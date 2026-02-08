Gaelic Games

Live National Hurling League updates: Clare face Down before Limerick and Kilkenny clash

All the latest updates and scores from the third round of league action around the country

Kilkenny's TJ Reid during their defeat to Limerick in the 2023 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Sun Feb 08 2026 - 13:40

NHL Division 1A: Waterford vs Offaly (1.45pm), Kilkenny vs Limerick (3.45pm)

NHL Division 1B: Clare vs Down (1.30pm), Kildare vs Antrim (2.00pm)

LGFA Division 1: Galway vs Kildare (2.00pm), Meath vs Kerry (2.30pm),

1 minute ago

Clare take the lead for the first time thanks to a Senan Dunford point.

9 Mins: Clare 0-4 Down 0-3

4 minutes ago

Down get the first two scores of the game, but Mark Rodgers and Diarmuid Stritch hit back for the Banner.

5 Mins: Clare 0-2 Down 0-2

8 minutes ago

One change for Waterford ahead of their Division 1A clash with Offaly

No notice on any changes for Offaly, but we’ll see when it throws in at 1.45pm.

13 minutes ago

Clare-Down is just about to throw-in in Ennis, as the Banner look for a third win on the bounce, while the Ardsmen search for a first victory.

19 minutes ago

Despite starting the season at 38 years old, there wasn’t much soul searching for TJ Reid to do regarding his return to intercounty. As Gordon Manning writes, the man with "more silverware than many counties" didn’t think much over his decision to come back again for the Cats.

[Kilkenny’s TJ Reid raring to go after brushing off retirement talk]

25 minutes ago

There’s a few games that are really in the balance, so Seán Moran once again has a tough task in picking out winners for this hurling weekend.

[Hurling previews: Cork have bit between their teeth for visit of Tipperary]

42 minutes ago

Even with Limerick facing the Cats today, the major fixture of the weekend was last night, as Cork took on Tipperary in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final. This time, the Rebels reversed the result in front of a crowd of over 30,000 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. You can read Denis Walsh’s report on a fractious and tense game below.

[Cork’s sharper focus key as they have seven points to spare in win over Tipperary]

Shane Barrett and Jason Forde were sent off after a large scuffle between Cork and Tipperary last night in their Division 1A clash. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
48 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third week of the National Hurling leagues. While the footballers are on their break, there are four games across Divisions 1A and 1B in the small ball. In the top tier, Waterford host promoted side Offaly at 1.45pm, with the Faithful County still chasing a first win. In the day’s premier clash, Limerick look to get their first win of the campaign at home to Kilkenny at 3.45pm. In Division 1B, the 2024 All-Ireland champions Clare face Down in Ennis (1.30pm), while last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup champions Kildare play Antrim at home (2.00pm), with both sides needing their first victory.

National Hurling League