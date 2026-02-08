Live National Hurling League updates: Clare face Down before Limerick and Kilkenny clash

NHL Division 1A: Waterford vs Offaly (1.45pm), Kilkenny vs Limerick (3.45pm)

NHL Division 1B: Clare vs Down (1.30pm), Kildare vs Antrim (2.00pm)

LGFA Division 1: Galway vs Kildare (2.00pm), Meath vs Kerry (2.30pm),

Clare take the lead for the first time thanks to a Senan Dunford point.

9 Mins: Clare 0-4 Down 0-3

Down get the first two scores of the game, but Mark Rodgers and Diarmuid Stritch hit back for the Banner.

5 Mins: Clare 0-2 Down 0-2

One change for Waterford ahead of their Division 1A clash with Offaly

1 change to the starting line-up here in Azzurri Walsh Park

No.18 Daniel Lalor replaces No. 3 Mark Fitzgerald pic.twitter.com/spq8FeRjMR — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) February 8, 2026

No notice on any changes for Offaly, but we’ll see when it throws in at 1.45pm.

🟢⚪️🟡TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🟢⚪️🟡



Johnny Kelly has name his starting 15 that will play Waterford in the 3rd round of the Allianz National Hurling League.



The very best of luck lads. pic.twitter.com/TQZWxQ8zxC — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) February 7, 2026

Clare-Down is just about to throw-in in Ennis, as the Banner look for a third win on the bounce, while the Ardsmen search for a first victory.

Despite starting the season at 38 years old, there wasn’t much soul searching for TJ Reid to do regarding his return to intercounty. As Gordon Manning writes, the man with "more silverware than many counties" didn’t think much over his decision to come back again for the Cats.

[Kilkenny’s TJ Reid raring to go after brushing off retirement talk]

There’s a few games that are really in the balance, so Seán Moran once again has a tough task in picking out winners for this hurling weekend.

[Hurling previews: Cork have bit between their teeth for visit of Tipperary]

Even with Limerick facing the Cats today, the major fixture of the weekend was last night, as Cork took on Tipperary in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final. This time, the Rebels reversed the result in front of a crowd of over 30,000 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. You can read Denis Walsh’s report on a fractious and tense game below.

[Cork’s sharper focus key as they have seven points to spare in win over Tipperary]

Shane Barrett and Jason Forde were sent off after a large scuffle between Cork and Tipperary last night in their Division 1A clash. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third week of the National Hurling leagues. While the footballers are on their break, there are four games across Divisions 1A and 1B in the small ball. In the top tier, Waterford host promoted side Offaly at 1.45pm, with the Faithful County still chasing a first win. In the day’s premier clash, Limerick look to get their first win of the campaign at home to Kilkenny at 3.45pm. In Division 1B, the 2024 All-Ireland champions Clare face Down in Ennis (1.30pm), while last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup champions Kildare play Antrim at home (2.00pm), with both sides needing their first victory.