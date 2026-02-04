Kerry’s Charlie Keating tries to hold off Finnbarr Roarty of Donegal during last Sunday's Division One match at Fr Tierney Park, Donegal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was kind of a stalemate, if that’s not too downbeat a description of a very entertaining match. Donegal were perceived as needing to win whereas it was more relaxed for Kerry, as evidenced by Jack O’Connor leaving David Clifford at home: beat us if you want but we’re busy doing other things.

Jim McGuinness could be happy with the middle-third scoring burst that put his team in a commanding lead but the final phase was more unsettling.

An experimental Kerry – six All-Ireland starters, some experienced panellists and a supporting cast of talented up-and-comers – stripped the deficit right back until it took an insurance point from the returning Michael Murphy to confirm the victory.

Reruns of All-Ireland finals have a certain cachet. There is the predictable desire of defeated teams to prove themselves, although there is rarely commensurate pressure on the champions, who have already proved themselves when it mattered.

Yet, what significance it all holds is rarely detectable in February. All of our evidence about the lessons of these All-Ireland reunions comes through the filter of time. It takes retrospect to sort out what’s actually going on. Last year, for instance, Donegal went to Kerry and won, which didn’t have much impact on how the season played out.

Was Sunday’s Division One match burdened with added weight because the counties contested an All-Ireland final six months earlier?

The league reflects the intensity of a rivalry. Back in the 70s, in the initial stages of the Kerry-Dublin duopoly, league matches – often in those days coming a few weeks after the All-Ireland – went to the losing finalists, driven by their setback on the biggest stage.

Once Kerry took over, the league stopped mattering as much. Dublin lost All-Ireland finals against the Kingdom in 1978, ’79, ’84 and ’85, and were unable to manage a retaliatory win.

Tipperary's Eoin Kelly gets a shot off during the 2008 National League semi-final against Kilkenny. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

When a team enjoys lengthy and sustained success, getting a result against them means a great deal and champions tend to be aware of that.

Both the Kilkenny hurlers and Dublin footballers this century were the most dominant counties in the history of their respective games. Neither gave up league points easily and Kilkenny rarely relented when faced with teams they didn’t want to get a bounce from beating them.

Only recently, former Tipperary captain Eoin Kelly spoke about the lift his team got from defeating Kilkenny in a league semi-final in 2008. A year later, they were pushing the same opposition close in the All-Ireland final. The following spring’s league meeting was seen as having huge importance for a team with serious ambitions to win Liam MacCarthy.

[ Donegal make hard work of it, but there is no such thing as a bad win over KerryOpens in new window ]

For added tension, it had to be postponed twice because of snow before eventually, more than 20,000 turned out to see Tipperary win 1-14 to 0-13. Kilkenny lost the 2010 All-Ireland final against Tipperary, and with it, their hopes of winning a historic five-in-a-row. They responded to that defeat by beating their rivals in each of the next two leagues and regaining the All-Ireland both years.

Under Jim Gavin, the Dublin footballers went on a record-breaking undefeated sequence in the years that led to their breaking of the five-in-a-row sound barrier.

When posterity evaluates that team, their league record will be in many ways as impressive as the record championship sequence.

It included not losing any All-Ireland rematch from 2015-20 apart from against Tyrone in 2019, when the imperative to break the championship record appeared to change the rules of engagement. For the first time on Gavin’s watch, Dublin didn’t reach the league final and failed to find a new starting player for what looked to have become a self-regenerating team.

The big rivalry was against Mayo, who were unable to land a punch on Dublin even during the league. A solitary draw, a few months after the 2013 All-Ireland final, was the best Mayo achieved – and even that was qualified by Stephen Cluxton’s 28th-minute red card and a big lead lost to late goals.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill celebrates his team's victory against Cork in last July's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Whether Kerry and Donegal develop into an abiding rivalry remains to be seen. Two decades ago, Kerry and Tyrone shared one, although it was qualified by the Ulster county’s inability to defend Sam Maguire convincingly, which meant the counties never met in two successive championships.

On Saturday, by coincidence, the hurling equivalent takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Whatever agonies beset Donegal during the winter, they would have been mild irritations compared to the turmoil suffered in Cork. As hot favourites, the Rebels disintegrated in the second half of the All-Ireland final, outscored by Tipperary over the 35 minutes, 0-2 to 3-14.

Ben O’Connor was appointed manager in succession to Pat Ryan and expected to cultivate a harder edge, as reflected in his blunt post-match prescriptions in Salthill at the weekend.

Apparently channelling a synthesis of Brian Cody’s paeans to lost physicality – as well as Patrick Pearse’s more alarming views that “the old heart of the earth needed to be warmed with the red wine of the battlefields” – the Cork manager complained, “they are trying to take the manliness out of the game”.

Tipperary will be aware of the limitations of the “manly” approach given Darragh McCarthy’s fate at the same venue in last year’s championship.

Liam Cahill may well reflect on the fact that for all the fireworks of Cork’s wins over them in the league final and Munster round-robin, Tipp’s little-heralded regulation win in Thurles, with McCarthy starring, proved the most accurate guide to what would happen later in the year.

The motivation for Cork is clear – to readjust the relationship with their rivals so that the All-Ireland begins to fade into the rear-view mirror. Tipperary’s suite of options is more extensive: a win would be great but even losing after a decent tussle would improve on last year’s experiences at the venue.

Whatever happens, we should understand exactly what it means by next July.

sean.moran@irishtimes.com