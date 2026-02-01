Women’s NFL round-up: Wins for Cork and Armagh in Division One

Cork gained a measure of revenge for last year’s National League Division Two final loss to Galway when they scored a 1-10 to 2-5 win when the sides clashed in the top flight on Sunday at Páirc Uí Rinn.

A goal from Aine O’Sullivan proved decisive for a Cork side who led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break. Andrea Trill and Leanne Coen found the net for Galway but O’Sullivan’s goal put Cork in the driving seat as they maintained their unbeaten return to Division One having drawn against Kildare on the opening weekend.

Kelly Mallon led the way as last year’s runners-up Armagh defeated Kildare by 0-13 to 0-9 as they bounced back from an opening round loss to Waterford.

Mallon kicked five frees for an Armagh side who led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break and they pushed on for victory despite Alannah Prizeman also shooting five frees for Kildare.

There are two games in Division One on Monday, as Meath take on Dublin in Stamullen, while holders Kerry entertain Waterford at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Both fixtures get under way at 2pm.

In Division Two, meanwhile, there were wins for Mayo, Donegal, Cavan and Tyrone, with an abundance of goals across the division.

Tyrone, relegated last season, continued their impressive start as they backed up last weekend’s win over Monaghan when they scored seven goals by seeing off Westmeath by 4-15 to 6-6 in a 10-goal thriller at St Loman’s in Mullingar.

Donegal also had three points to spare as they too notched a second win of the campaign as they defeated Monaghan by 2-10 to 0-13.

Tipperary, hoping to back up their opening win over Wexford, fell to a 1-15 to 1-9 loss to a Cavan side who drew with Mayo on the opening weekend in their first match after winning Division Three last season.

Mayo pushed on from that draw with Cavan to hit the net five times and put Wexford to the sword by 5-14 to 0-7.

In Division Three, there were wins for Louth, Down and Antrim, while Fermanagh and Roscommon drew in a high-scoring game.

Carlow and Leitrim both made it three wins in a row in Division Four, with Longford securing their second win and Offaly getting off the mark with their first victory.

Results:

Ladies NFL Division Division 1

Cork 1-10 Galway 2-5

Armagh 0-13 Kildare 0-9

Ladies NFL Division Division 2

Mayo 5-14 Wexford 0-7

Donegal 2-10 Monaghan 0-13

Cavan 1-15 Tipperary 1-9

Tyrone 4-15 Westmeath 6-6

Ladies NFL Division Division 3

Louth 1-7 Clare 0-6

Fermanagh 4-8 Roscommon 3-11

Down 2-14 Laois 1-14

Antrim 4-16 Limerick 1-4

Ladies NFL Division 4

Carlow 0-14 Wicklow 3-2

Longford 0-10 Derry 0-4

Leitrim 5-10 Sligo 2-7

Offaly 5-19 Kilkenny 0-2