Meath and Cork both have doubts over key players ahead of crucial Páirc Uí Rinn clash

Meath's Mathew Costello collides with Craig Lennon of Louth during last Saturday's Division Two match at Croke Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Mathew Costello is an injury concern for Meath’s top-of-the-table Division Two clash against Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Costello suffered a leg injury during a tackle on Louth’s Ciarán Downey – deemed by referee Brendan Griffin to be a foot block – in the closing moments of the first half of Meath’s win over their neighbours at Croke Park on Saturday.

Louth were awarded a penalty, which was saved by Meath goalkeeper Seán Brennan, but Costello hurt himself in the collision and did not return to the field for the start of the second half.

Manager Robbie Brennan admitted immediately after the game that Costello was “a big doubt” for the trip to Leeside and that remains the case as both teams gear up for what could be a pivotal game in the division.

Meath have won their opening three fixtures – beating Derry, Cavan and Louth. John Cleary’s Rebels have also posted a 100 per cent winning start with victories over Cavan, Louth and Offaly.

With Derry in third place on four points, followed by Tyrone and Kildare – both on three points – the winner at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday would be in a commanding position to claim one of the two promotion spots.

Cork are hopeful both Brian O’Driscoll and Brian Hurley will be available for the clash against the Royals, with Cleary playing down their absence from Sunday’s win over Offaly.

Hurley was named to start against the Faithful but picked up a “knock” during the week and did not feature in Tullamore. O’Driscoll suffered a quad injury in Cork’s win over Louth but again it is not deemed a long-term problem and both players could feature against Meath.

Cork last played Division One football in 2016 while Meath spent one season there in 2020 before dropping back to Division Two, where they have been for much of the last two decades.

“Promotion, when you look at the games we still have to play, it’s nowhere near on our radar (yet),” said Brennan after the victory over Louth.

“You’d love to win it a bit more comfortably than we did, but I’ve been on the record last week saying that the more types of games you win like that – the really tight ones – the more confidence it gives that you can do it.

“I have no doubt it’s going to be tight again next weekend in Páirc Uí Rinn but it’s great to be heading down there, three from three. We’d have taken that at the start, for sure.”