIldare. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

NFL, Division 2: Cavan 0-16 Kildare 0-13

At half-time at a wet, windy and wild Kingspan Breffni, with the sides level at 0-5 apiece, word filtered through that Louth had unexpectedly beaten Tyrone, a result which appeared detrimental to Cavan’s chances of retaining their Division Two status.

And when James Harris and Ben Loakman raised white and orange flags respectively in the opening exchanges of the second half to send the Lilywhites into a three-point lead, Cavan – 1-3 favourites to go down pre throw-in – looked dead and buried.

From there, though, the Blues, spurred on by sub Gearóid McKiernan (soon to turn 36), summoned an impressive fightback to overhaul Brian Flanagan’s men and, in the end, the home side ran out deserving winners.

Top scorer Paddy Lynch’s classy two-pointer from play helped Dermot McCabe’s men into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead but as an untidy first half wore on, the sides cancelled each other out. A tricky crossfield gust and incessant rain left conditions difficult and both sides missed several straightforward chances.

Cavan led thanks to Gerry Smith, but a superb pass from Loakman found Colm Moran, who tied the game right on the half-time hooter.

And when Kildare – who were without the injured Kevin Feely and suspended Alex Beirne – opened with intent in the second half, they were looking much the likelier winners.

However, as the clouds cleared, Cavan found another gear. McKiernan gave them an option on kick-outs, as well as chipping in with a valuable score too. Cavan drew level through Oisín Brady and then pushed on, Dara McVeety clipping two crucial points.

Loakman found his range in the final quarter with a couple of tidy efforts but fit-again Lynch’s ball-striking made the difference as he registered Cavan’s final two points to see them home by three, with a potentially campaign-defining clash with Louth to come next week.

CAVAN: L Brady; J McLoughlin, P Meade, B O’Connell; O Brady (0-0-2), N Carolan, G Smith (0-0-1); E Clarke, C Brady; C Brady (Arva), T Madden (0-0-1, f), P Corrigan; C Shekleton, P Lynch (0-2-5, 1tpf, 3f), D McVeety (0-0-2).

Subs: G McKiernan (0-0-1) for N Carolan (35 mins); R Brady for C Shekleton (50); C McGovern for T Madden (56).

KILDARE: C Burke; H O’Neill, P Spillane, R Burke; J Harris (0-0-2), E Lawlor, B Byrne; D Swords, B Gibbons; B McLoughlin (0-0-1), C Bolton (0-0-1), C Moran (0-0-2); B Loakman (0-1-3, tpf), D Kirwan (0-0-2), E Cully.

Subs: T Gill for D Swords (h-t); N Flynn for E Cully (46 mins); J McKevitt for C Moran (56); S Doran for J McGrath (62).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).