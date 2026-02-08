Kildare boss Brian Dowling delights in weekend double as Lilywhites trim Antrim

Kildare's Muiris Curtin celebrates scoring his second goal and Kildare's third during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game against Antrim at Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Brian Dowling was mulling over purchasing a celebratory bottle of wine on the way home from Newbridge after Kildare’s 3-21 to 0-20 victory over Antrim capped a perfect weekend for the Lilywhite manager.

On Saturday, Dowling’s all conquering St Kieran’s streaked past Kilkenny CBC in the Leinster colleges final and he masterminded another huge win 24 hours or so later.

Kildare, just up from Division 2, were actually underdogs for their first home game in Division 1B, having scored just two points from play in a heavy defeat to Dublin in the opening round.

But after finishing the first half strongly to take a three-point lead, 0-14 to 0-11, they turned on the afterburners in the second half and left Antrim with scorch marks.

Second-half goals from James Dolan and two from Muiris Curtin, who finished with 2-3, eased Kildare to a 10-point win that was the least they deserved to win by.

Jack Sheridan, after a shaky evening on the frees against Dublin, was much better, with 0-8 overall, as Kildare claimed what could be a highly significant win in their bid to retain 1B status.

Kildare manager Brian Dowling celebrates with his family after the game. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

“An absolutely brilliant weekend,” smiled Dowling. “You were dreading it all week. What if we lose the two games, what if we lose even one of them? That’s all in your head. But we were thrilled to win the Leinster final with Kieran’s, a great performance. And today then just tops off a brilliant weekend. I have to work tomorrow but I might get a bottle of wine or something on the way home!”

Antrim’s third straight defeat leaves them fighting a relegation battle with ties against Carlow, Dublin and Down to come. Seaan Elliott, with 0-11 from frees, and Ryan McCambridge showed up well overall but basic errors cost the Saffrons who were outmuscled by a physically superior Kildare. Jack McCloskey, after winning a free for Antrim, was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for striking the ball at a Kildare player who hadn’t stepped away.

Clare, who will travel to Kildare to play under lights on Saturday week, hammered Down by 3-35 to 0-15, their third win from three in 1B.

Mark Rodgers fired 1-9 for the 2024 All-Ireland champions, while veteran duo Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald grabbed the other goals.

Newcomer Senan Dunford registered five points from play in front of almost 5,000 in Ennis where there were full league debuts also for Diarmuid Stritch, Niall O’Farrell and Ross Hayes.

On Saturday evening, Lee Chin’s return to action as a 47th-minute substitute inspired Wexford to a 2-28 to 1-21 win over Carlow. Wexford were just one up when Chin came on, and trailed by a point with 15 minutes to go, but outscored Carlow by 1-10 to 0-2 in the closing period.

Weekend NHL Division 1B results

Saturday

Wexford 2-28 Carlow 1-21

Sunday

Clare 3-35 Down 0-15

Kildare 3-21 Antrim 0-20