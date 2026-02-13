Fitzgibbon Cup final preview: Mary I out to stop UL’s pursuit of back-to-back titles

2025 Young Hurler of the Year Darragh McCarthy from Tipperary is one among a stacked University of Limerick panel. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final: University of Limerick v Mary Immaculate College, Croke Park, Friday, 7.35pm (Live on TG4)

All roads might be leading to Croke Park on Friday night – but irrespective of how hurling matters play out at GAA headquarters, the Fitzgibbon Cup will be heading back to Limerick.

The all-Limerick decider sees reigning champions University of Limerick face their Shannonside rivals Mary Immaculate College in what is also a repeat of third-level hurling’s 2024 decider.

Mary I emerged victorious on that occasion, denying UL a third consecutive title. They also met in the 2016 final, with Mary I triumphing after extra-time.

UL bounced back from the 2024 disappointment by going all the way last year, overcoming DCU in the final and are now preparing for a fifth-straight final appearance.

Brian Ryan’s side are strongly fancied to retain the silverware, with some bookmakers pricing UL as 1-9 favourites to get the job done at Croke Park.

They boast some of the most exciting prospects in the game – including 2025 Young Hurler of the Year Darragh McCarthy from Tipperary and Offaly starlet Adam Screeney.

The UL attack also contains 2025 All-Ireland winner Oisín O’Donoghue, Limerick forward Aidan O’Connor, Clare’s Jack O’Neill, and Jack Leahy from Cork, who was voted the 2021 Minor Hurler of the Year.

Limerick pair Adam English and Cathal O’Neill missed the semi-final through injury but UL were able to absorb those losses and battle out a 0-18 to 1-13 win over University of Galway.

UL are captained by Limerick senior hurler Colin Coughlan while Waterford defender Mark Fitzgerald can be deployed to protect the edge of the square at full back, with Galway goalkeeper Darach Fahy between the sticks in what is a stacked side.

Mary I are not short of elite talent either, though.

Limerick senior hurler Shane O’Brien missed the semi-final win over DCU, but his 0-8 in the quarter-final victory over UCD was central to his side advancing to the last four.

Mary I's Ben Currivan in action against DCU’s Paidi Lennon during the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final last week. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mary I have managed to navigate some tricky encounters this year without the injured Adam Hogan, but Clare’s 2024 Young Hurler of the Year would likely make a difference should he be available for the decider.

Limerick’s Oisín O’Farrell has also been impressive, scoring 2-3 in the quarter-final and adding 0-2 in the semi-final.

But Kilkenny’s Shane Walsh was their scorer-in-chief in that 0-31 to 2-16 extra-time victory over DCU last time out – registering 0-13, with 0-12 from placed balls.

Limerick’s Cian Scully and Tipperary’s Adam Daly have also been chipping in with important scores to help Mary I reach the decider.

Mary I manager Jamie Wall is completing a quick-fire family hat-trick of big days out at Croke Park. His brother Philip captained Kilbrittain to an All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling title at Croke Park in January, while their sister, Kate, played for St Finbarr’s in the drawn All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie decider in December. Athenry won the replay in Thurles at the start of January.

One area of concern for Mary I entering this final might be the concession of nine goals over the course of their campaign, while UL have shipped just three.

UL have also scored 10 goals, though they failed to raise any green flags in their quarter or semi-final victories. Mary I have scored eight goals but will need their defence to hold firm on Friday night to deny UL another title.