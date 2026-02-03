Crowd of over 25,000 expected for Saturday night’s league meeting of Cork and Tipperary

A crowd in excess of 25,000 is expected at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night to watch Cork’s National Hurling League clash against Tipperary.

The Cork county board confirmed, as of Tuesday afternoon, just under 23,000 tickets had been sold, with only terrace tickets for the Blackrock end now available for the encounter.

Cork officials are not anticipating the clash will breach the 30,000 mark but a large portion of the terrace ticket sales might prove weather dependent closer to the game, which throws-in at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

When Cork hosted Limerick in the second round of the league last February, a crowd of 23,402 came through the turnstiles to watch the sides play out a thrilling draw.

But Saturday’s fixture between two of Munster’s oldest rivals now looks set to exceed the attendance figure from the Cork-Limerick game 12 months ago.

Cork’s maiden home league game of the 2026 season against Waterford was played as part of a double-header alongside the county’s footballers playing Cavan in a Division Two NFL encounter. That double-bill attracted 20,464 supporters to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Saturday’s match is a repeat of last season’s National Hurling League final, when Cork beat Tipperary at the Leeside venue to win the Division One title for the first time since 1998.

However, of more significance to many, the game is also a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, when Tipperary staged a sensational second-half comeback to win the Liam MacCarthy.

The fallout in Cork to last July’s Croke Park defeat ultimately led to Pat Ryan stepping down as manager, with Ben O’Connor now in charge of the Rebels.

Cork have had a positive start to life under O’Connor, chalking up victories in their opening two matches at home to Waterford and away to Galway.

Tipperary have also opened their league campaign with a winning streak, with Liam Cahill’s side beating Galway at home in their opening fixture before overcoming Offaly in Tullamore last weekend.

O’Connor raised some eyebrows last weekend following his post-match comments on the state of modern hurling.

“We’re gone like soccer, aren’t we? Black cards, red cards, yellow cards, technical areas. We are following that game. Look, that is the fellas above trying to cleanse hurling. That is what they are trying to do if you want to be fair about it,” said the Cork manager.

“They don’t want any dust-up, they don’t want any bit of blood spilt, they don’t want a hurley broke, they want to make it a nice game for my little Johnny at home. Genuine hurling people don’t want that. They want a good, hard physical game.”