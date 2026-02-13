Tipperary trailblazer David Power basks in the glow of guiding a Limerick team to success

Manager David Power oversaw UL's victory against UCC in the Sigerson Cup final at Croke Park on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Nicky English has been in touch, Liam Cahill too – Tipperary royalty praising a Limerick team on lifting silverware at Croke Park. If all politics is local, then Tipp hurling and football folk tend to look out for their own, too.

Because when the history of Tipperary GAA is updated, it will certainly count David Power among the county’s most outstanding managers – a footballing trailblazer. For almost two decades, Power has given short shrift to views that certain goals are unattainable.

In 2011, he managed a Tipperary minor football team to an All-Ireland final triumph at Croke Park. They beat a Dublin side that included several players who progressed to have pretty decent senior careers, including Jack McCaffrey, Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion, John Small, Niall Scully and Cormac Costello.

It was only the second time in history Tipp had won an All-Ireland minor football title – adding to the Premier’s maiden triumph in 1934.

Then, in the Covid-impacted 2020 season, Power guided Tipp to a famous Munster senior football final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – a first senior provincial football title since 1935.

And on Wednesday night, back at Croke Park, Power pulled off his latest breakthrough trick – leading the University of Limerick to its first Sigerson Cup title, beating UCC 0-17 to 1-11 in the decider.

The squad stayed in Dublin on Wednesday night but the celebrations moved back to Shannonside on Thursday, where they are likely to continue for a few days yet.

“Look, this might never happen again, you just don’t know, so you have to enjoy these moments,” says Power.

His dad Michael, wife Vera and son Darragh were all in Croke Park on Wednesday to witness him making more history.

“It was very special for me to have them there but obviously the main thing is that this is a brilliant story for the college.”

And it is. The match-day squad on Wednesday night included players from Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Clare, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Laois and Wicklow.

The team captain, Brian McNamara, is from Cooraclare, Co Clare, while the man of the match is also a native of the Banner – goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan from St Breckan’s.

“For Brian to go up the Hogan Stand and lift the cup, what a special moment that was for him and his family and his club,” says Power.

“Overall, they are just such a special bunch of lads. I got to meet some of their families, they’re just thrilled and delighted.”

It is said that if you want something done, ask a busy person.

If there was any time during the past week when Power wasn’t standing on the side of a pitch, chances are he was driving to or from one.

Last Friday night he was in Abbotstown managing UL to a dramatic 3-23 to 2-21 extra-time Sigerson Cup semi-final victory over Queens.

The following afternoon he was in Mallow, Cork, as coach of High School Clonmel, who were beaten by Marc Ó Sé’s Tralee CBS in Munster’s Corn Uí Mhuirí post-primary schools final.

On Sunday, he was in Swinford, Co Mayo, managing the Tipperary women’s football team in a National Football League fixture against Mayo. Then on Wednesday, it was Croke Park.

“I’ve a great wife who really backs me and I’m very appreciative of her for all she does for me,” says Power.

“It has been a busy few days all right, but I suppose with UL this journey started last October when we played MTU Kerry in the Sigerson League. We ended up winning the league before Christmas – winning six games out of six.

“So then to go on and win the Sigerson Cup, winning five out of five, [it] shows you how hard the players have worked. I think we’re the first ever team to go undefeated for the season, which is just incredible.”

The Tipp minor triumph over Dessie Farrell’s Dubs remains one of the biggest upsets at that grade.

It’s not that Power didn’t believe in his group of players, but truth be told, the belief was that All-Ireland glory might be achieved in 2012, not 2011. And UL’s success arrived ahead of schedule too.

“When I met Jason Coffey (UL games development manager), we put a three-year plan in place as to when we thought we might win the Sigerson – I suppose we didn’t think it was all going to happen so quickly.”

The congratulatory messages have come from far and wide – including from current Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Cahill.

“People have been so nice with their messages. With the likes of Nicky and Liam, I suppose we always would have texted each other.

“Look, to be fair, Tipp people are very good to each other at times because we know that when things are not going well, especially in the hurling world . . . in the hurling world there is always pressure.

“Just 12 months ago, Liam Cahill was under serious pressure and now he’s the messiah, so there’s a balance to be found and it was lovely to get so many nice messages.”

The good news for Power is that he at least has this weekend free of competitive matches to find some sort of balance because the Tipp women’s football team are not out again in the National League until hosting Monaghan on February 22nd.

“It’s been a great 24 hours and I suppose the next 24 hours are going to be nice as well,” he smiles.

“We’ll enjoy it but hopefully for UL this is just a starting point.”

Either way, it’s unlikely to mark an end point for David Power’s managerial accomplishments.